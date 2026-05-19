







This year marks the tenth anniversary of me living near Ithaca, the little college town in upstate New York that is home to Cornell University and Ithaca College. As befits the stereotypes of such a place, Ithaca is home to a number of coffee roasters and various coffee joints, including Collegetown Bagels, Ithaca Coffee Company, Silent City Uprising, Forty Weight Coffee Roasters, and many others. One such coffee shop that I used to frequent, as it was just down the street from my brother in laws apartment complex, where I have assisted him with maintenance and re-modeling work a few times, is called Gimme Coffee; or as I like to call it, Gimme Commies.



If you can get past the tranny flags and other social signaling which adorns the windows and walls of the joint at times, the coffee is really good, and when I first started going there back in 2016, I took note of a particular trend I had seen at a few other places my wife had taken me to over the years when she still lived in NYC. Jenna loves her boutiquey coffee joints, and Brooklyn is full of them.



On the walls of Gimme Coffee, and on so many similar types of establishments, were photos of smiling and happy coffee farmers from all across the ‘Global South’ and its ‘coffee belts’ where most of the world’s coffee is grown. Gimme takes great pains to highlight those who Do The Work of growing their coffee, and thus tickle the feels of their customers who are only too happy to pay a premium for that coffee.



Some screenshots from Gimme Coffee’s website -







Coffee is one of the most widely traded agricultural commodities in the world. Between the coffee farm and the retail shelf, the value of coffee can increase well over 500%, and yet the distribution of that value is incredibly unequal, with the smallest share of the “pie” going to the folks that produce it. It is estimated that only 10% of the coffee industry’s $200+ billion worth is earned by producing countries. Why is that? — Even though our roastery purchases <.00001% of global coffee production, shifting the paradigm of coffee’s value is still a pursuit worth taking. — We work with trade partners and industry alliances that place farmer economic well-being at the center of their business models.





Sounds …. familiar.













In October of 2023, I was gifted a free ticket to attend one of the trucking industry’s more infamous and interesting conferences and glad-handing events, The Future of Freight Festival. Hosted every year by Craig Fuller and his crew at FreightWaves/SONAR, F3 as it is called, showers Tennessean hospitality on the movers and shakers behind the business which moves and shakes the freight system which undergirds our economy. Shippers, tech developers, brokers, bureaucrats, and industry media stars make up a good cross section of the nerds who get together and take in various talks, presentations, and the overall trade show vibe of the event, along with numerous after parties and libations in the evenings.



2023 was an interesting year for F3, as Fuller had decided to spice things up a little bit by inviting a bunch of truckers, a group who typically haven’t got the budget for the early bird ticket price of $1,256.16, much less for the full ride at $2,381.43, and are not, despite the nature of the conference, its intended audience.

Even accounting for the fact that most of the attendees were being paid to go there by their respective employers/companies, I’m pretty sure the number of drivers paid to attend F3 is typically pretty close to zero. Craig very generously invited a dozen or so truckers to the event this time, on the house. I couldn’t say no; that would be kind of rude, wouldn’t it?

As a newbie to this type of get-together, which is much different from the Mid-America Trucking Show, the only other industry event with a comparable conference element I’ve ever been to, I discovered some developments had taken place in the world of freight that I have missed out on since making the conscious decision, many years ago, to avoid pulling trailers equipped with doors. For that is the area of trucking where you consistently dump years of your life into a black hole, never to be seen again.



One of those developments had been the massive increase in the number of load brokers operating in the industry. For those who don’t know, load brokers are a third party, middle man agent who arrange trucks for shippers or anyone else who needs something moved. They serve a useful role in the trucking ecosystem, though the scale they have reached in recent years appears to be unsustainable, and comes with numerous problems and issues. Some load brokerage houses have become billion dollar businesses, and they’re not operating like the brokerage my Aunt and Uncle started in 1985. Certain pathologies which come with scale have crept in.

There is a symbiotic problem right now between the increase in brokers and the increase in chameleon carriers, something that now helps me understand what I saw at F3.



Amongst the booths from various freight tech companies and ‘Rapid Fire Demo’ sessions on stage, a pattern began to emerge - many, many of these new tech offerings were in the realm of ‘vetting’. As in, vetting software for brokers and shippers to check the safety and trust records of the trucking companies hauling their freight. Just punch in the Motor Carrier number here, click on this button, and, voila, here are instant safety records about the carrier in question. Doesn’t matter if you couldn’t tell that carrier’s Volvo from another Volvo that looks exactly the same in a dock line up, or if the drivers are indentured servants on the hook to the human traffickers who brought them to America.



