



When I was a younger guy and doing a lot of cross country trucking, I would often leave our yard in Stoney Creek, Ontario, on a Friday or Saturday evening to head out west and make deliveries early in the following week. We often had multi-drop loads of replacement parts for farm equipment, and I would sometimes spend three or four days making deliveries to various farm equipment dealers all across the Canadian prairies; getting from Stoney Creek and out of Ontario, and also out of the granite of the Canadian Shield and onto that fertile prairie, is a minimum 22 hours of driving time which necessitated weekend departures.



One Saturday evening as I was headed north on Ontario Provincial Highway 69, which is still in the midst of a decades long construction project of becoming the northern extension of Highway 400 out of Toronto all the way to Sudbury, I stopped at the small gas station in the town of Nobel, just north of Parry Sound. One could do this before the 400 completely bypassed Nobel and the Tim Horton’s coffee shop right along the highway which was a favorite stop of many a trucker.



I pulled in, checked all of my tires and tie-downs securing stacks of replacement discs and various implement attachments, and then grabbed a coffee. Returning to the truck, I hopped back behind the wheel and away I went into the cool Saturday night; it was fall, and the first whisps of winter chill were in the air. My truck was cozy and warm, and I was now caffeinated for an evening of trucking.



After pulling out of Nobel and getting the Kenworth T-800 wound up and rolling at highway speed on the mostly empty road, I noticed set of headlights behind me, and then the CB radio crackled to life with a female voice.



”Hi there in the northbound Earl Paddock truck, have you got a copy?”



”Yes ma’am, what can I do for you?”



”Hi, how far are you going tonight?”



”Not sure, maybe Wawa or White River. Where are you headed?”



”Oh we are are going home to the Soo, and were wondering if we could follow you to protect us from any moose on the road?”



”Yeah, no problem, just stay a couple of hundred feet back so I can see your headlights and match my speed and I’ll keep an eye out for you.”











Traveling through Northern Ontario at night is something of a risky endeavor, as there are moose everywhere. A 2005 study cited in this paper on animal and vehicular collisions finds that 14,000 such collisions take place every year in Ontario, many of them involving moose in the north of the province. Hitting a moose is a serious hazard, especially in a car; moose are tall and heavy animals sitting atop long and spindly legs. When a car hits a moose, its body usually ends up coming through the windshield directly into the driver and passengers, who often do not survive such incidents. When a big truck hits a moose, its not nearly as fatal, as the driver is either sitting above the impact point in a cabover, or behind the motor in a conventional truck with a long hood. It is still bad for the truck and worse for the moose, who almost never survive such impacts; many a trucking company buy themselves a physical insurance policy against the ‘Swamp Donkeys’ in the form of an additional bumper that sits out in front of their trucks.





Moose Motivator







Truck traffic is steady and regular along highways 69, 17, and 11 going through Northern Ontario, and most residents of that part of the province traveling at night would often take advantage of the safety buffer provided by traveling behind them.





”So where are you going, Mr Paddock, what are you hauling?”



”The name is Gord, I’ve got a multi-dropper on board going all over the place, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta. How about you?”



”We just wrapped up an Avon event in Parry Sound and we are heading home to the Soo.”



”Oh, right on. Well, like I said, stay back a little ways and let’s enjoy the ride.”





And thus some Avon Ladies, whose car was equipped with a CB Radio, made for some temporary ‘Friends of The Road’, and in return I ran point through Swamp Donkey country, guaranteeing them a safe drive home.













On October 5, 2025, three brothers were traveling together in a Camaro along Interstate 95 in Virginia when tragedy struck.





https://www.newsweek.com/21-year-old-killed-while-driving-younger-brothers-after-semi-truck-hits-car-10935906





A 21-year-old was killed and his brothers were injured in Virginia earlier this month after a semi-truck plowed into their car on I-95 … While Zane was driving on I-95 south, another driver sideswiped his car at a high rate of speed without applying the brakes, according to the family, citing an eyewitness. The airbags deployed and the fuel pump was cut off, leaving the car sitting dead in the lane, the family added. The family said the brothers put their hazard lights on and called 911, reporting no injuries at the time besides slight burns from the airbags. — Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that following the initial collision between the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Fusion, the semi-truck hit the Camaro in the rear. — The family said Toby remained conscious following the impact and asked the semi-truck driver to call 911. “The truck driver barely spoke English, and instead handed Toby the phone to talk to 911 dispatchers himself. You can hear all of this on the 911 call,” Gonderman wrote. The truck driver told police that his dash camera did not work and had been broken for over a month, according to the family.





