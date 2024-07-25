Good Morning.



The defense in the Coutts case completed questioning of their witnesses yesterday, and the trial is now moving to its final stages. Closing statements will be heard next Tuesday, July 30, and Justice David Labrenz will ‘charge’ the Jury the following day, which includes instructions and various legalities, and with any luck, Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick will walk out of Lethbridge Courthouse late next week as free men, and this show trial political persecution can be put behind them as they reunite with their long suffering families.



There is going to be quite a bit more to say about this, obviously, including a great deal of information that has been held back until the verdict, for various reasons. The story is far from over, and this case has shown that Canadians freedoms, such that they have any, are in deep, deep shit, and major reforms are needed to many of the systems by which this ‘democracy’ functions …. or doesn’t.



Yours truly will be there to help tell the story as it continues.



In the meantime, since this trial began on June 6, Carbert and Olienick have incurred another 100k in legal fees - the GiveSendGo I have set up for them has been adjusted to reflect this fact, as well as narrowing the focus on them. I am told Jerry Morin’s legal bills are now cleared up, and Chris Lysak has a much more robust fundraising apparatus set up. All funds raised going forward will be exclusively designated for Carbert and Olienick’s legal fees alone.



If you feel you can spare it -



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners

Thanks for paying attention to this extremely important case, and for your generous donations.





