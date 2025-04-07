Red Scared on The Interstate

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast was recently contacted by a representative of the American Communist Party, seeking more information about trucking and truckers, with a particular focus on truckers in Canada. As this podcast is happy to speak with (almost) anyone, I was happy to hear from someone on the opposite side of the bottom of the horseshoe to myself, and I thus invited Timmy onto the show in what is something of a two way interview - she asking me about trucking, and me asking her many questions about her communist ideological priors.



I know many people who follow me might be aghast at the idea of speaking to a ‘Commie’ but I think our highly volatile political discourse landscape obscures definitions and forgets that not all stereotypes apply. As I mention to Timmy on the show, when I became a bit more well known for defending the Freedom Convoy, the very first people to seek my input on the reality of the Convoy and its class composition were legitimate working class Marxists, not the obese purple haired maniacs whose brains have been fried by Identity Politics and The Borg™️. It seems like Timmy and her comrades in the American Communist Party, like myself, want nothing to do with that nonsense, and would rather focus on the material improvement of working people, including truckers.



Throughout the discussion, we discuss the particularities of wage suppression in trucking, the abuse of migrants by policies pushed by Mega Carriers, as well as indentured servitude programs run by their own co-ethnic gangsters, the history of Jimmy Hoffa and the Teamsters, and much else. I mention this great book about Hoffa in the show, and you ought to read it.









Timmy recently appeared on a Twitter space with fellow trucking media Internet Niche Micro Celebrity Timothy Dooner, where they discussed the ACP employing the term ‘MAGA Communism’. A complimentary and interesting discussion, which you can listen to here.







As you know, I’m working on a book titled “End Of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers” and you can find out more about that here -











As always - questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com







Thanks for listening and keeping an open mind, comrades.

