A relative of the boys posted this thread on Twitter at the time, and it contains some heartbreaking and infuriating items.





The incident occurred in Caroline County, VA. Zane (21) was driving them home on 95 south. According to a witness, another driver flew by at a very high speed and side-swiped the vehicle without applying brakes. The airbags deployed and the fuel pump cut off, causing the vehicle to sit dead in its lane.

— Over a minute after the first accident, a semi truck plowed into the boys’ vehicle. Zane passed sometime after.





I wonder what caused the driver of the semi to not notice what was ahead of him for a solid 60 seconds, which would have been plenty of time for him to stop - I’ve stopped for moose in the dark in less time.





According to Toby, he ran to the truck driver and told him to call 911. The truck driver barely spoke English, and instead handed Toby the phone to talk to 911 dispatchers himself. You can hear all of this on the 911 call. The driver was a Mr Alin out of Minneapolis. He told police his dash cam did not work and has been broken for over a month. We have been extremely disappointed with how Virginia State Police handled the accident that night. Within a few hours of arriving at the hospital, the trooper that worked the scene met us. She told us that she believed Zane was at fault and she had cleared the other 2 drivers involved to leave the scene. She believed the other drivers over Toby. We were furious. She apparently did not call dispatch to find out if any witnesses had called in. She apparently did not even call the Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate the scene while all parties were present. The vehicles should have been impounded and a proper investigation done. She had us believe Zane was at fault, and then left us to our grief.





It appears that this trooper in Virginia may not have understood nor cared that Minnesota is one of those states illegally issuing CDLs by the thousands, especially to Somali migrants in the Minneapolis area. Being able to communicate in English is a federal requirement to obtain a CDL, and Minnesota has not enforced that at all.



One wonders if Mr Alin was one of those illegally issued a CDL, and if just like he was unable to communicate with a boy whose brothers he had just wiped out, was also unable to understand public service announcements about the dangers of distracted driving - much less be advised of road conditions ahead by his fellow truckers on the CB radio.















Friend and fellow driving enthusiast Matthew B. Crawford released a new essay over at his Archedelia Substack earlier this week, and the opening paragraphs get to the heart of the matter very quickly.









… the ideal of the open society announces a higher allegiance — to all mankind. Expressing independence from the cramped mindset of parochial attachments, it provides the moral basis for the West’s embrace of mass immigration. There are material interests at stake on the question of how much immigration we should have, and they diverge along class lines. But the adepts of the open society describe the divergence instead along the psychological axis of open-closed, with closedness understood as a failure of moral development. To stay on the correct end of this axis requires a person to organise his moral energies around a boutique picture of reality. It is a picture that doesn’t even try to comprehend common experience — most pointedly, the experience of receiving millions of migrants from different societies (some of them quite alien to our own), with the attendant dislocations. In sufficient numbers, such immigration is experienced as colonization by those who are not insulated from its negative effects. These include the exploitation of social welfare programs, the increase in sexual violence, and the petty acts of intimidation committed by groups of young and under-socialized male foreigners in shared public spaces. In response, the over-domesticated native population tends to vacate public space, ceding it to the newcomers in a cycle that the French essayist Laurent Obertone calls the ensauvagement of society. But the downside effect of mass immigration is greater than any such list of tangible harms, and takes place no matter how lovely and civilized individual immigrants may be. Like any people subject to colonization, Westerners today feel dispossessed of a settled lifeworld and shared points of reference. Interacting with the newcomers, for example in a shop or other commercial setting, we tend to restrict our verbal repertoire to the barest exchange of information. We are less likely to risk a witticism, a flirtation, a pun, or indeed any verbal coloration of the sort that depends on a backdrop of mutual comprehension. The social fabric becomes thinner. We retreat into further isolation from one another -- what the sociologist Robert Putnam famously called “hunkering down” in his study of the effects of diversity.





