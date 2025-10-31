





Massive problems in the American trucking industry appear to be entering the collective consciousness as of late, after another wreck involving an illegal migrant, again from India and again taking the lives of innocent motorists — this time in California. In this piece, I am going to show you how the blame for almost all of it lies at the feet of the American Trucking Associations, and how what they have done to our industry, and are continuing to advocate for, necessitates a type of “rebranding” in how we think about them - thus the title to my essay here.



Though you won’t hear about this much in mainstream media, especially of the leftoid persuasion, convulsions that the industry are going through now are a hot topic in other online outlets, and many of my colleagues have been sought to provide expert opinion and analysis. Likewise, the ATA are trying to play catch up with corrections to the industry necessitated by problems their preferred policies have caused.



Some recent media pieces, as well as a proposed piece of legislation recently introduced to Congress, highlight these problems — and their source.

Back in September, an enforcement effort called ‘Operation Guardian’ conducted in Oklahoma between Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), found approximately 120 illegal immigrants driving big trucks, and cited them for multiple violations, including visa overstay, illegal re-entry after prior deportation, and undetected border crossing. What set the internet on fire, over and above the revelation that 120 illegals were driving truck in the US, is that a number of these guys were issued dodgy CDLs, some showing a peculiar identification of NO NAME GIVEN. Though only one of these gentleman had a NO NAME GIVEN suspicious CDL issued by New York, the nature of our current political and media landscape fixated on this fact, even though the vast majority of the NO NAME GIVEN CDLs in America come out of California. It appears that a great deal of the messaging from those connected to the Trump Administration is to use California’s problem with CDLs as a way to pre-emptively attack Gavin Newsom, who is mulling a run for President. That’s fine, I guess, but that energy would be better used in solving this nationwide problem instead of using it to beat Newsom over the head. Some might say “Why Not Both?” but the fact that there is little discussion about the other states engaged in these scams is revealing.





For more information on problems with NO NAME GIVEN CDLs, amongst so many other scams going on with the issue of CDLs to the unqualified, I had two professional industry researchers and investigators on my podcast to discuss the matter, and we go over all of it, not just California -





Some ‘right’ leaning media sources have picked up on these issues as well, with Breitbart putting out a piece highlighting specific market rate increases downstream of some illegals exiting the market for fear of being apprehended, a piece from The Daily Caller doing the same, and The Blaze discussing recent issues in trucking, with staff writer Candace Hathaway writing several articles in the past few weeks, including a great piece on the NO NAME GIVEN and other fraudulent CDLs which features commentary from my colleague Danielle Chaffin, and a very pointed critique of the driver shortage narrative that will resonate with those reading this (I was interviewed by Candace for that piece but I’m assuming because we both work for the Blaze, I guess she had to leave my name out of it? I’m not sure.) Likewise, my former editor at Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, hosted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over at NewsNation to discuss the problem of various states issuing CDLs to people who do not qualify with federal regulations, what the presence of these people in our trucks and on our highways is causing for the safety of innocent motorists, and what Duffy is doing to obtain compliance from those states.













Though it is great that the trucking industry, and all of the problems it is experiencing in 2025, are finally getting some attention, what most of these pieces fail to inform people about is How the hell did we get here? I’ve been dealing with the media long enough now to understand that most of them are allergic to being lost in the weeds with details, lest they lose the audience whose attention spans they are responsible for removing with a digital vacuum cleaner jammed into their minds.



Though they can no longer afford to lose that audience, they are leaving it to me anyways, so I will take you down in the weeds instead.









(H/t for the image from

)



The appearance of hundreds of thousands of migrants and various flavors of refugee and illegal behind the wheels of America’s trucking fleet is the logical endpoint of a decades long process of wage suppression that has run out of local participant interest. Many of my readers will be familiar with something my colleagues and I call the ‘driver shortage narrative’, which has been used to justify, while also obscuring the truth about, a corporate welfare program that has now been with us since the late 1980s. This narrative, first promulgated by the American Trucking Associations in 1987, posits that there is a never ending shortage of truck drivers in America. Despite the fact that the freight is always delivered, and that America has some of the cheapest highway haulage rates in the western world, they have been saying, year in and year out for 38 years, that we are X thousands of drivers away from supply chain and system collapse.





