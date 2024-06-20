A Canadian Viking Takes on The Lies with Roxanne Halverson

Fellow ‘Citizen Journalist’ and Concerned Canadian

joins the show to discuss her excellent writings, and past careers in TV, the RCMP, and working for the Air Force. Along the way, we learn about how Branch Covidians leaving their masks everywhere almost killed her dog, and she also tells us about her time in Ottawa during the Convoy and then covering various trials that have taken place since.

Matilda, luckily still with us.





And of course, we get to her great contributions to covering the Coutts story, as well as another one of her beats, the very strange transhumanist agenda that wants to pretend that women don’t exist and that children should be sliced up and castrated.





Speaking of Coutts, Roxanne just published another detailed update for us on the trial as it has progressed thus far -







Her Intrepid Viking Substack is quite prolific and worthy of your time to read.









You can also follow Roxanne on Twitter



This conversation was recorded in March, and it looks like it might be March 2025 before I get a break to catch up on things; way she goes, eh bubs?





