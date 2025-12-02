The Truckstops of Babel with Wolfgang Wentland











Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a long and substantial conversation with fellow trucker and ‘Trucker-Tok’ personality Wolfgang Wentland. Mr Wentland has been documenting the decrepitude of the trucking industry, and the ‘undiscussed in polite society’ consequences and adversity American Truckers are forced to deal with downstream of the mass flooding of our roads with third world incompetents by the Biden Administration. To say that there is an unsafe (and unsanitary) culture clash happening on the interstates and in truck stops is to put it mildly. That this is happening at all is just another example of our distant and decrepit Ruling Class not giving a damn about the citizens for whom they are supposed to serve.



The trucking industry in America is in a protracted freight recession which has been ongoing for three years, and the Biden Administration dumping at least 600,000, and more likely over a million, migrants, refugees, and illegals into out industry in a blatant wage suppression, has had far reaching consequences which Mr Wentland and I discuss at length. The show is nearly 2-1/2 hours long - pack a lunch.





You can find Mr Wentland on TikTok here - https://www.tiktok.com/@wolfgangkw2



On Twitter - https://x.com/wolfgangkw2



And his new YouTube based podcast, The Back Row Show