Here we have the ATA, all the way back in 1987, claiming that chaos in the economy would ensue if the trucking industry didn’t come up with 600,000 additional drivers by 1990.



From the Spokesman Review in Spokane, Washington -









And here we have Chris Spear, President and CEO of the ATA, addressing a Senate Committee in July of this year, singing the same old sad song -







The trucking industry, which serves as the backbone of our nation’s economy and supply chain, continues to face driver shortages. Due to the recent freight recession, the driver shortage has been alleviated, but it has certainly not been eliminated. It is also important to note that even though the driver shortage may now be less severe than it was in 2022, the long-term causes of the driver shortage have not changed, and the industry fully expects the shortage to worsen when the freight market recovers. Over the next decade, trucking companies will need to hire roughly 1.2 million new drivers to keep pace with growing freight demand and an aging workforce.





And they have been repeating some version of this messaging year in, year out, since at least 1987, when the first ATA ‘study’ paper on the driver ‘shortage’ was published.



And yet the freight is still delivered.



And supply chains still work.



So what about that shortage?



As everyone with a pulse and two brain cells to rub together will tell you, the trucking industry does not have a driver shortage, and it has never had one. Trucking has a retention problem, which has been reported on ad nauseam by everyone in the business for as long as the ATA has misconstrued that problem as a shortage.



Calling it a shortage, however, has allowed membership of the American Trucking Associations, those very large mega carriers who own thousands of trucks, to approach various politicians, cap in hand, crying about their poor companies need for the taxpayer to help them train all the new drivers they need every year - because almost all of the people they hired the year before have quit, a problem that even the McKinsey-ite (and Catamite) former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted to.





It will take an immense auditing operation at level of county, state, and Fed, going back over the books for decades, to find out how many hundreds of millions of dollars taxpayers have lit on fire in paying for CDL schools to keep this merry go round turning. I wrote about this problem a couple of years ago for the American Institute for Economic Research -







In addition to passing the costs of their extremely inefficient and inhumane operations onto the taxpayer, ATA members are also behind another buck-passing innovation, the Lease Operator scam, which lies to budding entrepreneurs about the successes available to them if they sign up to be an indentured servant through one of these programs where a newbie driver ‘leases’ a truck from the same people they work for, and then leases it back to them in an exclusive arrangement where the trucking company holds ALL of the cards. The Lease Operator model has such a low success rate, and has ruined so many Americans lives and credit over the years, that the model has resulted in massive lawsuits and a task force report to Congress which recommended that the model either be made illegal or subject to significant reforms.





TLTF’s findings are clear. It formed a consensus to recommend that such arrangements, whereby a motor carrier controls the work, compensation, and debts of the driver, should be prohibited. Lease-purchase programs are regularly established to enrich motor carriers at the expense of drivers. These programs promote a race-to-the-bottom in driver compensation and treatment, pushing qualified drivers out of the profession. Currently there are no effective checks on these programs or remedies for drivers harmed by them. Litigation, currently the only avenue for relief, can provide some remedy for the drivers involved, but has not led to reform of these programs. Accordingly, the federal government must act in order to protect drivers. The Task Force agrees unanimously that the costs and harms of lease-purchase programs are so great that these programs should not be permitted. If lease-purchase programs are allowed to continue, they should be subject to a number of conditions that mitigate the inherent power imbalance of motor carriers over drivers and ensure that drivers understand the likely outcomes of the contracts they will be signing. Detailed recommendations and conclusions can be found later in the document.



Well, not only are lawyers, NPR listeners, various task forces, and Old Heads like me wise to these scams, but the average American has got wise to them as well. Many academics have published studies, this one cited by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing that the market for drivers works as well as any other, and there is no shortage of labor whatsoever. Why sign up for a lease program that will break them and destroy their credit and family finances? Lease Purchase Programs have been such a shitshow that a whole damn book was written about it. Why go to work for trucking companies who don’t give two shits about you, and won’t pay you nor treat you properly when Uncle Sam is there to pick up the tab when they can’t keep anyone around? Over the past few years word has got out, and the number of Americans willing to be abused by the worst portions of the trucking industry is rapidly decreasing.



If members of the American Trucking Associations are having trouble signing up locals, and autonomous trucks have yet to completely replace human drivers, they have to find willing participants somewhere if raising wages and treating truckers with respect is something they would rather avoid in favor of serfdom.



