Completely Unjustified with Ray McGinnis





Voice Of GO(r)D is pleased to present you researcher and author Ray McGinnis, who joins the show to tell us about his career in the craft of writing, and his investigations into what has become of Canada over the past few years.

And of course, we touch on the case of The Coutts Four.

Ray has written a couple of books, and his new one drops on August 20 - "Unjustified - The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong", published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, and will be available for pre-order beginning of August.





Ray is a prolific researcher and contributes to numerous publications. Please enjoy this small selection of his work -

https://propagandainfocus.com/freedom-convoy-protesters-in-crosshairs-of-illiberal-canadian-government/

https://fcpp.org/2024/04/19/coutts-three-verdict-a-warning-to-protesters-who-act-as-liaison-with-police/

https://troymedia.com/politicslaw/court-ruling-justly-slams-trudeaus-use-of-emergencies-act/

https://propagandainfocus.com/the-end-of-canada-the-shift-from-democracy-to-totalitarian-behaviour-in-the-pandemic-era/

Ray's book on the 9-11 Commission -

https://www.amazon.com/Unanswered-Questions-September-Eleventh-Commission/dp/1773740814

You can find Ray on Twitter - https://x.com/RayMcGinnis7

This discussion was recorded April 30, 2024

