A peculiar news item came out of the Freight Caviar newsletter last week, where managing editor Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski highlights some winners in trucking as of late.





Central Asians Are Quietly Dominating U.S. Trucking



Yesterday, we attended the 2nd annual Central Asian Business Forum (CABXPO) in Schaumburg, IL and honestly, we were blown away. For those unfamiliar, Central Asia is made up of:

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan, 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan, 🇹🇯 Tajikistan, 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan, and 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan. Many of their immigrant communities have quietly built some of the largest and fastest-growing trucking companies in the U.S.

We got to meet and interview some of them: Sultan Trans: Leased fleet of 482 tractors based in Ohio. Specializes in hazmat, reefer, and flatbed freight across 48 states.

Aravan Cargo Inc: Based in Joliet, IL. Operates 456 trucks and employs 456 drivers. Provides dry van, stepdeck, and flatbed services nationwide.

UGL Holding Inc: Headquartered in Montgomery, IL. Manages a fleet of 800 trucks and 700 trailers. Offers comprehensive logistics solutions with modern equipment. ​

Globe Transportation: Operating over 300 trucks, Globe Transportation is based in Palatine, IL. Specializes in general freight and hazmat transportation.

UZB Freight, Inc.: Located at Crest Hill, IL. Utilizes 183 tractors and 433 trailers. Transports general freight and chemicals, including hazmat services.

Sam Express: Based in Palatine, IL. Operates 112 tractors. Provides general freight services with 24/7 dispatch support. ​

STL Truckers: Headquartered in St. Charles, MO. Maintains a fleet of 750 trucks and 1,000 trailers. Offers nationwide freight services with a focus on major metropolitan areas.

Linestar Group: Operates around 150 trucks. Provides dry van, reefer, flatbed, and container services.

Delo Trans Inc.: Operating from Dayton, OH. Manages 392 tractors. Specializes in power-only trucking services across North America.



FreightCaviar doesn’t dive into the hows or the whys of these recent immigrant groups apparent successes, but other news items around the industry beg a few questions.



From CDL Life we find out about an Idaho based carrier in operation since 1961 who are closing their doors.

https://cdllife.com/2025/good-drivers-are-a-dying-breed-says-trucking-company-closing-over-rising-insurance-regulations/





Olson got into trucking in 1958 and bought his own 1955 Mack in 1961, when he started his own independent operation. Olson then grew his trucking operation into a family business that owned and operated 30 tractors, hauling timber across the region.

In the 1990s, Olson handed the business down to his son Jim, who operated the company until this year. The company ran its last route in March, and is currently offloading its remaining fleet of semi trucks as Jim prepares to retire. Both Jim and Wes say that several challenges have contributed to the decision to close the company, including a lack of good drivers, increase in operating costs, and tightening regulations.

Well yeah, the constant flooding of new drivers into the industry pushes wages down, which doesn’t incentivize anyone to stick with it, and then the government treats the remaining drivers like the lowest common denominator in how their lives are regulated to the nth degree, and whaddya know, some of us don’t want to be treated like children or criminals as a condition of employment.



So the driver churn carries on, without much in the way of good talent produced out of it - an excess of crummy bottom feeders begets a real shortage of decent operators.





They are “a dying breed. They’re just not out there,” Jim added. Jim says the company was able to find good drivers, but was unable to find enough good drivers to keep up with freight demand.

No, we are out here, but we are not competing with Kazakhs and Uzbeks willing to work for peanuts. Do you remember the meeting where North American born truckers were asked or agreed to compete with insourced third world labor? And before you say 'You don’t have to work for the cheap operations!’ please go and look up what a wage floor is, and how it is set by everyone in the market, as well as what the term ‘average’ means. Even if you do have one of the minority of high paying trucking jobs out there, you would be paid even more if the base wage floor wasn’t in the basement.



I don’t seem to recall any North Americans leaving to drive across the Steppes of Central Asia; this type of traffic, as always, travels only in one direction.