Enter the new serfs.



Regular readers of this Substack will be aware that in 2016, during the waning months of the Obama Administration, the FMCSA very quietly waved the enforcement of English Language Proficiency regulations, pulling the requirement that any CDL driver who failed an English test be immediately placed ‘Out Of Service’. What this regulatory change did, in effect, was open up a massive loophole; one, you might say, big enough to drive a truck through any Big, Beautiful Walls.







Though the culprits claiming responsibility for this are the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, a group of enforcement bodies, not regulators or legislators, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if there was some whispering in their ears behind the scenes.



Perhaps this move was made 18 years after the ATA were found to be publicly complaining about the constraints they faced in bringing overseas labor into the American trucking industry.



H/T @ Justin SuperTrucker Martin for digging this up.



https://talkbusiness.net/1998/06/driver-shortage-forces-companies-to-look-overseas/







J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell raised driver pay by 33 percent last year and reduced its driver turnover by more than one-half. Other companies have raised pay and offered their drivers other valued amenities, such as more time off, better and more comfortable trucks and bonuses.



What is interesting in this article is that it opens with the solution staring at them in the face, but they immediately pivot to poaching truckers from other Anglosphere nations. Wonder what ever happened to that idea? Australian road train drivers would be a vast improvement over illiterate Somalians and Punjabis. After arriving here having never driven anything in their entire lives, the Somalis and Punjabis (and other ‘refugees’) are almost immediately handed CDLs by crooked DMVs in California and Minnesota, amongst other states, working in conjunction with NGOs who have inserted themselves into the corporate welfare stream that the ATA built decades ago.









Minnesota intel care of

- for more on the NGO/non-profit involvement in replacing American truckers with third world labor, read her excellent piece on the problem here -

https://www.highwayveritas.com/p/your-taxes-your-truck-driver-shortage

Another interesting development with the ATA and their decades long push to have the taxpayer subsidize the training of local lumpenproles, or to poach ‘drivers’ from other countries, is found in 2019, where they make the suggestion that anyone with an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) be also authorized to obtain a ‘non-domiciled’ CDL.



Two years later, during the depths of the Covid Regime, the ATA got their wish to fast track yet more foreign labor on to our highways with the full support and blessing of the Biden Administration. As discussed during my chat with Shannon Everett of American Trucker United (there is quite a bit of intel in the notes on that one, even if you don’t have time to listen to the interview) and also reported on by me at The Blaze





Late in 2021, the White House — then occupied by the cognitively declining and dubiously elected Joseph R. Biden — put out a document called “The Biden Harris Administration Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America’s Trucking Workforce.” In this plan, the White House let slip what was really going on: “At the same time, the industry reports historic demand for its services. Reflecting that demand, wages for employed drivers in all trucking segments have increased 7-12% in the last year alone, but employment in some segments is still below pre-pandemic levels.” It is hard to ignore the implication here: The Biden administration (no doubt encouraged by American Trucking Association lobbyists), was not happy that truck driver pay had increased. Nor did they seem to believe that the market was moving fast enough to correct this bidding up of wages. — And so the government moved to lower the requirements for a CDL — or as the White House phrased it, to expand “more seamless paths for veterans and underrepresented communities, such as women, to access good driving jobs.” An April 2022 Fact Sheet update that has since been scrubbed from the White House website included a stunning figure that ought to have raised some eyebrows. Thanks to “cutting red tape,” the DOT helped states “more than double new commercial driver’s license issuances in January and February 2022 compared to January and February 2021. States have issued more than 876,000 CDLs since January 2021.” Those numbers do not sit well with anyone who knows and understands the industry. Suppose we accept for a moment the ATA’s unlikely claim that there’s a shortage of 80,000 drivers and that that shortage could grow as high as 160,000 by 2030. Why then did the Biden administration claim to deliver more than 10 times the number of the supposed “shortage” that the ATA repeats ad nauseam? Moreover, where did they find all of these extra drivers, who were clearly not drawn from the existing pool of CDL holders?





