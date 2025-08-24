



Late on Thursday afternoon, August 21, 2025, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio made an announcement that was welcomed with a huge sigh of relief by nearly every trucker in North America … or at least with North American Truckers, such as there are any left in their own homeland.







It turns out that this crash in Florida on August 12th has begat a massive earthquake across American society and it’s government, as people are finally starting to wake up to realities that truckers like myself and many of my colleagues in the business have been expressing for years now - that the industry has been completely undercut and mostly replaced by foreign entities who are not here to pursue ‘The American Dream’, but merely parasitize themselves on our economy, with most of the value being extracted from the American working class. And while they burrow deep into the trucker body politic, they are racking up a substantial tally on The Lord’s Roll Call.



I wrote this in March -







https://www.theblaze.com/align/highway-to-hell-mass-influx-of-foreign-born-truckers-cause-carnage-on-american-roads





I shared a short list at the end of that piece -









Since that piece in March, there have been hundreds more collisions and crashes involving trucks across this country, many of them fatal. We don’t know details on all of them, often because of the legal actions taking place which require silence on the part of the litigants. Most follow the same pattern of abused insourced labor employed by companies which are based offshore or run by gangsters from a handful of immigrant groups in the United States.



You will remember the tragic crash from Terrell, Texas, on June 25 -









My colleague Danielle Chaffin did a very thorough investigative report on this crash, and the extremely scummy carrier who employed the hapless obese Cuban and active communist party apparatchik migrant who had no business in America, nor behind the wheel of a truck.









Chameleon carriers and shady operations aren’t new. To those who know the signs, they’re easy to spot. But HOPE TRANS LLC isn’t just another bad actor. It’s the most elaborate and deceptive operation uncovered so far. — According to a former driver for Hope Trans LLC, the company has a reputation for altering shipment documents and manipulating driver ELDs (electronic logging devices) to avoid hitting the federal 11-hour driving limit. If true, this isn’t just a violation of DOT regulations. It’s violation of the USPS requirements and a deliberate act that puts drivers and the public at serious risk.

One of the key factors we see across many of these cases, beyond the nearly exclusive involvement of of the ‘usual suspects’, is that these companies have made deliberate and illegal use of online ELD ‘service’ providers who advertise themselves as ‘flexible’, which is a code word for ‘illegal manipulation’ via a ‘backdoor’. Often, the backdooring is possible because those who have the keys are those who built the software themselves, and are often owned by entities who likewise own and operate the trucking companies who use them. And the cherry on top is that these services are also mostly located overseas, beyond the reach of American or Canadian authorities and any enforcement efforts, in much the same way as many of these trucking companies are also directed and managed by people who are not located in North America either.











We will recall that the ELD, or Electronic Logging Device, is a digital tool which provides the government with a surveillance mechanism meant to keep truckers honest and in compliance with Hours of Service regulations, such that truckers aren’t working themselves to death. Any trucker who was asked before the implementation of the mandate told the very small number of regulators who would listen that the mandate wasn’t going to work, the systems would be hacked, and everyone would be worse off for it.



Well well.





Since this study was published by Overdrive, it has only become worse, especially downstream of the the Biden Administration hiring McKinsey Consulting to come up with their ‘2021 Trucking Action Plan’, which saw the number of CDLs issued in America doubled in one year, and that doubling taking place almost exclusively via handing CDLs out like candy to people who came here downstream of Biden’s open borders policies. Imagine insourcing labor from countries with little to nothing in the way of their own highway enforcement, little to no safety informed and co-operative driving culture, and every incentive in the world to extract as much value from the new host country and send it all home.



How much worse, and a description of how the backdooring of ELD systems works, is available here - again from one of the industries best independent researchers, Danielle Chaffin

of the Highway Veritas Substack -



Some snippets -





With backend access, tech teams can “reset” or alter logs on demand. That gives dispatchers the power to override reality, pushing drivers past legal limits while maintaining a perfectly clean digital paper trail. It’s coercion disguised as compliance. And it’s incredibly dangerous. Open your app store and search “ELD.” You’ll see hundreds of apps with almost identical interfaces.

