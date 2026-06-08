Good Morning All.



On Saturday night I appeared on the Rumble Show of friend and fellow trucker RB Ham, whom you may remember from his appearance on my own podcast in February of 2025. Richard invited me on to his podcast again to go over my book and some of the issues highlighted in it, and we also discussed a great review from fellow Substacker Jack Baruth of Avoidable Contact Forever, which was published at the Washington Examiner.



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/premium/4531359/end-of-the-road-inside-war-on-truckers-gord-magill-book-review/



You can watch my chat with RB here - I was delayed getting home and don’t appear on the stream til about 32 minutes in.



https://rumble.com/v7avan8-gord-magill-returns-episode-137.html





Off camera, RB tells me that he continues to be punished by the Canadian Government. He was due a $9000 tax return this year which Canada Revenue Agency seized to pay fines assessed against him by the Province of Saskatchewan for participating in anti-lockdown rallies back in 2021. And to make matters worse, they are kicking a man while he is down - RB has recently undergone surgery and has been off work, and essentially has zero income at the moment. Isn’t it nice to know that 9k is probably going to get flushed down the toilet and the poor guy is going broke for the crime of standing up for your rights?



If you have a couple of bucks to spare to help him out -



https://www.givesendgo.com/RBHam













Speaking of dissidents and Canada, I was invited to return to the podcast of my favorite fellow expat (exile?), Meghan Murphy, where she let me rant about the state of the trucking industry and my book. As a former leftie and daughter of working class parents, over and above being a Covid dissident, Meghan has always had truckers in mind, and was curious to know the score today.



















Feedback from my most recent appearance on Tucker Carlson has been very positive, and I am told by those in the know it has graced the screens of many a ‘War Room’ in Washington DC, from Congresscritters to US DOT to FMCSA and perhaps even the loathesome swine at the American Trucking Associations.



And, hopefully, at the higher levels of the Department of War.



Friend and FreightX MemeLord, Justin ‘SuperTrucker’ Martin, pulled a clip from the interview that has raised more than a few eyebrows.



Here, with subtitles even -





If you missed the interview with Mr Carlson, you can check it out directly from his website - https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-gord-magil-060126





For those of you want the receipts about what I’m discussing, you should read my colleague Danielle Chaffin here on Substack -









Every year, the U.S. Department of Defense/War (DoD/DoW) quietly moves hundreds of thousands of sensitive shipments across U.S. highways, including munitions, weapons components, hazardous materials, and classified equipment scheduled for destruction. In far too many cases, the government cannot say with certainty who is driving the truck. Yes, you read that correctly, the Department of War often does not know who is behind the wheel hauling their sensitive cargo. — The DoD/DoW relies on a carrier identifier, known as a SCAC (shipping code), to determine who can move military freight. But that code is not linked to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s live registration system, which tracks whether a trucking company is actually authorized to operate. As a result, hundreds of carriers retain valid SCACs within the military’s freight system even after their federal operating authority has been revoked, expired, or never issued. — In 2023, a carrier operating a single Ford F-150 pickup truck and a small utility trailer was awarded 32 sensitive military loads in one day through the DoD’s Global Freight Management system. Each shipment required Signature & Tally (675) service, a security designation meant to ensure controlled handling. The average trip was 127 miles. The average payment was roughly $2,000 per load, totaling more than $64,000. The trucking company did not have the equipment or capacity to move even one of those shipments, let alone thirty-two. Instead, the freight was quietly brokered out to unknown third parties, in violation of federal law and Department of Defense policy, exposing sensitive military cargo to drivers the government did not vet or approve.





The whole thing is worth a read, as is the rest of Danielle’s valuable work in exposing the rot in the American trucking industry.













Our man Rob Carpenter over at The Tea/Talking Wreckless has also discussed this problem, and his latest missive is in the form of a speech he gave to the Irregular Warfare Center on the American Military and its belly being exposed along our very own interstates.











In my interview with Tucker, I highlighted how the Electronic Logging Device mandate has imposed a compromised technology on America’s trucks, one that not only makes it possible for foreign owned trucking companies to reset hours of service records and force their indentured servant truckers to work ungodly and unsafe amounts of time, but also hoovers up metadata about military freight moves.



Rob discusses that as well -





The logging device on your dash was never tested by anyone. There are 1,133 registered ELDs and the registration is self-certification. The maker says it complies, the agency lists it, that’s the whole process. No government testing, no cybersecurity review. Revoked makers re-register under a new name within days, with the same firmware behind a new logo. It’s 60% white label, close one, open a dormant that’s lying in wait. That box is wired into your truck’s CAN bus, the network that runs your brakes and steering, on a 1983 protocol with no authentication. Researchers have already shown they can take over braking and steering through that bus. Nobody’s tested whether somebody can do it to a truck under a military load, because self-certification means nobody ever has to. I took a class through SAE for less than $1,000 that showed exactly how to hack the CAN bus.





