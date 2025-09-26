





The American Trucking Industry, and its drivers, have finally found a legitimate friend in government for once, and his name is Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

I never thought I would utter the words ‘Thank You for doing a great job!’ to a politician, but here we are. Secretary Duffy - THANK YOU.



Here’s why.



At a presser this very morning, Duffy announced new actions and enforcement initiatives, some of it downstream from investigations into the issue of ‘non-domicile’ or ‘limited term’ CDLs, which have been handed out by the many hundreds of thousands in recent years, mostly downstream of the corruption of certain state governments, as well as in conjunction with former President Biden and his administrations ‘2021 Trucking Task Force’, which I have wrote about here at great length. Duffy was also hastened by the release of yet another viral video of an innocent American motorist being un-alived by one of these cretins who has no business behind the wheel of a truck.



Maybe you saw it go viral after being released by my colleagues at American Truckers United on Wednesday?



Before we get to Duffy’s announcement, colleague in writing about the trucking industry,

, (an interview with whom

), examined the details of Duffy’s enforcement actions over at FreightWaves. He beat everyone to the punch on this simply by grabbing the verbiage from the Federal Register, which was published before Secretary Duffy’s presser, and which you can read for yourself

Let’s dive in!



The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued an emergency interim final rule Thursday that immediately and significantly restricts eligibility for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, citing fatal crashes and widespread state compliance failures as justification for bypassing normal rule making procedures. The rule, effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register on Sept. 29, limits non-domiciled CDL eligibility to foreign nationals holding H-2A agricultural worker visas, H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker visas, or E-2 treaty investor visas. Employment Authorization Documents alone will no longer qualify applicants for the specialized licenses. FMCSA’s decision to skip the typical notice-and-comment period stems from what the agency characterizes as a “two-front crisis” involving both overly broad eligibility requirements and systemic implementation failures by state licensing agencies. The agency’s 2025 Annual Program Reviews uncovered alarming compliance rates. In California alone, approximately 25% of non-domiciled CDLs were improperly issued, with some licenses extending four years beyond the holder’s authorized employment period. FMCSA has identified similar violations in Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Washington.



Bolding mine, as these two statements implicate the biggest culprit behind where we find ourselves today with this problem, the Biden Administration and their trucking task force. According to research from American Truckers United, the mass issue of non-domiciled CDLs was achieved, in part, because of the Biden Admin handing out Employment Authorization Documents to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people who entered the United States illegally. We will get back to the ATU guys and their research in a minute.





Carpenter likewise goes on to discuss numerous incidents cited by FMCSA, including all of the horrific tragedies I have documented here, along with so many others in the independent trucking media space.





The agency documented five fatal crashes since January involving non-domiciled CDL holders, collectively killing 12 people and injuring 15 others. Several drivers would not have been eligible under the new restrictions.



Well, they wouldn’t have been here if not for the American Trucking Association lying its ass off about a driver shortage, either, but that’s a separate point.







“These crashes demonstrate that the existing non-domiciliary credentialing framework is dangerously permissive, creating an untenable risk to the public even when the CDLs were properly issued under the existing standards,” FMCSA wrote. The rule affects approximately 200,000 current non-domiciled CDL holders and 20,000 commercial learner’s permit holders. FMCSA estimates only about 6,000 drivers annually will qualify for non-domiciled credentials under the new restrictions, representing a dramatic reduction in eligible applicants.





Something Duffy later mentions in the press conference is that their investigations have only concluded in a small handful of states - Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Washington, and that other investigations are still ongoing.



This means that the 200,000 number quoted above is only just the beginning, and eventually will get much higher. Remember, Biden bragged about doubling the number of annual CDL production in 2022 to 876,000 CDLs over the usual average of somewhere between 400-450,000. That means in 2022 alone over 400,000 of these illegitimately issued non-domiciled CDLs were injected into the system. How many more have been issued since? God only knows, and I’m looking forward to all of them being pulled off the highway before they kill anyone else.





Something else Secretary Duffy and the FMCSA did with their announcement was also to put to bed the massive, decades long manufactured PsyOp about a shortage of truck drivers. They didn’t say it explicitly, but they sure as shit stood up for existing drivers like me, many of whom are unemployed because the market is FUCKING FLOODED WITH CHEAP IMBECILES.







Despite the significant reduction in eligible drivers, FMCSA expressed confidence that freight markets will adapt. The agency pointed to the trucking industry’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a nearly 20% increase in interstate motor carriers and 6% increase in CDL drivers occurred in 2021 to meet elevated demand. “There are roughly 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders, which is approximately five percent of the 3.8 million active interstate CDL drivers in 2024,” the agency noted. “FMCSA anticipates that these drivers will exit the market within approximately two years as their credential comes up for renewal, and that the market will respond to this change in capacity as it has in the past.”





At the 15 minute mark, Secretary Duffy says this, and pay close attention.





”In each of these tragedies, the drivers were non-domiciled! We have an obligation to keep the American people safe, and that requires action, today. That’s why under President Trump’s leadership, we have launched a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDLs to get to the bottom of what we think is causing this crisis.

We’ve heard from truckers, and safety advocates, and news reports, that something was seriously wrong. It was alleged that the open border policies of the last administration has lead to an exploitation of our nation’s trucking licensing system. So today, I’m here to tell you that, after our audit, that those reports - they’re all true!”





The leader in those reports are my friends at American Truckers United, and the research they conducted, which Shannon and I discussed in this podcast, comprised a great deal of the intel Duffy is talking about here.



Take a bow, ATU.



And for those of you have missed it, here is my interview with Shannon from earlier this year.







Secretary Duffy also used some examples, starting at 19:30 mark, about how non-domicile CDLs are often issued to people beyond the dates of the visas they arrived in America on, which violates CDL issuance rules.



Who has been on that beat? Friend and colleague

at her





Everyone give Danielle, as well as Shannon and his Team over at ATU, a huge, huge round of applause for all of the work they have done to show government the massive holes in our system which have been exploited by third world gangsters (and others) to put dangerous cretins on our highways. These people have killed far too many innocent motorists, and completely thrown our industry into a tailspin, and without the work of my colleagues here, who knows if any corrective action would have been taken at all.





Duffy also mentioned that they are looking at ways to make today’s announced actions retroactive, such that we can remove more of these fraudulent actors from our highways. GOOD.







That’s all for now, got another Substack cooking for you once I’m done with final edits to the book next week. It’s almost there!









