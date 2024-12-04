Just in time for Christmas, the super helpful, motivated, and hard workers of Canada Post have decided to go on strike, and have been on strike now for over two weeks, with no end in sight.



Due to this strike, the United States Postal service says it will not accept any mail heading into Canada until the strike is resolved.



In the notes for the release of my recent podcast which examined the CBC Fifth Estate smear job on the boys, I erroneously lead my readers/listeners to believe they could send letters and cards to Chris and Tony for Christmas through the mail.

The strike was only a couple of days old at that point, and I hadn’t yet heard about it.

Still, a major error in directing my readers, and for that, I apologize.





Over the last 48 hours I have been making collaborations with colleagues in Alberta and Montana for a contingency, and seeking advice from those closest to the men on what we can do to get around this mail embargo.



It turns out that Drumheller Institution, the minimum to medium security facility where Chris and Tony will be riding out the balance of their trumped up and clearly politicized sentence, does not allow for hand delivery of mail. Per their own opaque and illogical rules, deliveries of mail may only be made by Canada Post or another professional courier service.





INSTRUCTIONS FOR DELIVERY WITHIN CANADA





You can send mail to the boys via UPS or Puralotor Courier but there are a couple of catches; one is that sending mail via these services is quite a bit more expensive, and two, you have to get crafty with the address used on the envelope. Couriers are technically prevented from competing in the market for mail, by law, and will not deliver to a PO Box, which is what the Drumheller Institutions official mailing address is. THAT SAID, if you mark the courier envelope in a certain way, the envelope will still be delivered.



Follow these instructions carefully, if you would like to send letters or Christmas Cards to the boys, and remember, the same prison rules apply for the content -



No gel pens, no stickers or labels, no smells or sparkler or anything weird, do not send money or stamps or gifts, not even books.

You can type letters and send cards & photos.

Your envelope *must* include a return address.



You cannot send a letter or card to both men in the same envelope. Chris and Tony must get separate envelopes.



Once your letter or card is complete, you would put it inside a regular envelope as if you were going to put it in the mail. Then you take that envelope, and put it inside one of UPS or Purolator Courier’s own envelopes, the branded kind you would purchase at their retail locations, and on their envelope you write this address -



Inmate “Chris Carbert” or for Tony, Inmate “Anthony Olienick”



Drumheller Penitentiary

3000 Highway 9

Drumheller, Alberta

T0J 0Y0





I would advise you get a receipt with a tracking number from whomever service so as to verify delivery. You’ll be paying for it, so why not?









What if you are writing from the United States or somewhere Overseas?





We have a solution! A very good friend of mine, fellow freedom fighter, vagabond, and renaissance man, who happens to live in Montana, has agreed to become an international collection point for letters to Chris and Tony. If you can get them to him ASAP, he will take whatever is sent to him, and drive them into Alberta himself, just in time for Christmas, where a member of the boys family will take the letters and re-package them for delivery via courier.



What a great guy, eh?





INSTRUCTIONS FOR MAILING FROM UNITED STATES OR OVERSEAS





Follow the same guidelines as above for the Canadians, and make sure your envelopes are properly addressed to Tony or Chris at Drumheller, but then on the second, outside envelope, send your loving communications to this address -





Canadian Political Prisoners

c/o GUMPTION ACADEMY

28 9th Street, Island Drive #10

Livingston, Montana

USA 59047



*If you are a Canadian who lives close to the border, it might be a cheaper option, if you are going into the US in the next two weeks, to just send the letter from an American post office, rather than using a courier as above.

This cannot be stressed enough - if you are going to send Christmas wishes or any other communication to Chris or Tony, (and you should, this is their third Christmas as guests of the wicked Justin Trudeau) you should get on it, right now. In order to affect timely delivery, any mail sent to my man in Montana should arrive there in the week before Christmas. The sooner, the better.



My regular readers all know the drill - these guys are straight up Political Prisoners who have been railroaded by their own government for the crime of standing up for whatever rights you once thought you had in the Canada that has been dissolved with the highly caustic acid that flows from the Trudeau Regime.



The least you can do for them is send a letter to say thanks and Merry Christmas, and let them know that they are not forgotten.



And, if you are of means and have it within your budget, the men’s legal bills are still outstanding, and you can help defray them -



In Canada, Interac Email money transfer -



helptony@protonmail.com

helpchriscarbert@gmail.com



Elsewhere -



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners









