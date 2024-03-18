My friend at CDL-Drivers Unlimited are hosting a few speakers and discussions at the Mid-America Trucking Show this year, and if you are an Owner-Operator or are otherwise interested in solutions to the issues our business faces in 2024, you may want to make some time to check in to these presentations.







I’ll be on site at MATS from Thursday til Saturday and would be delighted to meet any subscribers to Autonomous Truck(er)s that are in attendance.





Shoot me an email - gordilocks@protonmail.com







