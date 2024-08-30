Lethbridge Courthouse, image courtesy of Mocha Bezirgan







Yesterday evening, Thursday August 29, saw the end of sentencing hearings for Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert at Court of King’s Bench in Lethbridge, Alberta. Those hearings lasted four days, with both the Crown and Defense presenting various arguments for what they believed would be appropriate sentences regards the minor charges both men were found ‘guilty’ of in relation to the major charge of ‘conspiring to murder police officers’, for which they were found NOT GUILTY.



Final sentencing has been adjourned until September 9th, as briefs were submitted by the defense late on Wednesday evening, to my mind possibly related to the very concerning rhetoric of Justice Labrenz which was heard on Tuesday.



In a brief interview given with journalist Mocha Bezirgan yesterday, Marco Van Huigenbos commented on the seeming 180 degree turn from Justice Labrenz typically fair presiding over this case -



"The Crown put a notice of appeal out to send a message to Justice Labrenz that if your sentencing doesn't fall in line with what we'd like to see, which is, as we've heard this morning, nine years for Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert -- I feel that the judge has heard this message and is acting on it -- Tuesdays comments by Justice Labrenz, where he throws out all of Chris Carbert's testimony, calling the man a liar, seem very extreme and reflect this narrative,"



In other comments on Tuesday, Labrenz repeated UCO allegations of things Tony Olienick is alleged to have said (remember, no recordings of these allegations exist, anywhere, and are essentially heresay), insinuating somehow that Olienick was in fact guilty of the conspiracy, even though he was just found not guilty by the jury, and also indicated that -





"I conclude that Mr. Carbert, like Mr. Olienick, was prepared to engage in a firefight with police.

“This was an exceedingly dangerous situation."





despite the fact that no firefights took place, there was never any plan to do so, and everyone at Coutts was behaving perfectly the entire time. Labrenz appears to be repeating the wishful thinking of Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston, who, in turn, represents the wishful thinking of Justin Trudeau.

It seems that fighting back against these ridiculous statements by Labrenz are what the late night briefs alluded to above are all about, and it seems clear that Labrenz is taking the Crown’s threat to appeal the jury’s ruling seriously; no judge wants to risk having an appeal to their handling of a case as a permanent fixture of their record - remember, Justice Labrenz, just like every other Justice and lawyer in Canada, is part of a club which is controlled by the Liberal Party; that is to say, controlled by the Laurentian Elite who really are running this country (into the ground).

Is Labrenz in fear of this punk Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston, who himself ought to be on trial for conspiracy?

Keep in mind -



Conspiracy 465 (1) Except where otherwise expressly provided by law, the following provisions apply in respect of conspiracy:



(b) every one who conspires with any one to prosecute a person for an alleged offence, knowing that they did not commit that offence, is guilty of (i) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years or an offence punishable on summary conviction, if the alleged offence is one for which, on conviction, that person would be liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for life or for a term of not more than 14 years, or (ii) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years or an offence punishable on summary conviction, if the alleged offence is one for which, on conviction, that person would be liable to imprisonment for less than 14 years;

(more on Johnston and his crimes here)



Johnston, over and above wanting an appeal and seeking a retrial (I have heard that the retrial application has been filed by a different prosecutor, but no doubt Johnston is ultimately behind it - he’s been behind everything since day one), is seeking a 9 year sentence each for Carbert and Olienick on the mischief and 'possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose’ charges.



Those who have actually killed RCMP officers have received lighter sentences.



Cheeseman also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.



And let us not forget about accused cop killers being out on bail, as well as those who gun down mothers in the streets being out on bail, something denied to all Coutts Four men.



This trial is still not over, and there are so many questions which remain unanswered, in no small part due to the utter lack of curiosity about this case that has been on display by the Fourth Estate.

Let’s check in on the CBC, whom you will remember I filed a complaint about; for on the one hand, their utterly lopsided coverage of the case, including the smearing of the men, and on the other, their complete lack of curiosity about the murky circumstances around the mens incarceration, and the extremely politicized prosecution which has taken two and a half years to execute.



Well, I received another answer from them.



My original email was sent to CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler, whom, to his credit, responded fairly quickly, and sent my concerns along to one of the CBC’s Big Kahunas, GM and Editor-in-Chief Brodie Fenlon.



I’m assuming Mr Fenlon delegated further response to an underling, and I was surprised to receive an email from Tracy Johnson, the ‘Director of Journalism’ for CBC Calgary.



Here is her response to me, in full -





Hello Mr Magill I’m the Director of Journalism for CBC Calgary, the newsroom closest to Coutts, Alberta. Brodie Fenlon, CBC’s Editor in Chief, has asked me to write to you in response to your emails about the coverage of the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick CBC’s approach to covering all trials is based on the principles of court reporting, including fairness, impartiality, and avoiding prejudicial reporting. Fair court reporting ensures that media coverage does not prejudice ongoing proceedings. We take care not to compromise the proper course of ongoing or potential legal proceedings and to take into account the right to be presumed innocent accorded to every person accused of a crime. I relistened to the episode of Front Burner that you referenced in your email. The podcast interviewed a reporter who was covering the case daily. We would not seek to speak to either prosecution or defense during the trial. Nor would we seek to speak with advocates or critics of the accused. Front Burner’s host, Jamie Poissant, adhered to the rules of court reporting, asking questions about context and seeking to understand the case without prejudicing the outcome. Although the lower court jury trial has wrapped, Crown prosecutors have given notice that they plan to appeal. As you pointed out in your email, Carbert and Olienick also have the right to appeal their convictions on mischief and weapons charges. CBC will continue to report on this case with impartiality and care. Regards, Tracy Johnson





As Hunter S Thompson used to say, Res Ipsa Locutur



In the world of regime media like the CBC, it is ‘fair’ and ‘impartial’ to not talk to anyone on the side of those who have been made enemies of the state for two and a half years, to not ask questions about why men were kept in pre-trial solitary confinement, why they were denied bail, what animates this vicious prosecution against men with no criminal records nor histories of violence, to not wonder about their families or the effects on their respective communities?



The CBCs coverage of the Freedom Convoy was atrocious - they smeared everyone involved, but especially the Coutts Guys, and when this is their answer, that talking to a lying, regime fellating fucking whale like Bill Graveland but nobody else for two and a half years is ‘impartial’?



The diplomatic option for the employees of the CBC, every last one of these verminous swine, is to have a choice between exile to the north end of Ellesmere Island, or being <redacted><redacted><redacted><redacted>.



