

By now most of you have heard the extremely disappointing news out of Lethbridge from this past Monday, September 9, where Justice David Labrenz caved to both political pressure from his masters in the Laurentian Elite, as well as the threat of an appeal from Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston, and gave Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert 6-1/2 year sentences.



There is much to say about what went down with the sentencing, the possibility of how and when the men might yet get out soon, and what happens going forward; writings and a podcast featuring key advocates for the men are in the works. For now, the men are in process of being moved from Lethbridge to different facilities, and as soon as contact details become available for how you can write to them they will be posted here.

For now I bring you Tony and Chris in their own words - Tony from a statement he made before sentencing, and Chris via a post made for his supporters via Facebook.





If you would like to hear more from Tony, I suggest checking out letters he has written previously - one which I submitted for him to Newsweek magazine, and another as part of a Substack I wrote about Tony earlier this year.





Newsweek - Letter from a Canadian Political Prisoner









Hello everyone,

So I want to start by thanking everyone for all the support during these times. As you've likely heard Tony and I were sentenced to 6.5 years in jail. Over the past three court appearances the Justice went from agreeing with my lawyer that although I spoke about the potential of a civil war should things not change but there was no immediacy to the comments. (This spring a movie called "Civil War" hit the theaters and when the director was asked where he came up with the idea he said, and I'm paraphrasing, anyone living in 2021 was unsure where the world was going and that this was a serious concern.) The next court date the justice gave his facts of findings and in this changed his mind to I may have engaged in a firefight with hundreds of police if they broke up the protest, to today saying I was getting ready to do this very act. Let's talk about some facts now. The crown alleged that if the RCMP came in to break up the protest we were going to shoot and kill police, we were found not guilty of this, or so one would think, because that's not what the jury found. Another fact, on Sunday February 13, 2022 RCMP came into the Coutts protest very heavily armed and with what people thought was to break up the protest. We did not engage in a fire fight but what did happen is we went over to check it out, Chris and Tony stayed to film the events and I went back to my trailer when some young men started mouthing off police, I wanted no part of that. When Chris and Tony were arrested why didn't they have weapons on them? Shouldn't they have been prepared, you'd sure think they would have been with these allegations. If anything this was them taking the protest down or from a distance could be perceived as such, but we went up and checked it out. I went back to the trailer and talked to friends on Facebook and by text not calling in the troops like they suggested were on the outside waiting for the call to join in this imaginary war they've made up. I was told about the arrests and talked to people about it and then went to sleep. If we were planning to shoot police don't you think when those other two were arrested I would have thought they were onto us and either packed up and left or ran and hid? I was woken up by a loud hailer to come out of my trailer, why did I pace in the trailer while on the phone trying to find the lawyers number and not engage in this fight they allege? Why weren't these troops they allege are on the outside get called in by me? They say Tony talked about people on the outside 4 days before they were arrested. Did the helicopter and drones see any troops waiting on the outside ready to come in,,? Nope because its another lie! I have a lot to share now so bear with me as I get through all of the things people don't know. Let's talk about the infamous envelope now. Lawyers were not allowed to tell us what they found, but we heard what they said in court while tippy toeing around what they found. We know that three of the provinces better lawyers said the crown prosecutors should be criminally investigated and criminally charged, that innocence was at stake. The three crowns committed crime fraud, they tampered with evidence, gave RCMP unlawful orders and so many more things that the world is going to find out. Where is the press on this one. There is the criminal investigation into the officer the crown put on the stand to lie about what he said Lysak said to him the night of the 13th, we have video that proves this officer lied on the stand. The judge said I lied about everything I said, but of course not the things that helped them. Why would I tell them what I did knowing it didn't help me? Because it was all the truth!! My lawyer failed to go through my phone like we planned because of the judges pressure not too because the jury was sitting weeks longer than thought. Bye bye my defence!!! We could have shown that my mom kept asking me if I was going home or other things of this nature even after telling her repeatedly, I wasn't going until mandates were dropped and on February 12, 2022 I lashed out and said I wasn't leaving until the laws were changed and the government was toppled. This does not make this okay to do, but we tend to talk to people we are close to differently than to others. It's s actually wrong but that's what I did. Responding to that my mother said, “Chris be safe your kids need you” because she was scared of what the government was capable of doing and I again made a colourful comment saying that I didn't think she understood what this was really about and that if we didn't get these changes I could die in a civil war and that if the government was violent that I would defend myself. Yeah not the best comment I agree, but sometimes in anger we say things stupidly, not 6.5 years in jail stupid. The crown and judge repeatedly brought up a message with a friend named Corey where I told him not to come to Courts if police were arresting and that it would be the worst mistake the RCMP made if they did. I wasn't given an opportunity to prove what I said these were responses to because I never got out of jail and had internet access. Corey and I were posting on a post in the AB Couttsconvoy page on Facebook, and I wasn't sure if he was seeing my responses to things because so many people were posting comments and comments would only stay on the screen for seconds, so we were also talking in messenger. Corey's wife was in the Philippines and he had his daughters and made a comment about not being sure if he should come because of what people were saying the RCMP were saying, so I responded to him in messenger. People