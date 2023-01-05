Autonomous Truck(er)s

Voice Of GO(r)D
A FreightNerd's First Truck Ride
A FreightNerd's First Truck Ride

Jan 05, 2023
FreightWaves editorial director Rachel Premack joined me for a day of logging, and then again on Zoom to discuss The Motor Carrier Act of 1980, and many other subjects of fetishization by Freight Nerds.

You can find Rachel on Twitter https://twitter.com/rrpre and you should subscribe to her newsletter MODES https://www.freightwaves.com/modes

