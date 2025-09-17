

Greetings, readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast. I hope you are having a great day as you open this short message.



A few other podcasters have asked me to join them as of late, to discuss the state of the trucking industry in North America, various issues within it, and my upcoming book. The completed rough draft of the final chapter was submitted last week, and final editing of the entire manuscript will be taking place between now and October.



Exciting stuff, and I can’t wait to finish it and get it out to everyone.



In the meantime, if you feel the need to watch or listen to some more of my in person rantings, please consult the following online shows.





First up, I checked in with my Louisiana Coon Ass Swamp Creature homeboy Tommy Salmons of the Year Zero podcast. Tommy is also a trucker with a long history in the business, and he asks all the right questions.









My man Will Dove out in Alberta of the Iron Wire Daily wanted to clarify for his audience just what the hell is going on with all of the poor quality truckers we see on the roads today, and I was happy to oblige.





https://ironwiredaily.com/the-danger-on-our-roads-immigrant-truckers/campaign=iron-wire-new-interview-posted-88







And finally, the brokerage nerds over at Freight 360 had me on their show in a roundtable with hosts Nate Cross and Benjamin Kowalski, along with my very good friend and fellow commentator on the business, Justin ‘Supertrucker’ Martin. I got a little ranty about the deliberate dumbing down of the driver pool, and what the consequences of that project are for everyone in the business.













That’s it for now, and I hope you show some love to my hosts with positive commentary or checking out the rest of their work.





I’m hoping to write a follow up to the Nebraska story from last week, as it appears that a nuclear bomb was set off over the players involved with the replacement operation that has been investigated there. Stay tuned.







As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcome and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com