were also commenting about all the scandals the RCMP were involved in over the recent years and what it would look like to the world if they came in heavy handed on protestors and I said to him in response that it would be the worst mistake they ever made. This is the problem with thinking you know what it means and is very dangerous to our freedom of speech. I knew Corey in fact wasn't seeing my messages on the post when he said don't comment any more, but didn't comment to this as it was late at night and thought also maybe he was going to bed or something. I could prove this if I had the chance. So now the world knows why the judge says I wanted to attack police, if this isn't concerning to people we are in trouble as a society! Here are some facts no mainstream media wrote or reported in our trial. Sgt Tulloch was caught on the stand saying things to make things appear what they weren't. He in fact was reminded of what he said in the trial of the Coutts 3 about the same thing, and it was not even close. But he had a week and a half of time between dates on the stand in our trial, so was warned by crown what he had done and tried to come up with an excuse for it while he smirked and giggled under his breath in front of everyone. No one covered the fact that the under covers lied on the stand and had conflicting stories or how the under cover manager changed his notes after I changed council in early March 2022. This man said the changes were because he was talking to the undercovers and forgot to take notes from them in previous notes.... but every other day was simply copied and pasted into this document, no other changes. Why did this happen? Because the changes went from me having no involvement in conversations to being involved in them. Guess what the crown had conceded to my previous council and I have in a legal document given to the Courts. They told him they had NO evidence against me. So the only changes to the evidence from that time to before trial was the comments to my mom and Corey, that's what has changed the game for them, yeah right!!! What also people don't know is I am the only person they did two phone warrants on with the second warrant being for a longer period of time... why is that? Because they had no evidence and it didn't change anything for them. No one also knows that somehow my phone lost 23 gigabytes of information between the time of the first warrant and the second warrant, when their forensic specialist was asked how much info 1 gigabyte was he said if your printed out the info onto paper it would amount to a stack of paper as high as the CN Tower in Toronto and I was missing 23 CN Towers of information from my phone. Which brings up the fact that I asked for a copy of my phone in October 2022, because I knew something was going on and the crown asked my lawyer why? Then he said in April 2023 he would give a copy while in court and never did and then again in August and finally I was awarded it in December 2023 and when the crown sent the copy to us I couldn't get into it and my brother said it needed forensics software to open it and he managed to get some of it out. We then had to go back to court and ask the judge again, in April 2024 for a copy with software that could easily be opened and the judge gave the crown shit for the games they were playing and then 3 weeks before trial began, I was supplied with 89 gigabytes of info from my phone and new software and was expected to figure things out quickly, that they had time to go through for over two years. I knew things were missing and that is when I hired my own phone forensics guy who did all the 911 work for the US government, and he told us they were in my phone outside the warrant and all that info was missing. So how do I get a fair defense when they are doing these things. Once again why did the crown concede to having no evidence....because its all lies!! We also know that all three crown prosecutors were in Coutts actively investigating and giving direction to do all the unlawful things the courts found they did and that "envelope" matter. Why was I the only person of all of us to be charged, NOT to have my house or business searched like the others....because they have no evidence! So extra phone search and no property searches, hmmmm weird! Why did the judge allow firearms belonging to young men be involved in our trial that they knew were registered to this person, he admitted that to them and knew we do not know this young man. Why? Oh just so everyone knows we have a recording of an officer involved in the investigation where he says things like he doesn't know how this crown has so much power, these men shouldn't be in jail and politics are involved, which came out in the pretrial that the pmo office and provincial government of Alberta were pressuring the RCMP. How come it is okay for the crown to change its theory for closing arguments and credit statements to me, that were made by other people and the judge not correct them. This is offside in the legal world I am told. Also I'm not sure if people know that people in the stand caught onto the crown clearing his throat every time a witness starting going down a road they didn't want them to, throughout pretrial and trial. They didn't think it would be noticed... it was. When I first in the jail here in Lethbridge, I was getting messages from RCMP members through guards, telling me what to tell my lawyer of what they did illegally and to stay strong because lots of the force sees it and want it fixed. The press didn't mention how I said the same things to a friend of mine who is married to a police officer, that I said to everyone else and that she agreed. I have so many more things to say and will eventually put it into a more readable form. I WAS NOT in Coutts to hurt RCMP or anyone else I was there to help. You all have been told what was in my phone. We are going to go through this again so I don't want to give my defense up, but I will tell you this, the proof will come out and that envelope is getting opened. Soon people will have all the info and we will need help spreading these documents around Canada and the world, to every politician, news station, podcaster and who ever else can help. We can't let them do this to anyone else, I love my country and want my kids to have a future.

I ask to please be left alone by the powers that be. I don't and never did want trouble! I know deep down you know this and that you are just in too deep into the lie about me to turn back.

Once I get the address of where I end up, I will share it and if people want to write that's great. If I can respond on tablet I will. I won't post too often because I can't afford to financially, because obviously I am missing more and more time away from work.

Thanks again for everything and God bless you all for everything! Please help spread the truth and the documents coming out soon!

Chris