At the time, Shannon, myself, and various others were attacked and called racists or xenophobes or any other number of thought terminating clichés, and the numbers that ATU came up with in their research were also questioned. In fact, the ATA published a press release two days after my piece at The Blaze came out, where they attempted to handwave away ATU’s numbers, and they also implied that we were lying about the flooding of our highways with migrant labor. They also did this while refusing to name us because they are fucking cowards.



https://www.trucking.org/news-insights/no-millions-foreign-truck-drivers-arent-flooding-us





Curiously, 6 weeks later when President Trump issued an executive order regards re-enforcing English Language Proficiency requirements, the ATA did a 180, praising Trump’s move … after claiming no such problem existed?



https://www.trucking.org/news-insights/ata-thanks-trump-administration-responding-industry-concerns



As my man Justin ‘SuperTrucker’ Martin says, the ATA are SHAMELESS.









And as for the numbers claimed by my colleagues at ATU, and their assertion that ‘non-domiciled’ CDL issuance was being abused with normal training and vetting requirements undermined by a number of states, Transportation Secretary Duffy confirmed that back in September, and which I shared with you in this recent Substack.









At the 15 minute mark, Secretary Duffy says this, and pay close attention.





”In each of these tragedies, the drivers were non-domiciled! We have an obligation to keep the American people safe, and that requires action, today. That’s why under President Trump’s leadership, we have launched a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDLs to get to the bottom of what we think is causing this crisis. We’ve heard from truckers, and safety advocates, and news reports, that something was seriously wrong. It was alleged that the open border policies of the last administration has lead to an exploitation of our nation’s trucking licensing system. So today, I’m here to tell you that, after our audit, that those reports - they’re all true!”





Unfortunately for the ATA, and many dead innocent motorists, reality has a way of shining through the dark cover of lies, as 2025 has seen a steady stream of deadly highway collisions involving all of this insourced labor that the ATA demanded from the Biden Administration, many of them who arrived here illegally, have no grasp of English whatsoever, and most of whom who were not even truck drivers in their home countries. Secretary Duffy lists a number of these incidents in the above video.

Another development in trucking brought to us by the Biden Administration was the ELDT program, or, Entry Level Driver Training. This was meant to set standards on how much training a prospective driver receives before hitting the road, and like so many other government programs, it produced exactly the opposite of what it set out to do. ELDT standards are made up on the fly by whatever CDL school, adhere to no federal standard whatsoever, and have resulted in the explosion of small CDL schools, almost exclusively owned by recent arrivals to the United States, who use these schools to slap a dubious credential on their co-ethnics before setting them off down the road.



Fellow trucker and colleague

discussed problems with the ELDT program, amongst so many other mistakes of our regulators,





Congress mandated Entry Level Driver Training to ensure new commercial drivers receive adequate preparation. FMCSA gutted ELDT requirements to appease training school lobbying. No minimum training hours. The result is undertrained drivers entering the commercial pool at exactly the moment when crash rates are hitting record highs. New drivers need more training than ever. FMCSA provides less oversight than ever. Road tests are not required with a CDL. The most basic skill verification…can the driver actually operate the vehicle safely, has been eliminated from licensing requirements. States issue CDLs based on paperwork rather than driving competence. ELDT exists on paper but provides no actual training standards. Like medical certification, it’s a regulatory facade that creates a compliance illusion while providing no safety improvement.



Likewise, FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller discussed the proliferation of ever more CDL mills downstream of the 2022 ELDT program with Steve Gold, the founder of 160 Driving Academy, and how they have completely compromised road safety by putting so many illegitimate ‘truck drivers’ onto our roads.

A year after the ATA got their ELDT reform, here they are praising the influx of Sikh and Somali drivers into the American market as independent contractors, a model that the ATA’s cousins in the Ontario Trucking Association/Canadian Trucking Alliance refer to as ‘Driver Inc’, a scam that has gotten so out of hand that they claim it has milked the Canadian government of a billion in lost income tax revenue, and has flooded the market with so many dodgy operators that many long time established companies cannot compete.









Downstream of allowing hundreds of thousands of foreign operators into trucking, the industry is currently experiencing the highest amounts of fraud and cargo theft it has ever seen, with the problem costing US$455 million in 2024 alone. And the thievery is completely out of control, with organized gangs of guys named Singh leveraging weaknesses in load brokering systems to steal millions in consumer products which are later sold on the black market.



