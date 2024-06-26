Completely Unjustified with Ray McGinnis

Autonomous Truck(er)s
In discussion about the Coutts Four, the sham POEC, and much else.
Jun 26, 2024
Voice Of GO(r)D is pleased to present you researcher and author Ray McGinnis, who joins the show to tell us about his career in the craft of writing, and his investigations into what has become of Canada over the past few years.

And of course, we touch on the case of The Coutts Four.

Ray has written a couple of books, and his new one drops on August 20 - "Unjustified - The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong", published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, and will be available for pre-order beginning of August.



Ray is a prolific researcher and contributes to numerous publications. Please enjoy this small selection of his work -

https://propagandainfocus.com/freedom-convoy-protesters-in-crosshairs-of-illiberal-canadian-government/

https://fcpp.org/2024/04/19/coutts-three-verdict-a-warning-to-protesters-who-act-as-liaison-with-police/

https://troymedia.com/politicslaw/court-ruling-justly-slams-trudeaus-use-of-emergencies-act/

https://propagandainfocus.com/the-end-of-canada-the-shift-from-democracy-to-totalitarian-behaviour-in-the-pandemic-era/

Ray's book on the 9-11 Commission -

https://www.amazon.com/Unanswered-Questions-September-Eleventh-Commission/dp/1773740814

You can find Ray on Twitter - https://x.com/RayMcGinnis7

This discussion was recorded April 30, 2024

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and strongly encouraged -

gordilocks@protonmail.com


Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
