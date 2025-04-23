The History of Lombard Trucking with Mike Lombard









Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring back to the show one of the highest energy maniacs in trucking, Mike Lombard of the Lombard Trucking Podcast, and so many other ventures. Mike has been diving deep into the history of the family trucking brand, and shares with us what he has found in a wide ranging discussion on the effects of the Motor Carrier Act of 1980 on the industry, and on the company his predecessors built over many decades.







We range over a number of topics including current issues facing the business, and Mike also shares with us updates on his other ventures, including his athletic pursuits, as he gears up for IronMan Texas which takes place very soon, on April 26.



You can listen to Mike’s appearance on my show from April of 2023 here -





Improving Trucker Fitness with Mike Lombard Autonomous Truck(er)s · April 19, 2023 Today I am joined by Mike Lombard of The Lombard Trucking Podcast, a fitness advocate for truckers whom you may have seen doing pushups or yoga in the parking lot at a truck stop near you. Mike is full of energy and good vibes, and we discuss the importance of fitness to all aspects of your health, including your… Read full story



And likewise my appearance on the Lombard Trucking Podcast from all the way back in December of 2022









Mike is everywhere on the Internet and you can find all of his links and his email address here - https://www.lombardtrucking.com/ and you really ought to check out his TikTok videos, Mike is a Real One and his energy is infectious.











As mentioned, I’m writing a book about the fate of the American Trucker in 2025 -











As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

















