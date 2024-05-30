Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Machinic America with Andy Hickman
Machinic America with Andy Hickman

Legendary author of The Hickman's Hinterlands substack returns to interrogate the machine and its consequences.
May 30, 2024
Voice of GO(r)D is very happy to once again bring you Mr Andy

A.M. Hickman
, aka @Shagbark_Hick, the boondock philosopher, amblin’ traveler, and stealth camping enthusiast behind the legendary Hickman's Hinterlands Substack.

Since Andy was last a guest on the show, I've finally met him in person, and we enjoyed a very long road trip together last October with writer and 'machine' critic Mr

Paul Kingsnorth

Andy discusses life in what he calls 'Machinic' America, and how the machine influences nearly everything about our society, interactions with others, and the mindsets it creates that trap us in various ways of thinking and relating to the world.

Since recording this discussion in April, Andy has since met his father for the first time, and is about to be married to the lovely Keturah Lamb - its the wedding of the year and I'm looking forward to celebrating with them - maybe I will see you there.

You can find Andy on Twitter https://x.com/shagbark_hick and if you aren't yet a reader of his, head on over to Substack and avail yourself of some of the finest writing you will lay eyes on in Year of Our Lord 2024 -

Hickman's Hinterlands

A ledger of obscure travels, backwoods rambles, rough bivouacs, and cackling cartographies.
By A.M. Hickman

You can find Paul Kingsnorth writing over at The Abbey of Misrule -

The Abbey of Misrule

Do not be conformed to this world
By Paul Kingsnorth

and you can find an article discussing the book 'America Against America' by Wang Huning that Andy had mentioned here -

https://scholars-stage.org/american-nightmares-wang-huning-and-alexis-de-tocqueville-dark-visions-of-the-future/

You can also hear Andy’s previous appearances here -

The Vagabond Roundtable - on Train Jumping, Hitch-hiking, and Traveling Rough with James Pogue, Joseph Keegin, and Andy aka The Shagbark Hick

·
July 5, 2023
The Vagabond Roundtable - on Train Jumping, Hitch-hiking, and Traveling Rough with James Pogue, Joseph Keegin, and Andy aka The Shagbark Hick

In this second of hopefully many roundtable discussions hosted by Voice Of GO(r)D, I am joined by veteran riders of rails and thumbers of rides, Andy, Joseph, and James.

Read full story

Adirondack Supremacy

·
March 20, 2023
Adirondack Supremacy

Well known for his Twitter threads extolling the virtues of Upstate living, Adirondacker aka Andy joined me today to discuss his very well thought out ideas of remaining and building in place, and ignoring the blackpills of politics and cultural decay to focus on that which is more important and foundational to a life well lived.

Read full story


Feel free to contact this show! Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged!

gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s
