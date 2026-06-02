Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

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Richard Kauffman's avatar
Richard Kauffman
5d

I enjoyed the episode. Thanks for doing the work.

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Oliver Bateman Does the Work's avatar
Oliver Bateman Does the Work
Jun 2

Do the work

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