Danielle goes on to show us numerous examples of text messages, often using encrypted apps like Telegram, where these ELD services and the drivers using/being forced to use them discuss the addition of hours and re-writing of their driving history.



In the first of her many examples, we see a common strategy used to ‘fool’ authorities - the employ of a ‘ghost’ driver who doesn’t actually exist, who is pasted in to the ELD records as a ‘team’ driver, but somehow always manages to get out at some random location; maybe to become a ‘ghost’ driver heading in the other direction for some other insourced ‘trucker’ who is working 20 hours a day.











What we are beginning to see is that companies who are looking to hire truckers are now advertising ‘Flexible ELDs’ as a benefit to agreeing to work for them, and these same companies are also actively discriminating against American or Canadian born truckers in favor of those who have been insourced from other parts of the world.





A few weeks ago, the YouTube Channel ‘Trucking Made Successful’ put out a video in which the host, Miranda, discussed the impact of President Trump’s executive order directing that English Language Proficiency regulations be re-enforced, after that enforcement had been waived by the FMCSA under the Obama Administration in 2016. During the video, Miranda tells us about chatter amongst Eastern European owned and directed trucking companies in the Chicago area, all part of what some of us in the industry refer to as the ‘Chicago Volvo Mafia’, who were quite concerned with how this would impact their ability to get drivers. As Miranda relays their conversations to us, it becomes clear that hiring native born American truckers is off the table.













Many Eastern European companies expanded like crazy during 2021 due to Covid rates, so they have pretty sizeable fleets … many of them are able to hire new CDL holders … some of them just don’t insure their drivers but their are others who have ‘ fexible’ insurance policies … almost always drivers are classified as ‘independent contractors’ in Eastern European companies no W2s … the mentality is very different …. these companies prefer to hire other Eastern European drivers … they expect their drivers to run like crazy … the way you are expected to run is insane.



These companies are very worried right now … because these companies usually will hire Eastern European drivers and not American drivers … the pace of work is insane … American drivers will not agree to … the business model of these companies depends on the fact that you are hiring Eastern European drivers.

Many of these companies relied on lax immigration policies in order to find drivers …



A revealing trend seen as of late is that the companies who typically hire and then abuse insourced labor are brazen in their explicit marketing which highlights that they are breaking the law, while also - albeit implicitly rather then explicitly in this example - discriminating against native born truckers.









There is no universe where advertising that drivers can run 4500 or 6000 miles a week is legal, which is why they are also advertising ‘Flexible' ELDs. Most truckers in America, due to constant loading and unloading delays, traffic, weather, and driving through urban areas, are lucky to run 3000 miles a week, and even if you managed to maintain 75 miles an hour operational speeds, which is illegal in many states and doesn’t take into account the factors just mentioned, 75mph times 55 hours (five days at 11 hours maximum driving time in a 7 day/60 hour cycle) equals 4125 miles. Again, this is only possible if everything goes perfectly at all times.



”We have drivers who can even drive 6000 miles a week because they want!”



6000 miles divided by 75mph = 80 hours.



And it should be noted, for the climate alarmists who might be amongst my readership (doubtful, those people’s minds are welded shut and they will accept no dissenting opinions on that particular matter) that 75mph burns an awful lot of extra fuel, and most trucks get their best fuel mileage at 60mph or below - so not only are these guys undercutting American workers while proving to be a dangerous menace on our highways, they are also engaging in a heresy against The One True Faith.



An American born native trucker by the name of Wolfgang conducted something of an interesting experiment when he started coming across the Facebook groups where these gangster trucking companies congregate and hunt for drivers, and a video he made about his experience is very much worth your time to watch.







The video begins by describing the market for MC Numbers and Amazon contracts, as Amazon Relay, the in-house load management board which orchestrates most of the trucking logistics for Amazon, is a notorious user of these small scammy companies, again almost all of them owned and operated by recent arrivals, and all of them practicing forms of ethnic nepotism and outright discrimination against the native born truckers of the country to which they have arrived.



Our driver describes calling one of these companies advertising for drivers -





”The very first question they asked, which was the deciding factor if they would hire me was ‘Where are you from, originally?’



I couldn’t say I was from America, so I lied and said I was from India.