Another problem that the ATA’s “solutions” to their decades long claims to a driver shortage is that the lies have finally caught up with them; over and above the chaos, death, fraud, theft, and other criminality seen on American highways, the flood of migrants into the industry, hired by small companies oft owned by their co-ethincs, has gutted it to the point that thousands of indigenous American companies have gone out of business over the past 3 years, and we are stuck in the longest period of protracted recession in the history of trucking.





The American Trucking Associations just wrapped up a ‘Management Conference and Exhibition’ in San Diego, with ATA chief economist Bob Costello hinting that they know which way the political winds are blowing, and that a change in messaging is in order, lest we come to our own conclusions. And this after Chris Spear, the loathsome CEO of the ATA, did another backflip on reforms they advocated for and received -









From Costello, with no hint of irony, no shame, and balls he must have needed a wheelbarrow to cart up on stage when he spoke -





“What we have in the United States is a quality problem around drivers, much more so than an absolute number,” he said during his economic update Monday. “It’s the quality of the labor. Drug and alcohol testing. Accidents. That is what an ATA is talking about when we talk about this issue.”

— “We’re not out there advocating for massive amounts of new drivers in this industry. We’re not doing that, but we’re talking about enforcing the rules so that everybody’s safe on the roads,” Costello added. “And if you can’t abide by those rules, you shouldn’t be on the roads.”





And here is Spear to put the cherry on top of this massive Turd of Chutzpah-





In his address at his organization’s conference Monday, Spear noted there’s never been a lack of people with CDLs. “What we lack,” he said, “is the number of qualified drivers who meet our high standards of professionalism and safety.”



While Spear and Costello are running public facing damage control, a number of their members have been openly advertising a shift in how they go about the business of moving America’s freight, and that shift includes attempting to relieve themselves of the burden of owning trucks or employing drivers at all.



ATA members who are some of the largest trucking companies in America, including Werner Enterprises, Knight-Swift, and JB Hunt, have watched how FedEx and Amazon have structured their operations around what we call in the industry the ‘Power Only’ model.

‘Power Only’ means that Amazon and FedEx have very few of their own trucks, but have massive trailer pools, and they farm out the pulling of those trailers to contractors whom are not Amazon or FedEx. In addition to downloading the costs of operating and managing a fleet of trucks onto others, this model gives both of them critical separation from accountability when a deadly collision occurs, incidents of which are regular features of contracting for both of them.



And just who are the contractors and employees of those contractors? Mostly, they are recent arrivals who came into America via the Biden Administration’s open borders policies, refugee resettlement programs, and other avenues by which the third world is invited into America to further erode and decimate our own working class.



There was a recent kerfuffle I reported on here (and, truth be told, I started that kerfuffle by tweeting about intel that was forwarded to me) about how a state level program in Nebraska was revealed to be codifying the insourcing of Kenyans into the country to go to work for various carriers based there. Due to a meeting that took place between a delegation from Kenya at the offices of Werner, who are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, many accused Werner of taking part of in the replacement of American truckers. Werner CEO and ATA ‘first vice-chairman’ Derek Leathers denied that Werner was sourcing drivers from overseas, but evidence of those drivers getting into collisions suggests otherwise.



Regardless of Werner’s own company drivers, what Leathers and the rest of these ATA scumbags are being disingenuous about is the fact that yeah, maybe they are not directly hiring insourced drivers themselves … but just like Amazon and FedEx, the transition of these companies to hiring Power Only subcontractors that use loadboards and apps dedicated to those carriers tells us that they are merely farming out the insourcing as well. And now their plans to leverage these subcontractors is in question, as Secretary Duffy, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and other administration officials are clamping down on the insourced ferals turning our interstates into a Mad Max hellscape. Just yesterday, Thursday, October 30, they held quite the presser about an enforcement operation in Indiana.















The ATA are smart operators, however, and are not going to put down the gun of being the biggest corporate lobbying group in DC; oh no, they have a full magazine of fresh legislative ammunition ready to fire into the body politic.



HR 5688 is a new piece of legislation being tabled in Congress that claims to clamp down on the use of illegal migrants in trucking through the issue of ‘non-domiciled’ or limited term CDLs. This bill, however, like so many other pieces of legislation the crooks and liars in DC come up with to pacify a justifiably outraged public, leaves a door open to simply issue these same people some type of legal visa, thus codifying into law a pathway for the ‘Power Only’ crew to continue displacing American truckers with insourced labor that we do not require.