I get a lot of shit from people, or at least a little bit of concern from those who worry about my ongoing unemployment status in the industry, for my steadfast refusal to submit to driving a truck equipped with an ELD. Perhaps they missed the entire chapter of my book dedicated to the utterly insulting and ultimately fruitless imposition of surveillance technology into the cabs of trucks, which have done nothing for improving highway safety whatsoever, and are now a national security nightmare. Do any of you fucking nerds get it yet?



Watching all of this play out is extremely frustrating for me, as my former employers at Earl Paddock Transportation in Stoney Creek, Ontario, were, at one time, the only Canadian trucking company certified to haul US military loads.



After the fireworks started in Iraq 2.0 and the GWOT operation in Afghanistan really began in earnest, General Dynamics Land Systems started pumping out LAVIII armored personnel carriers at scale from their London, Ontario manufacturing facility. The Paddocks were hauling them out to Fort Lewis in Washington, DC, and I hauled the very first load with one of these units under that program, after passing a series of intense background checks and obtaining a particular level of security clearance with the American government. Our trucks were equipped with ‘Emergency Buttons’ should any ‘terrorists’ try and grab an LAV en route … which would be funnier today, given the number of foreign nationals driving truck in North America versus in 2002.



That program ran for a number of years, with team drivers leaving London and delivering in Fort Lewis not much more than 50ish hours later.



Somehow I managed to execute those deliveries with zero security breaches and zero safety incidents; I am quite proud of the fact I’ve never wrecked a truck or been involved in a collision in my nearly 30 year career on the road, and you might understand why having an ELD imposed on me over ‘safety concerns’ is both insulting and also laughable, given that the ELD system has now become a vector for foreign gangsters to operate in a grossly unsafe and high risk manner on our roads, and to create a major national security concern.





Getting back to where national security meets the clusterfuck that is the American Trucking Industry today, Rob has a detailed 40 page report available, and you can download a copy of it directly from his own website.













As many of my readers know, I am a skeptic of the new AI and tech imperium developing all around us, and am leaning into a form of NeoLuddism, insofar as that is even possible today, with the incessant demands for digital connection, such that our attention spans be zapped and personal data be harvested for the benefit of the worst among us.

Last week, I was invited to something called ‘The New World Gala’, a kind of big time party in DC my friends at American Compass hosted, and about which I plan to say more at a later date (if I ever get any damn time.) While I was there, I bore witness to this Barn Burner of a speech from Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and I would encourage all of my readers to take the time to listen. I’m not usually in the habit of praising politicians for anything, but the Senator made some salient points about the imposition of Artificial Intelligence and where that fits into the very concept of citizenship in America today.









A few highlights from Senator Hawley’s presentation -





Left to itself, Artificial Intelligence will not choose moral liberty, it will choose the passions, it will choose appetite, it will gather power into the fewest hands the world has ever seen ... it is the oldest temptation in the history of humanity, now dressed up in silicon. — Conservatism is not in the first place the defense of a particular economic arrangement … it is the defense of the permanent things. Of moral order, of the dignity of the person, the family, the individual, the poor. — This is the administrative state, this time with Venture Capital behind it. I have the same objection ... a covenant objection - a country governed by experts is not self governing, a country governed by oligarchs is not a republic, and men who answer to nothing higher than their own appetites ... liberty which is really license, the law of the jungle wearing the mask of innovation.

Hawley was highly critical of his own party in this speech, and went to town against their very tight relationships with Wall Street and the Private Equity value scrapers who have reduced America to mere decimal points.



There is one line in his speech I do have a problem with -





We must regulate. And yes, I did use that verb, regulate — Artificial intelligence in the economy to ensure that it aids the worker but does not displace him.



Take autonomous vehicles.



I’m for every advance in technology that you can put into a cab with a commercial driver who makes their living on the road. Everything you can do to make his life better, I’m for it, but I am against replacing the commercial driver.





The problem with this statement is that ‘every advance in technology’ that is marketed to ‘make his life better’ actually does nothing to make our lives better, because the underlying economics of the industry have not changed, and the technology does nothing to change that, rather, but to re-enforce it. Every piece of technology put into a truck in the last 20 years has made our jobs worse, cost us wage increases, further demeaned and surveilled us, and over and above all of this, every single one of these ‘advances’ was objected to by the vast majority of truckers at the time they were implemented. The near constant re-invention of 18 wheels is more likely to make them come off.



A decent chunk of my book is about the questions around these technological mandates falsely marketed as ‘advances’ and I would hope Senator Hawley and his staff read it.





If you have yet to avail yourself a copy, my book is available in hardcover, e-reader, and audiobook versions directly from my publisher -





https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



There is more writing and a couple of podcasts coming very soon, so stay tuned, and thanks for being here - I hope you have a happy and productive week.





gordilocks@protonmail.com