… the head honcho over the entire operation told me it was totally ok that I didn’t have any experience at all … they actually informed me that they don’t just do Amazon, they also do FedEx and USPS … if you are a truck driver … you guys know that Amazon, FedEx, and USPS is sort of the trifecta of misery that we all see being at the scene of each one of these massive wrecks where multiple people are losing their lives when a non-domiciled driver crashes into somebody.”

Of course, in a comment on this gentleman’s video, some person whose mind has been paralyzed by identity politics and wokedom questioned the premise of all of this, as if its made up and didn’t happen, and that all of this commentary happening amongst the trucking community was just discriminatory hot air.



The replies were instant and savage, but this one stands out, as it describes both components of the video, including the major problem we have with chameleon carriers who just move their equipment between LLCs and simply tape a new name and operating authority MC number on their trucks when necessary.



I was recently in contact with a friend in Toronto who is a manager at a truck driving school, on one of our fairly regular catch up calls where we discuss the state of the industry. This friend continues to request anonymity, as speaking about such matters in public would bring about threats to her and her school, both from the ‘Brampton Crew’ who are usually guilty of causing many of the issues the wider trucking community has, and threats from the media, who will tolerate no discussion of reality, because that might be ‘racist’, which is really a cover for ‘that might disturb the profit margins of Canada’s largest corporations.’

My friend informs me that business is slow, as the Canadian economy, already a shambles before Justin Trudeau left town, is now in even more of a death spiral as the Mark Carney government is speed running the chickens coming home to roost from Covid by engaging in a tariff fight with Donald Trump. I remember being warned by some associates that Carney would be more dangerous to Canada than Trudeau because he is just as evil as Trudeau but far more intelligent and calculated.



Several months into his fake and orchestrated parachuting of Carney into the Prime Minister’s office, and I am not so sure about that.



Of note from my friends reporting to me is that those graduates of her school that were “born in Canada actual Canadians”, and not some variation of recent arrival, are having a hell of a time finding jobs - in part, because they are actively discriminated against by the Brampton Crew and other ethnic nepotists who have likewise made deep penetration into the Canadian trucking industry, and whose business models rely on exploitable insourced labor, amongst other practices and behaviors.



Speaking of the ‘Brampton Crew’, my colleague Mocha Bezirgan of Media Bezirgan released a humdinger of an interview with a Punjabi Canadian trucker, one who appears to be one of the good guys that is doing his best to assimilate into Canada, rather than live like his homeboys that choose to remain in ethnic ghettos.

















While I welcome Secretary Rubio’s closing of the tap where it regards companies in the United States and their misuse of work visas to undercut local American truckers, of whom there are plenty, this closing of the tap does nothing for the flooded basement which is the American trucking industry. More action must be taken to remove those actors who have entered the business for the purpose, again, of not following the ‘American Dream’, but of explicitly removing value from the country by making their drivers into virtual slaves and working them to the bone, while they also actively discriminate against existing drivers who are indigenous to the United States.

The American freight market has been in a protracted recession for three years which has seen thousands of American trucking companies go out of business.

The persistence of these companies which abuse insourced labor while discriminating against the locals they have rendered unemployed is preventing any recovery for the industry at all, and is actively harming American truckers and their families - these companies must be investigated and shutdown for these discriminatory and anti-competitive practices, over and above all the chaos they are causing on our highways.







My readers might like to read and watch some more media appearances I made this week. My friends at The Blaze asked me to weigh in on questions front of mind for everyone in the wake of this brutal tragedy in Florida.











https://www.theblaze.com/align/license-to-kill-the-nationwide-scam-turning-america-s-highways-into-death-traps

This sentence the Blaze highlighted about sums up most of my project as of late -





Also this week, I was invited to provide commentary by none other than Steve Bannon, on his show ‘The WarRoom’, and he likewise invited my colleagues Danielle Chaffin and Shannon Everett.













On Monday August 25 I will be appearing with the wonderful Alexander Brown of Juno News back home in Canada, and look forward to speaking with him about why all of this is happening, and why Canada needs to follow the lead of US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The situation is critical and we are long overdue for reform.