We appear to be in isolation from being able to communicate at all, even in an emergency situation.





Ensauvagement is a great term to apply to our highways, which are no less a public space as the downtown square - a higher speed version of the commons. Yet the commons they are, and there is no escape for the trucker, nor many other motorists, whose employ of them is what keeps our material economy in operation.





If I may, here is an excerpt from my very soon to be released book regards the ensauvagement of another commons, a sort of home away from home for the nations truckers and other travelers, the Truck Stop.



The chapter from which this excerpt is drawn is called The Truck Stops of Babel.





The ELD mandate has fundamentally changed truck stops, and the working lives of truckers who patronize them, for the worse. Many of the newcomers who were swept into the industry were not raised in trucking, or North American culture in general, and do not understand the etiquette and standards of behavior—the codes and unwritten rules that govern truckers’ interactions at the truck stop. Combined with the inescapable Eye of Sauron the ELD represents, this makes for regular unpleasant experiences for professional drivers. One of the more frequent and maddening of these is the practice of inconsiderate ignoramuses taking their mandated thirty-minute break on the fuel islands where drivers fuel up their rigs. These guys pull up, start fueling, and then set their ELD to the “off-duty” line, which means they must stay there, even if fueling a big truck only takes about ten minutes. Given that many truck stops have long lines of trucks waiting to fuel up during certain times of day, this is massively inconsiderate and has been the subject of numerous social media videos. Unfortunately, truck-stop operators haven’t done much in the way of policing this practice, other than to put up signs asking these drivers, some of whom can’t read English anyway, to fuel and move ASAP. Perhaps they need to hire bouncers. While some of the recent arrivals are leaving their trucks in the middle of the fuel island for their half-hour break, they head into the washrooms, where another culture clash takes place, much to the consternation of the locals. In most restrooms, the idea is that you do your business, wash your hands in the sink, and carry on. Any further washing is expected to take place in the showers, which are available for a small fee at most chain and larger truck stops. Most truckers even use frequent-fueler loyalty cards and get their showers for free. This is not the case for those truckers whose cultures dictate that they must always be washing their feet. Instead of paying for a shower, many of these guys, utterly oblivious to the new culture in which they have chosen to live, wash their feet in public sinks. One could argue about the cleanliness of this practice and whether it is a health hazard or not, but other people who use these same facilities really, really, REALLY don’t like it.



I wonder if the Avon Ladies have a special soap product specifically for feet.















I recently gave an interview about the book, and many problems in the trucking industry, to friend and former CBC host Trish Wood.



If you would like to watch or listen -









Quoting Trish -



”Let’s face it, in North America truck drivers have been at times, and rightly so, considered the heroes of the roads … in the 60s and 70s truck drivers were seen very very differently than they are today … the enshittification of everything, nothing is as good as it used to be, and truck drivers are certainly in that category now.”



Later in the show, Trish relayed how we were considered the ‘Knights of The Road’ and she was taught as a young woman that when driving in bad weather to ‘follow the tail lights’ of the truckers, not unlike the Avon Ladies followed me to avoid colliding with a moose. I wish I would have remembered that anecdote for the interview.





But it’s a good interview nonetheless, and so is this one with my friend Oliver Bateman Does the Work whose podcast I also appeared on this past week to discuss both the book and what we are seeing happen in the trucking industry.









My publisher tells me that pre-sales for the book have now reached 1700 copies, which I am told is amazing even for an established big name author.



Secure your copy now -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



In Canada you can order through Chapters/Indigo -



https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html



If you must -



https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028/







If you have any shekels left over to help a family in need, The Jacksons have a GoFundMe open to pay for their sons medical bills.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/38u8ax-support-the-jackson-family







Thanks again for reading, and as always - questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail can be sent directly - gordilocks@protonmail.com