From Neil Munro at Breitbart on this Bill -





A group of Republican legislators is pushing legislation that would allow states to grant licenses to migrants who want to drive 18-wheeler trucks. The bill was introduced just as deputies for President Donald Trump are forcing down the huge population of President Joe Biden’s migrant truck drivers who have slashed wages for American truckers and their families. The bill is led by Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC) and is touted as a way to exclude foreign truck drivers from U.S. roads. But the text explicitly allows state officials to award Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) to migrants approved by a federal Secretary of State:

Under regulations prescribed by the Secretary, the State may issue a commercial driver’s license to an individual who operates or will operate a commercial motor vehicle and is domiciled in a foreign jurisdiction, if … the individual possesses a visa determined by the Secretary to be directly connected [emphasis added] to a legitimate, employment-based reason to hold a commercial driver’s license.

A press statement from Rouzer said, “The Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act” is a curb on foreign CDLs:

“This legislation ensures only individuals with lawful immigration status and a legitimate reason to operate commercial vehicles in the U.S. are entrusted with CDLs. We must never, under any circumstance, jeopardize public safety by allowing those here illegally to get behind the wheel of a big rig.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Eric Crawford (R-AR), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Troy Hehls (R-TX), Mike Ezell (R-MS), James Baird (R-IN), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and Mike Bost (R-IL).





Remember, there are between 2-3 times as many CDLs in circulation in America at any given time as there are jobs which require one, and in the last 3 years thousands of companies have closed, rendering God knows how many American truckers unemployed. I am one of them, and there is no reason in the world for the Feds to be issuing work visas to truckers from outside the country right now when so many of us are unemployed, and also facing the medium term prospect of being made obsolete and permanently unemployed by autonomous truck technology.





It should come as no surprise that the primary sponsor of HR 5688, Rep David Rouzer, a Republican out of North Carolina, has been on the take from the American Trucking Association for quite some time.





Our man SuperTrucker downloaded a spreadsheet from OpenSecrets.org which contains intel on donations to Congresscritters from the ATA, fed it into ChatGPT, and whaddya know, 15 of the 29 co-sponsors of this bill are likewise recipients of ATA largesse.









That’s a lot of money to throw American Truckers under the wheels of the bus of Globalism; if you see your Congressman on this list, perhaps give them a call and ask them to have the loophole within 5688 that allows insourced labor be issued ‘non-domiciled’ CDLs to be closed, or pull their support from the bill entirely. This Chamber of Commerce RINO bullshit is not necessary - Ship American!



The tracking of cretinous politicians doing the bidding of the ATA, along with any other anti-American Trucker groups or bills that would harm us, has been made easier by my colleagues at American Truckers United, who have built a Congressional Scorecard into their website.







You can check it out here - https://americantruckers.com/congressional-scorecard/



The scorecard has a great search function where you can enter any Congressman or Woman’s name and get the goods on wether they are for American Truckers, or for the forces of Global Homogeneity who would replace us with insourced labor, amongst other indignities that always seem to be forced upon the working man.





This fellow Rouzer from North Carolina gets a -50 from ATU, possibly in relation to the temperature inside Rouzer’s heart.



While we are here, it pays to remember that in addition to seeking our replacement via unnecessary and often exploited insourced labor, the sociopaths at the ATA released a paper from their research arm, the American Transportation Research Institute back in July, which suggested that more felons exiting prison, and foster kids aging out of care, ought be explored as potential recruits into trucking. And they did this while scuttling an investigation into the sexual harassment some of these former criminals perpetrate on female drivers. No, not paying people appropriately so they don’t quit, not doing anything to improve the material realities of the job, or doing anything to attract former truckers back in to the business, no, none of that. Just more exploitation of the most vulnerable people in society.





All of that said, I have heard grumblings from a few contacts that state level ATA members have had enough of Chris Spear and his leadership, as their own fortunes have been bit in the ass by the economic forces downstream of the driver shortage narrative they have promulgated; and it seems they might not want to be associated with this pathological white paper that just went out, either.