FreightWaves has a whole section dedicated to bankruptcies and layoffs. Let’s check in on some recent company closures.







https://www.freightwaves.com/news/family-owned-florida-trucking-company-closing





A family-owned and -operated Florida trucking company has announced it will close after 44 years in business. Davis Express, located in Starke, Florida, will stop making deliveries after April 23. In an announcement posted Wednesday to the company’s Facebook page, owner James “Jimmy” Davis said the company would return all trucks and trailers to its Starke terminal by the end of the month.

“We have been unprofitable since early 2023 and do not see any signs of improvement in 2025,” he wrote in the post. “In addition, plaintiff’s attorneys have increasingly targeted the trucking industry. Every trip a driver takes is Russian Roulette for everything I worked for my entire life. After 50 years in the trucking industry, I am ready to retire and do not wish to wait any longer for things to improve or to try to find a buyer for the company.”







https://www.freightwaves.com/news/illinois-trucking-company-with-250-drivers-abruptly-ceases-operation





An Illinois-based trucking and logistics company has notified its 250 drivers that the carrier is ceasing operations immediately. Truck drivers for LTI Trucking Services said they received a fleetwide message Wednesday stating the company was closing. “After exhausting all possible options and careful consideration of our circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to close LTI Trucking Services,” read the message sent to drivers.

LTI Trucking Services started in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison, Illinois, just outside St. Louis. The company specializes in temperature-controlled freight and has 300 tractors and 575 trailers. LTI is a regional carrier hauling goods to 30 states through the Midwest, South and Eastern U.S.





https://www.freightwaves.com/news/reports-51-year-old-michigan-trucking-company-halts-operations









Equity Transportation Co. Inc., a Walker, Michigan-based trucking company, has ceased operations, marking another casualty of the freight market. Multiple sources close to the company confirmed with FreightWaves that the company has shut down, letting go of all of its drivers and halting operations of its vehicles.

Equity Transportation has been registered with the Department of Transportation since 1974. The FMCSA’s Safer website reports 100 drivers and 109 power units at the company.

Equity Transportation’s struggles reflect broader challenges facing the freight industry. Over the past two years, market conditions have been increasingly difficult, with factors such as overcapacity, declining spot market rates and economic pressures creating a perfect storm for carriers to navigate. Many trucking companies ramped up their fleets during the freight boom, only to find themselves dealing with excess capacity as demand softened.







‘Overcapacity’





Those following this Substack will have read my articles outlining issues with CDLs being issued will-nilly by various states under an arrangement from the Biden administration; this arrangement is worthy of a great deal of investigation. Statistics compiled by my friends at American Truckers United paint a pretty dim picture regards just how that overcapacity was achieved. Reading between the lines of all of this, it seems at very least that the government has been listening to the lies of the American Trucking Association regards a shortage of truck drivers for so long now, that maybe the Biden administration thought they were doing us all a favor by flooding the trucking market with recent arrivals. Given how many thousands of truckers who have been laid off or gone out of business in the past couple of years, it seems the favor was done to benefit all of the Central Asian guys listed by FreightCaviar at the top of this article, amongst all of the other ethnic groups who have decided to turn American Highways into a scene from Mad Max. How is it that they are managing to ‘succeed’ where homegrown companies cannot?



Insurance, equipment, parts, fuel - most of the major expenses in trucking are out of the control of everyone; you can nibble around the margins, maybe save on fuel with well spec’d trucks and decent drivers operating correctly, but there is only one part of the equation that companies have control over, and that is what they pay their drivers.







https://www.ccjdigital.com/business/article/15743117/truck-driver-pay-falls-behind-other-careers-widening-a-3500-wage-gap

Truck driver pay isn’t keeping pace with other career fields or inflation, with a $3,500 gap in wage growth, according to a recent report by FinditParts. The report, which aimed to understand truck driver job satisfaction, analyzed data between 2019 and 2023 from various third-party sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, American Trucking Associations, American Transportation Research Institute, and industry analytics reports from DriveMyWay and Conversion Interactive Agency and PDA. BLS data indicates that from 2019 to 2023, the average truck driver’s annual earnings rose $46,850 to $55,990. However, despite wage growth in the trucking sector, average earnings across all occupations increased even more significantly from $53,490 to $65,470, which is nearly a $3,500 difference in annual growth.

