

Greetings and Happy Saturday Morning, readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s.

I spent last weekend with my Dad back in Canada, to celebrate his 70th birthday and enjoy time with him and a small group of family at his lakeside accommodations deep in Ontario Shield Country. A good time was had by all, and the Old Man and I put a few rounds into the new cribbage board I had made for him.











Its been a couple of weeks since I last checked in, and a few noteworthy items from both Canada and the trucking industry have popped up, so I thought I’d rattle off a few links and offer my usual opinion merchandising to go along with them.

Grab yourself a cup of coffee and let’s dig in.



You will remember the horrific crash which took place in Terrell, Texas, back on June 28th, which resulted in the death of the entire McKellar Family, caused by a migrant from Cuba who got into the trucking business, somehow, and fell asleep at the wheel working for a slave driving company whose dodgy and illegal activities have been well documented by my colleague Danielle Chaffin.



It has been announced that the cops are finally after one of the employees of the company in question; an arrest warrant has been issued, though they haven’t named the individual. Hopefully the warrant is for one of the principals listed in Danielle’s article above, which is the kind of deep investigative work that the cops are most likely relying on.









This outfit Hope Trans LLC was hauling a load for the United States Postal Service, brokered through an established and reputable carrier and broker in Tennessee. Let us ‘hope’ that in addition to bringing these clowns at Hope Trans and all of their associated shell companies to justice, the trucking industry, and the customers whose freight it hauls, have a moment of reflection about what is going on here. Subcontracting cheap freight out to dodgy operations run (mostly) by foreigners parasitizing themselves on the American trucking industry has proven to be a recipe for disaster. Let’s stop doing that.

In other enforcement news, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was recently interviewed on Newsmax, and tells us that since the re-enforcement of English Language Proficiency on the nations truckers, they have placed 1500 illiterates out of service.









While I applaud all of the enforcement agencies in their efforts to make our roads safer by removing illiterates and the unqualified from service, 1500 is but the tip of the Shitberg where it concerns the exploitation of the Obama waiver against English Language enforcement in 2016, and the rampant insourcing of labor into a trucking market that has been in a recession since late 2022 and is wildly over-capacity. In order for American trucking companies to remain viable, more dodgy operators who force rates down and cause a great deal of crashes need to be culled.





Joe Biden’s 2021 ‘Trucking Task Force’ resulted in the issue of double the normal amount of CDLs in one year, and per any legitimate analysis of how they did that, there is no other explanation than having given them to various migrant groups and other recent arrivals, many of whom are functionally illiterate in the lingua franca of the American interstate.



As far as the enforcement goes, bummer about California.



From Alex Lockie at Overdrive Magazine





https://www.overdriveonline.com/regulations/article/15751741/california-highway-patrol-not-enforcing-trumps-elp-mandate-for-truck-drivers



As the late comedian Bill Hicks once remarked, we would all be better off if California sank into the ocean and became Arizona Bay. Learn to swim!

Alex also brang us a study this week which shows some interesting statistics about those folks driving trucks out on our roads who are not competent in English.



https://www.overdriveonline.com/regulations/article/15752375/elp-violators-more-dangerous-than-drug-speeding-violators-study

When President Donald Trump issued an executive order mandating all truck drivers in the U.S. speak English or get put out of service, he called it a "commonsense" approach to safety. Federal data on crashes and violations mined by Overdrive parent company Fusable's MC Advantage may have just proven him right. Motor carriers with an ELP violation on the record might be more dangerous -- and certainly are more crash-prone -- than those with speeding or even drug-and-alcohol violations. Motor carriers with a violation of 391.11(b)2, the part of the Code of Federal Regulations that requires drivers "read and speak the English language sufficiently," have been involved in DOT-recordable crashes at about double the national average rate. To give some more context to the crash rate of ELP violators, MC Advantage also looked at other violations: Drug/alcohol violations and speeding. MC Advantage analyzed FMCSA data for motor carriers that had a violation in the 12 months preceding June, 1, 2024, and then analyzed the crash rate per power unit for those carriers over the next year. The result showed a stronger correlation between ELP violations and crashes than speeding and drug-and-alcohol violations. That places ELP as a strong predictor of crash incidence.

I know its hard for non-truckers to wrap their heads around this, but being able to read construction warning signs, mountain grade advisories, high wind warnings, and various other signage employed by the authorities to warn motorists of problems is kind of important. Its also important to be able to communicate with cops, DOT, and other highway personnel in the event of a problem or incident, nevermind with your fellow truckers or the customers whom you are supposed to be serving.



If our despicable and decrepit ruling class is going to continue forcing us to compete with third world labor, the least you assholes could do is send that labor to an English as a Second Language course first.

Despite all of the evidence that trucking has a capacity glut, insourced labor is suppressing wages and causing chaos on our highways, and statistical evidence showing the risks of employing illiterates behind the wheel, my colleague Danielle has discovered that Amazon, who don’t actually own much in the way of their own trucks, and rely on this network of scummy contractors to haul their freight, are now working with driving schools to further flood the market.







Another trend we are seeing is that instead of alluding to the driver shortage, which everyone knows is false, many organizations are now using the term ‘Workforce Development’ to justify the further debasement of American workers wages by flooding the labor market instead of paying more and improving the material conditions of jobs. Doesn’t it say something about how poorly the government and companies like Amazon view recent immigrants to America, that they would funnel them into an industry that is already flooded and has a massive retention problem?



Enjoy your cheap packages!



If it sounds like I’m pissed off and repeating myself about this issue, its because I am. Imagine dedicating your life to an industry and then the government decides that you don’t deserve the material conditions you have worked to achieve because line has to go up for a bunch of corporate value scrapers, and while they make that line go up, they have turned our highways into death traps. I’m sorry, but fuck that.







And back to Canada …







While I was up north, smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba had been spreading south and east. Though there was a visible haze in my location, it was much worse the further south you went; there have been air quality warnings here in my area of Upstate New York.



I promised you opinions, so here are two -











You will recall the fires which took out part of the town of Jasper in Jasper National Park out in Alberta last year; the report on the handling of the fire, released in July, sees the Feds blaming Alberta for trying to get involved to help. And of course the Feds take no responsibility for their gross forestry mismanagement, and of allowing dead trees, many killed by two decades of the pine beetle infestation, to remain, just waiting for a lightning strike or a firebug.



https://edmonton.citynews.ca/2025/07/18/premier-alberta-jasper-fire-report/

Speaking of forests, over on the east side of Canada, the province of Nova Scotia, likewise subject to a dry summer and the threat of forest fires, has completely banned anyone from entering the woods for any reason, and will fine you $25,000 if you decide to take your dog for a walk in them.







Nova Scotia still operating on the Covid playbook, where instead of targeted treatment of a problem, they’re just going to punish everyone in the entire province.







There are many who blame forest fires, which have been occurring on Planet Earth since trees first appeared on our landscape, on climate change. If we are to take the governments focus on that issue seriously, you would think they would take it seriously as well. But they’re not.



Former guest of my podcast and hybrid electric truck manufacturer Chace Barber shared some very frustrating news about the government getting in the way of Edison Motors development of their much cleaner trucks. You just have to wonder about the state of our societies when the management are all deeply infected with spreadsheet brain and can’t see the forest for the trees they say they want to save.













I’d like the forest fires to be put out, and then maybe we ought to raise Ottawa to the ground instead before they destroy the entire country. I’m sure this issue Edison is facing will be resolved somehow, but goddamn. Don’t you just love bureaucrats?

gordilocks@protonmail.com













