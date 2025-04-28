Financial Chicanery in Trucking

Regular listeners to the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast and readers of this Substack will know that the trucking industry is in a shambles and is likewise facing more pain when the effects of President Trump’s tariffs really take hold. What many of you don’t know is that some Banking Chickens are about to come home to roost, and these chickens also help us to explain why current market conditions have yet to clear the dead wood out of the industry. The echoes of policies undertaken by the Biden Administration in 2021, matched with the financial industry not learning any lessons from 2008, are of far greater impact to trucking than these tariffs ever could be.



Harvey Beech, President of EOS Trucking, joins the show to describe what is going on, and how the financiers behind truck loans are hiding behind ‘deferred payments’ in a doomed attempt to avoid the inevitable, and inso doing, are extending the pain for the entire industry.



This one is a must listen for everybody in the industry, please share it widely.





You can follow Harvey on Twitter - https://x.com/EOSTrucking



Harvey is also a partner at American Truckers United



I’m on Twitter - https://x.com/GordMagill



And I’m writing a book on the fate of the American Trucker in 2025 -









Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com













