Machinic America with Andy Hickman





Voice of GO(r)D is very happy to once again bring you Mr Andy

, aka @Shagbark_Hick, the boondock philosopher, amblin’ traveler, and stealth camping enthusiast behind the legendary Hickman's Hinterlands Substack.

Since Andy was last a guest on the show, I've finally met him in person, and we enjoyed a very long road trip together last October with writer and 'machine' critic Mr

Andy discusses life in what he calls 'Machinic' America, and how the machine influences nearly everything about our society, interactions with others, and the mindsets it creates that trap us in various ways of thinking and relating to the world.

Since recording this discussion in April, Andy has since met his father for the first time, and is about to be married to the lovely Keturah Lamb - its the wedding of the year and I'm looking forward to celebrating with them - maybe I will see you there.

You can find Andy on Twitter https://x.com/shagbark_hick and if you aren't yet a reader of his, head on over to Substack and avail yourself of some of the finest writing you will lay eyes on in Year of Our Lord 2024 -





You can find Paul Kingsnorth writing over at The Abbey of Misrule -

and you can find an article discussing the book 'America Against America' by Wang Huning that Andy had mentioned here -

https://scholars-stage.org/american-nightmares-wang-huning-and-alexis-de-tocqueville-dark-visions-of-the-future/

You can also hear Andy’s previous appearances here -







Feel free to contact this show! Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged!

gordilocks@protonmail.com