Sound familiar? The song remains the same, all the way from 2016 -



https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/05/truck-stop/481926/

Forty years ago, truckers formed one of the best paid and most politically powerful parts of the U.S. working class. Today, according to the Department of Labor, the average trucker makes about $40,000. In 1980, according to one industry analyst, the average trucker was, after adjusting for inflation, making the equivalent of more than $110,000 today.

All of these people harping on about a shortage of truckers never consider one of the fundamental laws of economics - that if there is a shortage of an in-demand product or service, the price for that service or product will go up until the market clearing price is achieved. Yet somehow where it concerns truckers pay, on average, that price appears to mostly go down, or at very least, be stymied from natural growth.

What gives?



Regular readers of this Substack will know that our friends at the American Trucking Association have been lobbying the government on behalf of their membership for decades, specifically to achieve this inversion of economics. I have written extensively about how large carriers have built government subsidized training into their business model, which has a likewise suppressive effect on drivers wages. If you haven’t read it yet, I have a short explainer on how that works here. By having the state subsidize the production of CDLs, the supply of ‘truckers’ is artificially increased, thus keeping the price of labor down.



The issue we have now is that word has got out to most people in the United States about this scam, and, more importantly, how pay and conditions in the trucking industry have not substantially changed over the years, if at all. Despite knowing full well that there are millions of people out there with current and valid CDLs, the trucking industry, faced with the fact they can’t re-recruit those people to a spot behind the wheel without paying drivers more or otherwise improving the conditions of the job, has decided to insource the labor they need from overseas.



And in that insourcing, they are exploiting people from much lower wage nations, and in turn, pushing the wage floor for truckers down ever further, instead of letting the market do its thing. Everyone is a capitalist until the price of labor is bid up.



Though the costs to shippers have been frozen or forced down, they have externalized other costs onto Americans and American workers as a whole, in shuttered companies, lost jobs, and a steady increase in fatal collisions with the resulting increase in insurance premiums and loss of human life.



On top of all of this, we have a new and sneaky set of narratives beginning to build - firstly, where this long building problem is going to be blamed on Trump’s tariff regime, even though that is only a couple of months old, and second, this clear problem with insourced labor is going to be denied outright, despite all of the economic, statistical, and anecdotal evidence.





Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves, shared a chart from his SONAR freight analytics system, and though he is correct about volumes being down, I also think he would agree with me that the overcapacity in the trucking market has got nothing to do with Trump’s tariffs, and everything to do with all of the actions on the part of the ATA and the previous administration I listed above. The collision of trucking overcapacity built on top of a shaky market is going to cause a whole lot more pain going forward.



As for that capacity, I have an interview scheduled with a gentleman to discuss another aspect to this story that almost no one is talking about, which involves the trucks themselves, and some funny business going on with truck financing arrangements which are keeping money losing carriers on the road.



Stay tuned for that.







Our friends at Overdrive Magazine conducted an interview with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, who, after being shellacked during public presentations at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Kentucky last month, seem eager to try and save face in a naked attempt to deflect criticisms leveled their way.





https://www.overdriveonline.com/business/article/15743820/labor-dumping-and-trucking-foreign-cdl-drivers-hurting-rates





It’s worth a read, and the FMCSA rep engages in some unconvincing explanations that are pretty typical for government agencies under scrutiny; they handwave away most of the larger point about insourced drivers by highlighting a small number of instances where mistakes were made, including the possibility that a ZIP code was put in a column in place of actual CDL numbers; they also criticized how numbers are reported.



