Parking Anxiety with Evan Shelley, CEO of Truck Parking Club

Voice Of GO(r)D is pleased to bring you an in-depth discussion about a problem in North American trucking that gets very little attention, with a man trying to solve it.



Evan Shelley is the CEO of Truck Parking Club, a sort of app based ‘AirBnB’ for truckers to find parking.



Parking? Parking? What do you mean, parking?



Its not guaranteed that truckers can find somewhere to beach their rigs and go to sleep every night in many parts of the continent, and some of the busier routes along it. There exists only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road, and the game of musical chairs that ensues every evening across this great land causes unnecessary consternation for many. Evan is here to tell us all about this problem and the many aspects and consequences of it, and how his service has delivered a great benefit to many truckers who can’t afford to wait for new truck stops or the government to build rest areas.





https://truckparkingclub.com/



Sign up for their newsletter here - friend and former guest of the show Mike Lombard is a regular and excellent contributor.



https://newsletter.truckparkingclub.com/



You can find Evan on Twitter - https://x.com/Truckparkingguy



TPC posts regular updates to their official account - https://x.com/TrukParkingClub







As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





I’m writing a book about the War on Truckers - find out more here









Hope to see some of you at the Mid-America Trucking Show this week!















