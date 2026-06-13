The Unconstitutional Highway - on the 'Forgotten Half of the Patent Clause' with Roleigh Martin





Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you an in depth discussion with Roleigh Martin, a lifelong data systems analyst and inventor, who has written an as yet unpublished book which will be of great interest to many of my listeners.



”The Forgotten Half of The Patent Clause” advertises itself as a ‘constitutional law litigation strategy and a citizen’s playbook’ and Mr Martin joins the show to explain his thesis on how two words in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, ‘limited times’, have been left out of the equation within the only monopoly the Constitution grants, patents for new products. With time limitations being abandoned in the understanding and execution of patent law, Roleigh explains that 58% of our economy are effectively protected from the free market competition that the founders had envisioned for America when they wrote the Constitution. Amongst that 58% includes the manufacture of cars, trucks, and other types of equipment, and a series of past judicial rulings has vaporized the market for remanufacture of patent expired equipment which should, constitutionally, pass into the public domain. This situation is, in part, why we see the prices of cars and trucks have become totally untethered from reality, and way out of the budgets for most people to purchase them, a problem that has created a drag on the economy and radically increased the cost of living for everyone. This problem with abandoning the time limitation on patents has combined with the wicked incursion of the regulatory state into every facet of life, and turned every new vehicle into an expensive surveillance liability that most people wouldn’t purchase - if they had a choice.

Roleigh goes through the history of a number of cases that brought us to this problem, and then a number of more recent cases, which, when combined with the 2024 Chevron Deference ruling, have created an opportunity to correct this unconstitutional incursion into our economy, and give competing manufacturers access to expired patents as originally envisioned in the Constitution.



I sure would like to buy an inexpensive brand new version of a 1983 Ford F-150 or a 1999 Peterbilt rather than a wildly overpriced and larded down with unnecessary surveillance and automation tech 2026 model, wouldn’t you?



Roleigh’s book shows us how we might re-orient industry towards making these offerings a legal reality, and you will enjoy this conversation greatly.



You can find Roleigh on Twitter, and read this summary of his idea and his book -



https://x.com/RoleighMartin/status/2042726307931287738



You can also read over 30 Twitter Articles he has published explaining various aspects of his proposal -



https://x.com/RoleighMartin/articles



How I initially found Roleigh was through this article he wrote connecting truckers to his larger idea -



https://x.com/RoleighMartin/status/2039522355702100013









I’ve been honored to be asked to write a foreword to Roleigh’s book, and as soon as he figures out a publisher and gets it out into the universe, the listeners of my podcast and readers of this Substack will be amongst the first to know.





I am always open to questions and comments, and especially look forward to any you might have regards this episode and Mr Martin’s ideas.



Send them here - gordilocks@protonmail.com

And if you enjoyed the show, tell a friend and send it to them! Word of mouth is the best advertising, and the only type I can afford.





Roleigh quite liked my own book, End of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers and if you have yet to avail yourself of a copy, please visit my publishers website, where you can find options for a hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook narrated by me.









https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/







Thanks for listening!