Which begged a huge question - did any of these nerds know who was actually hauling their freight? When did the industry decide that clicking through screens was a substitute for knowing the carriers you worked with?



The conspicuous absence of truckers at F3, and what appeared to be a growing cottage industry of software meant to find out if the carriers that truckers work for were trustworthy or not, struck me as representative; a deep and growing problem I had previously been unaware of. This problem fit in perfectly with the modern zeitgeist of tech intermediation getting in between nearly every facet of business and life in general.



Truckers had been reduced to being swiped on as if a dating app, and without the benefit of even having a selfie for someone to assess.















In 2017 a trucker named Shawn Montgomery was pulled over on the side of interstate 70 in Illinois. While he was pulled over, his truck was struck at high speed by another tractor trailer driven by someone named Yosniel Varela-Mojena, and the resulting injuries sustained by Mr Montgomery resulted in the amputation of part of one of his legs. Varela-Mojena was under the employ of a company named Caribe Transport II LLC, and they had been contracted to haul whatever load he was moving by the biggest load broker in the business, CH Robinson Worldwide. Robinson posted $16.2 billion dollars in revenue in 2025, with gross profits of $2.7 billion; clearly, they are a company that hires a lot of trucks, and skims a lot of money off the top from the long hours and days and weeks away from home of the American trucker.



Well, sometimes American.



As happens in the wake of such incidents, lawyers for Montgomery sued, and also went after CH Robinson - “ … alleged, among other things, that C.H. Robinson was liable for his injuries because it negligently hired Varela-Mojena and Caribe Transport. Montgomery claimed that C.H. Robinson knew (or should have known) from Caribe Transport’s safety rating that hiring it to transport goods was reasonably likely to result in crashes that would injure others.”



If you have been following this substack, or the news in general as of late, or maybe having read my book, you will understand that truck collisions and other safety related incidents on our highways have become a major topic of concern for everyone; the stories of suffering like that of Shawn Montgomery, and much worse, have become far too common.



This case eventually found itself before the Supreme Court, as questions about a seeming exemption to a load brokers liability for motor carrier safety were unresolved. A fairly rudimentary breakdown of the central question in the case is available from industry trade journal CCJ Digital, one of many who reported on Thursday’s SCOTUS ruling -





The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that federal law does not shield transportation brokers from state-level personal injury lawsuits, a decision that likely will have sweeping implications for how freight is managed nationwide. The 9-0 ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC allows a lawsuit to proceed against C.H. Robinson, one of the country’s largest freight brokers. The case was brought by Shawn Montgomery, who lost a leg after being struck by a truck that C.H. Robinson had contracted to move a load through Illinois. The ruling marks an outcome far different from what many legal experts had predicted and stands in contrast with the outcome C.H. Robinson CEO Dave Bozeman predicted to investors and analysts on the company’s earnings call just a few weeks ago: “The Montgomery case is a case that we expect to win,” he said. Freight brokers match shippers with more than 780,000 motor carriers operating in the United States. Montgomery’s suit alleged that C.H. Robinson should have known the carrier it hired had a “conditional” safety rating and a history of driver qualification deficiencies.





Bolding mine, and we will get back to that point.





During oral arguments in March, C.H. Robinson counsel Theodore Boutrous Jr. charged that brokers are merely middlemen who do not own or operate vehicles, adding that the role of the broker is to match “federally approved carriers with shippers,” and there is no duty on the part of the broker to ensure they match a load with a safe carrier. The fault of failing to provide a safe driver, he said, lies with the fleet and the driver as brokers simply choose carriers from a federally authorized pool. —

Writing for the Court Thursday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the industry’s argument that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) of 1994 preempts such claims. While the federal law prevents states from regulating the “prices, routes, and services” of the trucking industry, Barrett wrote that it specifically preserves a state’s “safety regulatory authority” regarding motor vehicles. — Trucksafe President Brandon Wiseman summarized the opinion: “If a broker hires a carrier with obvious safety red flags, it will not get a free pass under FAAAA,” he said, adding that the opinion doesn’t mean brokers are automatically liable for highway accidents. “It does mean their carrier selection practices are going to matter even more in litigation,” he said. “There will undoubtedly be a lot of commentary on that topic in the months to come.”





The commentary about the Montgomery decision was immediate within the world of freight.