PAM Transport out of Arkansas, a legacy fleet with 2000 trucks, as well as the previously mentioned Werner Enterprises, with 8000+ tractor units one of the biggest carriers in the nation, are reportedly not doing very well -



On Thursday, the Omaha-based truckload carrier (NASDAQ: WERN) posted a $20.6 million third-quarter loss amid a difficult freight environment and legal settlement costs.



Werner CEO Derek Leathers, in his other capacity as a shill for the ATA, comes out sounding exactly like the word salad merchants he deals with in DC while attempting to explain this bad news away -





“We’re entering peak season with healthy consumer demand and strong retail alignment,” Leathers said. “Enforcement on multiple fronts is leading to ongoing capacity attrition, and the tariff-related noise seems to be settling in. The ongoing structural improvements to our costs, combined with recent productivity gains, put us on improved footing to leverage the upside as the market comes further into balance.”

I prefer the straightforward though anonymous messaging of one of Leather’s members -









The American Trucking Associations ought be viewed in the same way we once viewed tobacco industry lobbyists - hired guns who roam the halls of Congress and lie to everyone about the industry which keeps us all fed and the economy moving, in order to save a few bucks for the major corporations whom ATAs members haul products for, all at the expense of working class Americans. And in that lying, they are directly responsible for the incredible amount of carnage we see on our roads, and the decrepit state of affairs that the trucking industry finds itself in today.



FreightWaves made quite the prediction in something of a report cum Op-Ed which you can read here -

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/largest-capacity-purge-in-history-coming





The freight industry is experiencing what experts describe as one of the most interesting times ever in freight—though unfortunately, not in a positive way for most participants. Motor carriers and freight brokers across the spectrum are feeling significant pain from weak freight volumes and a rapidly changing operating climate. What we’re witnessing appears to be the calm before a significant storm, with indicators pointing toward what could become the largest capacity washout in trucking history. With the risk of the market eliminating 600,000 active drivers, the largest capacity purge in history may be coming, bringing COVID-like spot rates. The difference this time is that there won’t be a flood of immigrants created by Biden’s open borders, which offered an endless supply of truck drivers. The capacity relief valve for shippers and brokers is forever shut, meaning carriers will have to pay up in terms of higher pay and bonuses for truck drivers. Capacity will also be much harder to find.

Though the removal of hundreds of thousands of illegals and ‘refugees’ and others from the system over the next couple of years, should things play out as predicted by Secretary Duffy and others, is a welcome development, many of those 600,000 drivers washed out of the industry will also be American drivers and the legitimate homegrown companies they work for.



If this spot rate bonanza does open up, should the economy ever recover from the shitter it has been in now for many years, it will be truly insulting that through momentum, and advantages of scale and position, the carriers whose leadership set the stage for these catastrophes will be suited to wether the storm and possibly profit from the next upswing in the market. If you are a driver with any shred of decency or pride and you work for a member of the Anti-American Trucking Associations, I suggest you look for the exits and find better people to work for. They hate you, they hate America, and it is time for them, like Jesus threw the money changers out of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, to be thrown out of Washington DC before they ruin the trucking industry any further.













Addendum





As I was attempting complete this piece last night, news came of another series of announcements from Secretary Duffy, along with new FMCSA head Derek Barrs, that yet more investigations are going to take place, and that they are coming for the shitty CDL mills, the companies who employ illegal drivers, and in another announcement this morning, Duffy told FOX News that they will even be looking into the liability that shippers have in loading the trucks owned by such companies. This is all great and welcome news, and an improvement over last weeks messaging, where it appeared that the Secretary was solely beating up on Gavin Newsom, instead of looking at the much wider problem.



You can watch yesterday evenings presser from Duffy and Barrs here -









And his comments to Will Cain on Fox News regards shippers here -











At the end of last nights presser, Secretary Duffy took questions from the Media, and right here the Secretary totally vindicated everything I have been saying for years, and once more I am going to take a victory lap in knowing that I have been telling all of you the truth about the driver shortage narrative, and about the people who created it out of thin air to the detriment of everyone.











”I feel very confident that if we are able to take out the unlawful, untrained, non-English speaking drivers, we will not have an issue on our roadways, we will not have issues with our deliveries, our products will move, but they will move safer because we have better drivers who are driving those big rigs …”





Is this the beginning of the End of The War?









Later in November pre-sales for the book will be live; read about it here -





https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/

As always - questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



