



Yesterday afternoon around 430pm Alberta time, Tony Olienick walked out of Drumheller Institution, and re-united with the only family he has, his mother Tessie, after suffering nearly four years of incarceration as a political prisoner in the mass gulag camp once known as Canada.

The previous evening he was granted ‘bail on appeal’, after he was denied parole once already last year, and while he has to live with a number of strictly enforced conditions, somewhat similar to those imposed on Chris Barber and his ‘house arrest’, Tony is almost a free man. His conditions were supposed to be fully discharged in June of 2026, when he would have been statutorily released at the end of his sentence. (Those conditions, I’m told, are now dependent on the appeals to his conviction.) ‘Sentence’ is doing a lot of work here for a guy whose only crime was being a loudmouth at a protest, something I am likewise guilty of for my brief participation in the Ottawa portion of the Convoy, and am also well known for online.



As most of you know, Tony and Chris Carbert await a ruling on a challenge to the convictions for the minor charges for which they received clearly politicized and Trumped Up sentences in an effort by a mendacious and cowardly ‘Justice’ named David Labrenz, who feared the wrath of Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston, whose primary and evil charge against the men, ‘Conspiracy to Murder Police Officers’, had been vaporized by a jury. These charges, you will remember, were necessitated by the Trudeau Regime in order to have some small nugget of justification for their invocation of the War Measures Act 2.0 against the largest peaceful protest in the history of the nation. You may have also heard that the Liberal Government of Canada appealed the Mosley Decision which found the invocation of the Emergencies Act ‘unjustified, unreasonable, and breached the Charter rights of the protesters’. That appeal was recently denied, further cementing into the annals of history just what a bunch of authoritarian scumbags, thieves, liars, and violent sociopaths that Liberal Government is and has always been, and what dupes so many Canadians are for voting for them.



Originally, a ruling was supposed to come down on the appeal to those minor convictions next month, but it appears they have been punted to September 2026. The Wheels of Canadian InJustice are greased with the same lubricant as the rest of the government, frozen maple syrup. In any case, I hope to get you some writing on that appeal, and more commentary from the trial back in 2024 for which I have all of the transcripts, and the ruling from the ‘bail on appeal’ which saw Tony released. I listened to that ruling live, and some very interesting tidbits of intel were mentioned by the Justice.

That will all have to wait until I have some time, which is in very short supply around here now that I have been back working construction full time, pretending to be a carpenter instead of trucking - which is what I should be doing.

Alas. Thank you for your patience with this.



In the meantime, I hope to speak with Tony again at a later date, after he settles back in at home and gets some time to breathe the fresh air of freedom, and re-connect with his friends and community, who likewise suffered his absence. Stand by for all of that.



For those of you who want to contribute to Tony and Chris Carbert’s ongoing and yet to be settled legal finances, my GiveSendGo remains open for the kind donations of those outside of Canada -



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners



For those in Canada, you may donate via Interac Email Money Transfer to either of these addresses -



helptony@protonmail.com

chriscarbert77@gmail.com

Thanks again to everyone who has assisted with a financial donation, written the guys letters while they were in prison, said a prayer, or otherwise discussed this matter in public, where the minds of so many have been lied to and misinformed by the deranged press agents of the Canadian Government.

