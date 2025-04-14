Can Lawyers Help Increase Truck Safety? with Grant Lawson





Lawyers are often the butt of many jokes, and in the case of the trucking industry, are thought to be a scourge, given that ‘Ambulance Chasing’ is now a cottage industry in America; you have all seen the billboards which pollute our interstates, and have been witness to the ever increasing phenomenon of ‘nuclear verdicts’.



I’ve been following an attorney for some time now who appears to be on our side of the street where it concerns the issue of truck safety for all motorists and travelers on our highways, and I had the very good fortune to get him on the show to tell us the view from defending those affected when something goes wrong - including truckers impacted by other truckers.



I am honored to bring you this discussion with Grant Lawson of the Law Firm for Truck Safety, and hope that it is the first of many. Mr Lawson, contra our general stereotyping of lawyers, is “one of the good ones” and shared his very well refined thoughts on issues within trucking that affect not only his clients but the lives of truckers in general, not just about our own safety, but to the economics and operation of the business, and he is refreshingly sympatico with many of the aims of my fellow truckers and other listeners. From dealing with families facing tragedies, to the intricacies of insurance and the flooding of the trucking market with poorly trained and risky ‘drivers’, Grant hits all the notes, and you want to hear from him.



Over and above being a great conversationalist and extremely well informed about what’s going on out there, Grant has a list of accolades a mile long and you can see them all here -



https://truckaccidents.com/lawyers/grant-lawson/



You can follow Grant on Twitter here - https://x.com/WYCowboyJustice









