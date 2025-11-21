Resilient Citizens with Dr./Colonel Chris Ellis



Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a discussion with a friend of the show and fellow author who has just released an excellent new book.



Dr. Chris Ellis is a student of preparedness and his latest work, after multiple masters degrees and a PhD (and preparing defense resiliencies via his role in the United States Army) he has written this book which examines our understanding of ‘preppers’ and the different types of thought, and different types of threats and forward thinking, which animate those who are getting ready … to be ready.



You may remember Dr./Colonel Ellis from a Christmas Post of yore, where he detailed for us the history of NORAD’s Santa Tracker program, of and for which he has been a volunteer, along with his awesome wife, Kim.













Our conversation winds from resiliency mindsets that lead to community building and through to some of the more negative ideas which cause various of the more political problems we have to be prepared for. All in all a positive and very informative discussion.



You can find Dr. Ellis’ book at his very own website -



https://www.resilientcitizens.com/



You can also follow him on Twitter - https://x.com/Prep4Disasters

He has started a Substack as well, and I look forward to seeing more of his thoughts there very soon.



https://resilientcitizens.substack.com/









My book on the fate of the North American truck driver is done - final final final last call editing for the manuscript has been sent back to the publisher, and the book is now being reviewed by some of the best in the business.



Pre-sales for End of The Road open at my publishers website on Monday, November 24, for delivery to your door in March. Get yourself a copy, and better yet, buy one for a trucker in your life - it would make a great Christmas gift for truck stop (or unpaid detention delay) reading.



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/







As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com













