The Tiny Bullhauler with Lora Andela





For episode 30 of Voice Of GO(r)D, I was very happy to sit down with Lora Andela, a trucker who hauls livestock and hails from a small farm near Utica, N.Y., to hear the story of how she got into trucking, from her family growing and hauling hay down to Long Island, to homeschooling, learning trucking the old fashioned way with a company that knows what its doing, to skipping the world of freight and going straight to moooving cows.





Lora is a remarkable young woman, and her perspective on how she learned to drive truck and be a solid operator in the business is something 'leaders' in the industry should take heed from; Lora did it correctly, and so did her employers.





You can find and follow Lora on Twitter - https://twitter.com/loradaniandela

on Facecrack https://www.facebook.com/loradanielle99

or on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lora_andela/

Shout out to the folks who first employed her at Alnye - https://alnyetrucking.com/

And another shout out to my boy Rust Belt Kid at the Heartland Revival Podcast, who will no doubt be hunting Lora down to have as a guest on his very excellent show.





Contact Voice Of GO(r)D - gordilocks@protonmail.com







