A Canadian Viking Takes on The Lies with Roxanne Halverson
A Canadian Viking Takes on The Lies with Roxanne Halverson

In conversation with a fellow Citizen Journalist
Jun 20, 2024
Fellow 'Citizen Journalist' and Concerned Canadian

Roxanne Halverson
joins the show to discuss her excellent writings, and past careers in TV, the RCMP, and working for the Air Force. Along the way, we learn about how Branch Covidians leaving their masks everywhere almost killed her dog, and she also tells us about her time in Ottawa during the Convoy and then covering various trials that have taken place since.

Matilda, luckily still with us.



And of course, we get to her great contributions to covering the Coutts story, as well as another one of her beats, the very strange transhumanist agenda that wants to pretend that women don't exist and that children should be sliced up and castrated.


Speaking of Coutts, Roxanne just published another detailed update for us on the trial as it has progressed thus far -

Coutts Two Trial Begins With Evidence that is Primarily Hearsay.
The criminal trial that never should have been finally got underway in Lethbridge, Alberta last week. Of course, it once again had to be delayed a few days, due to some scribbling on the sidewalk outside the Lethbridge courthouse that caused the Crown to have vapours over, citing the incident as a 'threat' to the jury.
Her Intrepid Viking Substack is quite prolific and worthy of your time to read.

A intrepid warrior exploring issues in today's strange new world.
By Roxanne Halverson



You can also follow Roxanne on Twitter

This conversation was recorded in March, and it looks like it might be March 2025 before I get a break to catch up on things; way she goes, eh bubs?


Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s and The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast take no subsidies and offer a Value for Value proposition - if you value my work, please consider returning some in kind!


Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
