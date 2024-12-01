With the three year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy only a couple of months away, let us check in on developments with various cases of those whom have felt the cold whip of the Canadian Injustice System.



Joanne Walsh, the grandmother who was charged with mischief and obstruction of justice for posing in this now infamous photo, has had charges against her stayed by the courts.



Charges have also been withdrawn against Clayton McAllister, another peaceful Freedom Convoy protester who likewise was persecuted by the state for …. lying down on the job?



Read all about it from my great friend

of the

A snippet -

He was 28 at the time of the protest, and near the beginning of the police crackdown laid on the ground, in a gesture of civil disobedience. “I didn't necessarily want to be a leader, but I wanted to set an example,” he says. “What's the most peaceful way I can show that? Give myself up - and kind of make them look like dicks.”



Since then, Clayton has been fighting multiple charges, including resisting arrest. Earlier this month, those charges were finally withdrawn. He has signed a one-year peace bond that requires him to behave lawfully, and was required to submit a 100-word essay outlining the difference between peaceful protest and criminal mischief.

Imagine for a moment if the corrupt aresholes we call judges in Canada had asked me to write an essay!



These are the same judiciary, who in different times, would have sentenced Sophie Scholl to the guillotine. Maybe not even different times, given that Trudeau has vastly underfunded the Canadian Military and most of our ammo has been sent to The Ukraine, thus necessitating and alternative to the more modern firing squad.



From the National Post -



Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.

The media in Canada went to great lengths to try and paint Pat King as a leader or organizer of the Freedom Convoy because he was an easy figure to hate - a loudmouth who couldn’t resist looking into his phone, and who was made into a social media star less by his own efforts than by those in the media, who had found a prime target and did more to boost his own numbers than anything Pat King actually said himself.



The media did a great job completely ignoring the fact that King was told by other organizers of the Convoy not to come to Ottawa, that they were concerned about his rhetoric, and that he needed to ‘check his ego’. All of this came out in the POEC afterwards, but much like so many other lies and omissions on the part of the media about the Convoy, the elevation of King to a position he didn’t hold was never corrected, and this position was used in court arguments against him. Where have we heard about the media and the government making their own feedback loops before?

Regardless of all that, Pat King never hurt anyone, committed no violence whatsoever, nor stole nor damaged any property. Like so many others in the Freedom Convoy, however, he was guilty of ThoughtCrime, and of opposing the punishing mandates of Dear Leader, and for that, he was found guilty on five charges, and faces the possibility of ten years in prison if the Crown gets its way.



King’s sentencing is expected in January.





This past Tuesday, November 26, a verdict date was supposed to be set for the longest Mischief trial in Canadian history, where Chris Barber and Tamara Lich also face the possibility of ten years in prison for organizing the most joyous party downtown Ottawa has ever seen.





And a little further west, more bad news from fellow podcaster Richard RB Ham on whose show I appeared a few months ago to discuss the Coutts Four case and the degeneration of the trucking industry in Canada.



Per Richard’s GiveSendGo -



When the Saskatchewan Government chose to implement Mandates during the Covid insanity, I was among those who decided that protesting the draconian measures was imperative. As Martin Luther King Jr. famously proclaimed: "One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws." I believed that the mandates were not only unjust, but damaging to society through the use of fear and censorship to coerce citizens into compliance. For two years I spoke out and was targeted by the Government for doing so. I lost my job and received eight separate tickets. Although the base fine was supposed to be $2800 per "offence", the Judges ruling had the latitude to impose larger fines if they so decided. Although the Justice Center For Constitutional Freedoms did their best representing me in the courts, they failed to overturn the judgements. As of now I owe $45,700, with varying due dates. What is due right now is $10,500. My very first ticket has actually been sent to a collection agency (Commercial Credit Adjusters) and that one is for $7000.

It appears the Judiciary in Saskatchewan are another vindictive lot, as Richard is in quite the group of people who are being severely punished for exercising their once Charter protected rights to Freedom of Expression.



Judge Agnew, in his Dec. 14 written decision, said that the defendants had suggested that a deliberate decision had been made by police to target them and not the counter-protesters at the Free Palestine rally, because of the views that various defendants supported.



Those he found guilty include: Mark Friesen, Maxime Bernier, Peter Christoph Boettcher, Bartel Boot, Jacob Boot, Jaxson Boot, Jenny Boot, Phyllis V. Bourassa, Rachael Cole, Breton Harley Cook, Wallace Cottingham, Cheryl Drebit, Gerald Ferguson, Mark L. Friesen, Pierre Marc Robert Groulx, Frederick John Harrison, Joyce Harrison, Mikela June Herbel, Deborah Rose Hretsina, Sarah Huizing, Cory Klassen, Dominika Kosowska, Cody Kuntz, Arley Laroque, Halden Lindjberg, Megan Machiskinic, Darrell T. Mills, Alexandre Nascimento, Terrance Nash, Luiz Augusto B. Penteado, Breanna Peskleway, Wayne Steven Peters, Amanda Philipenko, Joyce Ina Pierce, Adrian B. Scarrow, Michael Styan, Luke Tournier, Michele Tournier, Pamela J. Waldner, and Richard Brent Wintringham.

Despite all of the darkness that continues to hang over Canada like the thick black smoke of government caused forest fires, stories about the love and light which occupy the hearts of a significant minority of the population are out there to hear, despite and against all odds.



One such story is that of Bianca, of the infamous inflatable bouncy castles that became an iconic fixture of the family friendly nature of the Freedom Convoy.



My friend

has found Bianca, and in a teaser for her upcoming book on the Freedom Convoy,

, Donna has released a six part miniseries about Bianca on her Substack. With winter setting in, this will certainly warm the cockles.

Make sure to subscribe to Donna’s substack, and stay tuned for the release of her book.

And in case you missed them, you can hear Donna on my Voice Of GO(r)D podcast, twice! Here and here.



I would also encourage you to listen in on the latest episode of the show, where myself and some associates disentangle more lies and propaganda from the state broadcaster, who continue to smear the Coutts Four and anyone else who opposed the utterly draconian Covid Regime of this cheapshit and rapidly declining outpost of King Chuck the Third.



As of now, only 20 hours after posting, this episode has been downloaded 675 times.



Thanks again for reading and listening, and your continued patronage.



