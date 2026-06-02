



Good Morning All, just a quick note to let you know that an interview I recorded with Tucker Carlson back in March has finally released. Tucker quite enjoyed my book and asked me to join him in studio to discuss what has become of the American Trucker in 2026, and what the causes of his current state of affairs are.



I hope you enjoy this presentation, which is being received quite well across the board, especially by those who would prefer the media focus on domestic issues of great concern to normal Americans.



You can watch it a few different ways -



Directly on Twitter - https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2061493165463585249



From his TCN site - https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-gord-magil-060126



Rumble - https://rumble.com/v7aobxk-ex-trucker-gang-heists-human-trafficking-routes-and-the-tyrannical-plot-ste.html



And on YouTube -









We went over a number of issues, from the migration scamming which is displacing American truckers out of their own jobs, the human trafficking and exploitation of those migrants and the human cost of this on our highways, the decades of bad policy decisions that lead us to where we are today, the Montgomery v Caribe SCOTUS case and the role of brokers (though we recorded this two months before the ruling that just came down), a little bit of my own career, what the Trump administration has been doing to help (or not), national security concerns, and what is going on back home in Canada.



We never did get to speaking about autonomous trucks and what looms over the horizon, but maybe next time.

For those of you who missed my first appearance with Mr Carlson -











And if you have yet to avail yourself of a copy of the book, you can get a hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture Books -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





While we are here, I had a piece published over at The Blaze last week regards the discussion about Autonomous Truck Systems, and I think you will enjoy it -





https://www.theblaze.com/align/self-driving-trucks-are-about-controlling-the-roads-not-making-them-safer









In the last week or two I have also been the guest on the wonderful Meghan Murphy show ‘The Same Drugs’ as well as with Mike Williams of the Australian On the Road Trucking Podcast and I look forward to sharing those podcasts with you once they release.





Thanks again for being here, and as always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail can be sent to - gordilocks@protonmail.com



