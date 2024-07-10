They’re really not hiding it, are they?





Yesterday I published a piece that was part media criticism, part argument about how we can see the creep of Anarcho-Tyranny into Canada through the many ongoing persecutions of Freedom Convoy protesters, including the Coutts Men.

Not long after publishing that, several of you loyal readers emailed to tell me about a piece on the trial by a contributor to The Toronto Star, which I read, and found somewhat interesting. I’m going to examine that here.



Yesterday also saw the public release of the initial RCMP interrogation video of Tony Olienick, obtained and distributed by Rob Kraychik of Rebel News. Rob published the whole thing, all five plus hours of it, plus a shorter video, breaking down highlights from the interview. I will share links to both, and want to thank Rob for his work in reporting on the trial from Lethbridge, as well as filing all of the necessary requests to obtain that footage.



Rob also revealed some information from the trial concerning questions around the highest levels of the RCMP and their involvement with the Coutts situation, which I have addressed many times on this Substack. I will discuss that as well.



Finally, our esteemed Canadian Press Regime Fellator Bill Graveland gave us another example yesterday of why you don’t hate the mainstream media nearly enough.



On Wednesday, July 3, the Toronto Star published an interesting column regards the Coutts Trial by a longtime contributor to the Star, former editor of The Calgary Herald, journalism professor, Parkland Institute think-tanker, and Enjoyer of All The Current Things™️, Gillian Steward.



This verdict on the Coutts blockade could finally clarify how dangerous the ‘Freedom Convoy’ really was is quite the title, and right out of the gate, it seems that Ms Steward considers many of her fellow countrymen an alien species which require some kind of study -



South of Calgary in Lethbridge a court case is unfolding that could tell us a lot about the 2022 Freedom Convoy and the people it attracted.

Steward, like so many of her colleagues, repeats the salacious and unverifiable testimony of Undercover Officers, verbatim, without asking any questions as to why there is absolutely no proof of these claims, and what recorded verbiage of Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert is available is nothing if not exonerating.





Undercover officers have also testified that Olienick told them police were pawns of the federal government and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the devil. Police should be hanged, he said, and if officers raided the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

And again, like so many others, we see Steward fail to inform you of what went on with Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin and their plea arrangements.





Jerry Morin and Christopher Lysak, who were arrested with Olieneck and Carbert, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in February. Morin received a sentence of three and a quarter years for conspiring to traffic firearms. Lysak was given a three-year sentence for possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place. Both jail sentences were satisfied by the time the men had served in pretrial custody.

No mention of the two years in remand without bail nor trial, nor Morin being kept in solitary, nor any other facts about Morin barely being in Coutts at all, nor any consideration that he made a false confession to a document that was absolutely, 100% fully manufactured and known to be false by everyone involved. No mention that Lysak’s gun handling charge, that under normal circumstances would have been punished with a fine, or possibly seizure of the gun, resulted instead in 2 years of jail without trial.



Every mainstream journalist appears to be reading from the same script, and not reading this substack, nor talking to the likes of Margaret Mackay, any of the men’s families or other advocates, nor those of us who have have been covering this case for over a year now. Curious, isn’t it.



To Steward’s credit though, she is the first mainstream journalist in Canada to say these things -



But it is the case in a Lethbridge courthouse that may tell the whole story. Were Olienick and Carbert part of a larger plan? Were they part of a subgroup of the Freedom Convoy? Or were they acting on their own? Had they gone completely rogue as others carried out their standoff with the police? Or is it just a setup by the RCMP?

‘ … a setup by the RCMP?’



Ho-Ho, Ms Steward, thank you for catching up!





While we are here, let us revisit a Substack I published back in March -





This piece published Saturday in the Montreal Gazette raises some very interesting questions about how the RCMP handled what they knew, or thought they knew, or fantasized about, with the protest site at Coutts.



An internal RCMP review of the force’s response to “Freedom Convoy” protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode ended.



The after-action report says the survey found some personnel at Coutts “were not aware of the threats to police officers until after the blockade concluded. Others noted they only learned about the threats through media reporting.”



Interesting.



Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick’s phones, amongst others, were subject to an unauthorized wiretap on the claims of ‘imminent harm’, which was sought on February 10, with the wiretaps commencing on February 11.



If the RCMP really believed that harm against their officers was ‘imminent’, surely every officer on site would have been briefed on this? How is it that some officers only heard about this through the media after the fact?



It would be easy enough to assume that this just a case of Keystone Cops, where disorganization and incompetence are part of the deal. It is the RCMP, after all, who also failed to alert the residents of Nova Scotia in a timely manner when they knew that a shooter was running around and killing people there in 2020.



22 people were murdered in the Portapique massacre, and that number is as high as it is because of the RCMP.

Given what we know about communications between the highest levels of government, however, disorganization and incompetence merely serve as a smokescreen for something far more sinister.

On February 13 2022, (now former) RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was in a meeting with (now former) Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino, where she advised him about these ‘imminent harms’, and then Mendocino relayed this to Trudeau with unhinged verbiage about a ‘hardened cell of individuals, armed to the teeth with lethal firearms.’ Trudeau advised Mendocino to keep it to himself, at the time.



Except the warrants were not executed until the following day, February 14, and there was no way for Lucki nor Mendocino to back up the claims they had made the day before.



Much of these claims about the ‘imminent threat’ of violence revolve around maximally negative interpretations of rhetoric that was written down by Under Cover Officers; as mentioned above, when a wire tap was put on Olienick and Carbert’s phones on February 11, nothing was found that indicated anything illegal, right up until they were arrested.