Speaking of the Montgomery Ruling, readers may find it interesting to note the lack of testimony submitted to the Supreme Court by the largest trucking advocacy or lobbying organizations in country. Nothing from the frauds at the ATA, and nothing from OOIDA. My friends at American Truckers United, however, submitted an Amicus Brief which may have had some influence on the fact we had a rare 9-0 ruling from the Supremes, which means even the DEI Justices had to admit there was a problem here.



There are other cases pending against the brokerage houses for their negligence, which has lead to needless death and suffering, including the case of Dalilah Coleman, who now has legislation before Congress named after her.





I had the opportunity to meet Dalilah Coleman, and her father Marcus along with his new fiancé, this year at MATS, and she is just the sweetest little girl you could ever meet. Seeing her smile and do her best to try and communicate in what little way she can in her current condition nearly brought me to tears.









You may have heard about Dalilah’s Law, or HR 7793 (with companion Senate legislation) which is meant to address an underlying problem related to the freight brokers, and the basement dwelling carriers they give work to.



Dalilah Coleman was 5 years old in 2024 when the car she was a passenger in was hit from behind in stopped traffic by a tractor trailer doing 60 miles an hour, driven by an illegal immigrant from India named Partap Singh, one of many hundreds of thousands of Modi’s Moochers who have parasitized the trucking industry.



Dalilah is lucky to be alive at all; the collision put her in a coma for three weeks and she also spent four months without half of her skull, and ultimately spent six months in hospital. Due to these horrific injuries sustained in the collision, Dalilah now suffers from diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay and will need lifelong assistance.



CH Robinson is also the subject of a California state lawsuit filed by Marcus Coleman, as once again, Robinson gave a load to a wildly unsafe trucking company who is able to offer cheap freight rates by leveraging wage arbitrage using illegal labor from the third world such as Mr Singh. You may have heard about all of this in a recent spot from CBS news, possibly the only mainstream media piece to approach this massive problem in our industry with any level of honesty -







Getting back to the commentary downstream of the Montgomery ruling, the word on everyone’s screens is vetting. With this decision opening up every freight broker in America to the possibility of having to justify their greed in a court of law, while a jury considers a grieving family in light of that greed, the entire freight community is scrambling to tighten up their vetting process to make sure their previous practice of minimal clickthrough doesn’t land them in one of those court rooms.



FreightX Queen and independent researcher Danielle Chaffin of Highway Veritas has some very direct advice for the freight brokers who wish to survive the Montgomery SCOTUS ruling earthquake.









The freight brokerage industry has spent the better part of two decades optimizing for one thing… cost. We know that cheap carriers keep margins wide, automation keeps headcount lean, and volume keeps everyone comfortable. The spot market rewards speed, and speed rewards whoever asks the fewest questions the fastest. But as of May 14, 2026, that era may be over. — Brokers have built carrier vetting processes in response to double-brokering, identity fraud, and cargo theft. Yes, those are real problems that require real solutions, but the red flags that signal a fraudulent carrier and the red flags that signal an unsafe one overlap only partially. A carrier that passes every fraud rule and can still be deemed as unsafe. There may be unresolved hours-of-service violations and an out-of-service history that should disqualify them from a load, but those don’t throw fraud red flags. Brokers who believe their fraud vetting framework satisfies a safety vetting standard are, more than likely, going to find out otherwise. A conditional safety rating has functioned, in practice, as a yellow flag that part of the industry tolerated. Capacity was tight, rates were very good, and the rating was old. It’ll be okay, right? Not anymore. The conditional safety rating was cited in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, and will continue to be cited in future cases.





There is one point in Danielle’s post here that I would like add something, and invite her out to Gimme Coffee, where I started this post. I know it’s a long drive from where she lives in Tennessee all the way up here to Ithaca, but I think it will be worth it.





The legal relationship in freight brokerage is with the motor carrier. Brokers who ask for driver-level records, license numbers, MVRs, personal identifying information, ELD data, etc., under the belief that it demonstrates thoroughness, may inadvertently establish a level of control over driver selection that plaintiffs’ attorneys will argue makes the broker more culpable, not less. More data is not automatically better vetting.

— When carriers offer brokers guidance on safety vetting, brokers should listen.





Imagine for a moment that established American trucking companies with long histories of great service and excellent safety records took the advice of the coffee shops. Well, at least those American trucking companies that have survived the Great Trucker Replacement. Now that SCOTUS has the brokers in fear of Billboard Attorneys, I think there is an opportunity here to make vetting real by highlighting the real rather than the abstractions of numbers on screens.









