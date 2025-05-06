Can't be a Based Trucker in Brampton

The CBC did not, in fact, reveal to you who has been cheating the system.

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you a conversation with a manager at a Toronto area truck driving school who brings us many observations about what exactly is going on with several problems in the industry.

Our discussion ranges from the CBC Marketplace piece on scammy truck driving schools, to the now universally acknowledged ‘Brampton Truckers’ meme brought to us by the same guys the CBC wouldn’t name, as well as various issues involving the Provincial Government of Ontario. No surprises here - they throw money at people who shouldn’t be truckers, and fail to properly regulate or do anything about those whom hand out licenses to incompetents. We also get some inside perspectives on recent meetings of the Truck Training School Association of Ontario and what they have to say about the gangsters in the industry making a mockery of our once noble occupation. There’s a few gems in this one that teach me a few things even I was not aware of regards the incentives behind the scams and why people sign up for them.



And if you have some beef with me bringing up the Brampton Guys, I would like you to take that up with the government, and if you still don’t believe me, perhaps this major investigation from the Globe and Mail published way back in 2019 will persuade you.





https://web.archive.org/web/20191008005205/https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-foreign-truck-drivers-canada-immigration-investigation/





My guest also describes her family history in trucking, and the cultural changes that have taken place in the GTA, and writ large, which have changed the face of trucking today.



My guest requested to stay anonymous, given the legitimate risks presented by certain elements of the Brampton Crew, so no, you can’t follow her online.





As mentioned in the intro, I have written some pieces regards President Trump and his very recent Executive Order on English Language Proficiency requirements of truckers in the United States.





https://www.theamericanconservative.com/trucking-has-an-immigrant-problem-and-trump-can-fix-it/



(I ought remind my readers that when I’m published at other outlets, I don’t get final say on titles or sub titles.)



https://www.theamericanconservative.com/why-trump-wants-truckers-to-speak-english/





If you are a new reader or listener, may I suggest a deeper dive into this issue which I wrote late last year.



https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/truckers-tikka-masala







