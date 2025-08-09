Autonomous Truck(er)s

Unapologetically Me
7d

Great looking cribbage board.

Thanks for checking in, and the updates.

Charkate
7d

Outstanding work.

Now, about Canada: I teach English as a Second or Additional Language. The Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLBs), includes Literacy, for those who are illiterate in their first language, which I teach.

I know a chill went through the itrucking industry after the Humboldt , SK full bus of teen hockey players and semi collision disaster caused by a trucker who chose not to stop at a clearly obserable stop sign from a secondary road to cross a highway. He was an immigrant who did not understand rural Canada or driving in Canada.

I am aware of many new immigrants who die on our roads because of the road conditions they do not understand, nor the signs and their meanings. It's horrific, and they take others with them on their journey out of this world.

Here we do not have language proficiency laws for driving. Here's one commentary on that, which suggests a proven profiency of CLB 6 - a basic understanding of the language, which means 6 at each of Listning, Speaking, Reqding and Writing.

https://www.womenstruckingfederationofcanada.net/?cat=/wp-admin/install.php#:~:text=Canada%20does%20not%20have%20a,English%20road%20signs%20and%20communication.

The new federal USA language rule is said to be North American, but stops at the Canadian border, I believe.