Carriers can do quite a bit to highlight the safe operations and legitimate experience of their drivers, and they can replicate the walls of Gimme Coffee with their own websites. Why not have a whole section of your site dedicated to the drivers who move your business? Show brokers and shippers that you do actually care about their freight, and care about the safety of the motoring public, by showing that you care about the high quality drivers under your employ.



Meet Jim L______, he’s been with us since 1993 for a total of 33 years of collision free driving. When Jim isn’t driving your freight, he also raises beef cattle, and his two sons are drivers for us as well.



Meet Kevin M______, he’s been with us since 2004. Kevin comes from a long line of truckers, and trained under our very own CDL apprenticeship program that we paid for ourselves, rather than relying on the government. Kevin loves trucking and goes that extra mile, and when he’s not out on the road, he’s raising a family here in town and is a deacon at his church.

Meet Roxanne H______, she has been trucking with us since 2010, and her 16 year spotless record of service makes her not only a valuable asset to us and our customers, but in her role on the board of Real Women in Trucking.



Meet Dan L______, he’s got 4 million safe miles under his belt, and even though he’s semi-retired at 77 years old, he still makes time to be part of our training team, relaying decades of hard won knowledge, experience, and skill, to the younger drivers on our team.





Carriers could host ‘Meet the Drivers, Meet the Clients’ events, where drivers and the customers they haul for get together for a barbecue, talk shop, and have human level discussions about various issues, rather than having their relationships eaten and degraded by the intermediation of screens. You get the idea here - cheap, easy, and the kind of human marketing that a jury would take into great consideration.



Or, the jury could consider an illegal alien like Partap Singh, and all of the well known corrupt forces which brought him to America, and ask why you contracted any company that would hire him.





If brokers really are afraid of ending up in front of the kind of attorneys representing Marcus and Delilah Coleman, maybe they could avoid these tragic circumstances altogether, and any questions about their complicity in those circumstances, by having themselves a nice high quality cup of coffee.











While I’ve got you here -



My friends at American Truckers United have done a little restructuring, which you can read about here - https://x.com/atutruckers/status/2056323015009239359?s=20





Oklahoma City, OK – May 18, 2026 – American Truckers United, Inc. today announced the official launch of its national 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, in Oklahoma City, OK. Originally formed as a grassroots for-profit LLC in Arkansas, American Truckers United quickly built a powerful national movement demanding English proficiency for truck drivers and calling for bans on non-domicile CDLs and B1 visitor visa abuse by Mexico and Canada. That movement has already influenced a Presidential executive order, Oklahoma’s SB20, ICE Operation Guardian, the USDOT Rule on Non-Domicile CDLs, a SCOTUS Amicus Brief on Broker Liability, and is now leading efforts to pass Dalilah’s Law. The team behind the movement has now planted its roots in Oklahoma with this new long-term governance structure. For too long, the trucking industry has been misrepresented by voices that only speak for Wall Street mega carriers and unaccountable freight brokers. Yet the American trucking industry was built — and continues to thrive — on privately held, American-owned, asset-based operators. These are the companies that invest in safety, their people, their communities, and the infrastructure that makes the industry stronger. They do not outsource their operations overseas, they do not seek excessive profits by insourcing their drivers from the Third World, and they take full responsibility for the vetting of their truck drivers.



A new review of my book ‘End Of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers’ just rolled in from a very unexpected place - The Teamsters.





I’m a bit surprised to hear from them - as I outline in the book, they ghosted me after agreeing to an interview for the book, in which I had some very pointed and legitimate criticisms of Teamsters Canada leader François Laporte, though remained ambivalent about the rest of the organization. If you go through the comments sections of their Substack, ‘Just Cause’, you will see me being … rather undiplomatic in my criticisms of their silence in the face of the penetration of insourced labor into our industry. Scab labor on a national scale is still scab labor, and methinks the Teamsters are having to avoid that issue, lest they upset that part of the Democratic Party who have been fully captured by identity politics; which is to say, all of it.



That all said, I accept their short review as a form of apology for the ghosting, and a welcome bit of free advertising. Thank you, Teamsters, and more specifically, the author of the review, a Mr Jacob Turner.



Another review that came in recently is a real banger from Oliver Bateman Does the Work writing for Real Clear Pennsylvania, go check it out -





https://www.realclearpennsylvania.com/articles/2026/05/12/twenty-five_years_behind_the_wheel_and_the_receipts_to_show_for_it_1182249.html







If you have yet to order my book, you can do so directly through my publisher, where hardcover, E-reader, and audiobook versions are available -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



For ordering options outside of the United States, you can find links here -









Thanks again for reading!



As always, Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com