So why the freak out? Why the ‘subversion’ and manipulation of ITOs? If any of this was true, why wasn’t every officer on scene informed? Why was Mendocino telling the public that there were scary extremists who were about to overthrow the government, but not telling the officers who were RIGHT THERE, and ostensibly at risk of being shot, imminently?



Seems like they got that famous photo of staged guns out to the public before they filled their own people in on the supposed risk they were facing. And just like they failed to inform their own officers of this supposed threat, they also failed to inform the public that many of the guns in that photo did not belong to the four men who spent two years of their lives in jail. 9 other people were arrested or charged in connection with the Coutts protest, some of whom may have had connections to those guns and claims of ‘imminent harm’. Yet none of them spent 2 years behind bars.

The government relies on ignorance and fear in order to set the narratives they want, especially when seeking convictions in the court of public opinion.

When the dust settles after this trial is over, at very least, Chris Carbert, Tony Olienick, Jerry Morin, and Chris Lysak, their families, and everyone else who participated at Coutts, and every citizen of Canada, deserve some answers as to what went on with the highest levels of power in this country, and wether or not they set these guys up, and then threw them in jail for two years without bail nor trial. An inquest would be the least they all deserve, nevermind the rolling of heads.



And I think we may have answered the question implied in Ms Stewards final paragraph here -





The case hasn’t attracted much attention. Certainly not as much as the Emergency Act Inquiry or the Federal Court case.



If anyone can drum up Ms Steward’s email address for me, it would be well appreciated; I can’t seem to locate it, anywhere.



Speaking of the rolling of heads …





Rebel News reporter Rob Kraychik released the full RCMP interrogation video of Tony Olienick, and more than a few things have been said about it already, including that Tony shouldn’t have said a damn thing without a lawyer present, that he sounds like a ‘conspiracy theorist’, and that he would like to have seen Justin Trudeau ‘hung’.



I’m not going to say much about it except this - most of the interrogation is exonerating, really, where Tony expresses the righteous frustration and concerns of the millions of people in Canada who had had a guts full of the Covid Regime as constituted under the Fascist Authoritarian Prick Justin Trudeau, who brought Medical Apartheid to Canada, as well as a scapegoating and outgrouping campaign against dissenters that was eerily reminiscent of the rhetoric employed by a little guy with a funny moustache in 1930’s Germany, who invoked health and cleanliness constantly.



History may not repeat, but it often rhymes.



And as far as this court case goes, and the specific charges against Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert - there is nothing, not a damn thing that Tony said which is illegal, nor has any bearing on any of the charges, whatsoever.



And this is the whole point of what I wrote yesterday, and have been saying in many of my articles here - the government is trying these guys for WrongThink, and using trumped up charges, based on a fantasy, to get their trial balloon in the air for Bill C-63, which is nothing more than massive censorship legislation which is coming for your right to an opinion, no matter how much they want to invoke all of the usual Thought Terminating Clichés about ‘harm’ or all of the -isms or ‘muh children’.



Gimme a fucking break.



Here is the shorter summary of the interrogation -









And here is the full interrogation, all five plus hours of it -









Again, many thanks to Rob Kraychik at Rebel News for obtaining this.





And finally, let us revisit the Regime Fellator in chief of the Canadian Press, Bill Graveland, and his latest piece of propaganda/disinformation over at the Globe and Mail -





Bryan Hui with the RCMP national firearms lab in Surrey, B.C., testified by video. He said he reviewed all weapons, components and ammunition seized in 2022 from trailers in Coutts, suspect vehicles and a home of one of the accused, Anthony Olienick. A photo of a long, black semi-automatic Panther Arms rifle with a pistol grip was shown to the jury. It’s prohibited, Hui said. “It is known as a variant of the AR-15 or the M-16 or M-4 platform,” he told court. “In other words, it’s proscribed to be a prohibited firearm within the regulations set out by law.”

Nowhere does Graveland mention that there were 13 people arrested at Coutts, nor that at least 3 or 4 of the seized firearms have yet to be traced to an owner, much less belong to Chris Carbert or Tony Olienick, and using one of the oldest tricks in the book, he leaves it to the reader to infer that the ‘long, black semi-automatic Panther Arms rifle’ does belong to the men, even though NO EVIDENCE OF THAT WAS PRESENTED.



No mention that Olienick and Carbert’s seized guns were all legally owned and registered, and were found safely stored and unloaded on private property outside of the protest site.



This is Alberta, where *everybody* has guns … except urbanites like Bill Graveland and Gillian Steward, who can’t even bring themselves to leave Calgary to attend court in person down in Lethbridge for a trial they are covering, much less attempt to understand the culture of the people who share their province.



Graveland repeats, again, for the umpteenth time, that ‘pipe bombs’ were found at Tony Olienicks home … which is a gravel quarry nearly 200km away from the protest site, and where Tony had municipal explosives permits to mine gravel. No such mention of these countervailing pieces of information.



At one time, journalists were expected to ‘Hold truth to Power’, not repeat government claims verbatim, which are such a massive reach that they ought to be viewed for what they are, which is a propagandistic smear.



As many have said, including myself on numerous occasions, if you thought you hated the mainstream media, stop and consider that maybe you don’t hate them enough.





Thanks for reading this, and if you could, share this article, and all the rest myself and others have been writing for the past year, because as you can see, we have a massive disinformation campaign to counter, coming from the very people who cry the most about it.



