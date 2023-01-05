A FreightNerd's First Truck Ride

FreightWaves editorial director Rachel Premack joined me for a day of logging, and then again on Zoom to discuss The Motor Carrier Act of 1980, and many other subjects of fetishization by Freight Nerds.
You can find Rachel on Twitter https://twitter.com/rrpre and you should subscribe to her newsletter MODES https://www.freightwaves.com/modes
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
