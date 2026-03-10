What is A Canadian? with Lance Audette

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast is very happy to bring you a great history lesson which addresses the question of what a Canadian is, given the destruction of Canadian identity we see after decades of caustic acid poured on the country by the Trudeau Dynasty and their ‘Post Nationalist State’ nonsense.



Lance Audette is a multi generational cattle rancher and can trace the history of his own family as far back as 1663, who eventually moved from Québec to Saskatchewan, and has connections to the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway. The man is as Canadian as it gets, and you want to hear his oral history as delivered to me.









You can find Lance on Twitter - https://x.com/LaserAud



We mention our online colleague Fortissax; this is a great essay by him about French history in Canada. Fortissax often discusses Le Filles du Roi, of whom Lance is also a direct descendant.











For my American and international listeners who might not know why there appears to be so much discontent in Canada at the moment, another writer here on Substack whom I am a big fan of, John Carter, gives us a status update on the joint.











In the show we also reference this interview between Candace Malcolm and Daniel Tyrie, the maestro of the Dominion Society of Canada -













Lance and I also discussed the Humboldt Tragedy, which looms large as a turning point in recent Canadian history and politics. Just this past weekend, former guest of this show Mocha Bezirgan, The Last Journalist in Canada, released a truly infuriating and deeply moving interview with Chris Joseph, the father of one of the boys killed in that completely unnecessary collision. Mr Joseph tells us how the media have been twisting and omitting the words of many families who have suffered great loss from this incident, and how the government campaign to keep Jaskirat Singh Sidhu in Canada is an affront to the entire country, misses out on what a contemptible figure Mr Sidhu is, and will remove any accountability from the trucking industry when the next tragedy like this takes place. And there will be more, especially from the folks sent here by Narendra Modi for his Profit through Emigration program.



Please watch Mocha’s interview here -