But then, along with the ATA themselves, they do admit that there is a problem, only after the ATA casts aspersions on those of us who brought it up in the first place.





"Anyone who repeats this inaccurate claim needs a better understanding of how MCMIS data is collected and how this data can be manipulated to advance a political agenda," ATA wrote, saying the narrative of "foreign labor dumping" in U.S. trucking "is false and does not hold up to minimum scrutiny."



Both groups agree on one thing, though: It's a problem that nobody in the federal government knows how many non-domiciled CDLs have been issued by states to residents of foreign countries.

The ATA also appears to be cynically attempting to get ahead of a problem they themselves have benefitted from, but are about to be bit in the ass by. Citing these same issues that were discussed much earlier by the likes of American Truckers United, without crediting them for doing the research to back them up, is dirty business. You would think people like the American Trucking Association might be above that sort of naked opportunism, but you would be wrong.

Their letter to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is revealing.



We believe FMCSA’s safety monitoring, auditing, and enforcement actions need to increase to ensure that unlicensed and unqualified entities are immediately removed from the TPR. In addition, we encourage FMCSA to begin better tracking the number of new CDLs issued on a state-by-state basis, including, but not limited to, the number of non-domiciled CDLs that are issued on an annual basis. Second, FMCSA should immediately review its directives related to enforcement of the English proficiency standard established in 391.11(b)(2). ATA has received reports that enforcement of this provision is inconsistent and that the requirement is often misinterpreted. ATA believes this is primarily the result of FMCSA enforcement memorandum #MC-ECE-2016-006 dated June 15, 2016. FMCSA should immediately provide an updated enforcement memorandum to ensure that this provision is enforced consistently during roadside inspections and on-site reviews. We encourage the Agency to work with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to ensure that proper enforcement action is taken. Finally, while we recognize this is not within FMCSA’s immediate purview, we urge you to work with the Homeland Security Investigations Office of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to better patrol violations of international drivers operating domestically with a B-1 visa. This is an ongoing issue that we have raised with various law enforcement organizations over the last several years. While ATA fully supports the legal use of B-1 drivers to transport international freight from Canada and Mexico into and out of the United States as part of an international trip, we believe that some U.S. trucking companies unlawfully employ these drivers to perform cabotage, i.e., to move domestic freight within the borders of the United States.

The way the second paragraph is worded is pure manipulation.

ATA has received reports that enforcement of this provision is inconsistent and that the requirement is often misinterpreted. ATA believes this is primarily the result of FMCSA enforcement memorandum #MC-ECE-2016-006 dated June 15, 2016. FMCSA should immediately provide an updated enforcement memorandum to ensure that this provision is enforced consistently during roadside inspections and on-site reviews



’enforced consistently’



How? Right now the enforcement is inconsistent, but ostensibly some drivers are issued fines or citations for failing an English proficiency test. The enforcement memorandum ATA is alluding to told Cops and DOT officers to NOT place drivers immediately out of service, which is, and ought return to be, the measure for dealing with those ‘drivers’. If you can’t read warning signs or communicate with enforcement officials or the vast majority of other motorists on the road, you are a danger to public safety and ought be removed from service until you can communicate effectively.



Is it that hard to ask recent arrivals to America, who want to make a career out of driving trucks, to go and take an English as a Second Language course first? Are the safety concerns on our roads to be set aside for the feelings of migrants, or, more importantly, the “progressive” ideologues Antebellum era Democrats who pretend to care about them?



Duffy has been ignoring the growing calls from nearly everyone about these problems; maybe now that the ATA has joined the chorus, no matter how cynically or calculated in manner, perhaps he will start listening.



But for now, he seems far more concerned with Narcissism in Space, and awfully supportive of American Truckers replacement not just by illiterate and untrained migrants, but by robots.





The longer Duffy and everyone else in the new Trump administration fucks around and does nothing about these very easily solved issues, you can expect this to continue as a regular fixture of driving in America today - be careful out there.











