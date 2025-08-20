A quick note for readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast.



In the aftermath of the firestorm around this crash in Florida, and the raw nerve that the facts of the case have touched in America has been inflamed, many people are looking for answers; I have been invited on some shows to provide expert commentary on how our highways have become a scene from one of the Mad Max series of movies.



I also convened my own panel discussion to go over the recent history of how the trucking industry arrived at this point, which was just released here -



I have also, for the first time, shared the video file of the roundtable for those weirdos who like to watch talking heads.











You can also hear me discuss this same topic, maybe with a little more edge, with the great J Burden -











And I also appeared again with the wonderful and high energy Viva Frei just yesterday, where there is even more edge, and possibly some swearing -











https://rumble.com/v6xsj9g-the-great-replacement-of-american-truckers-with-unskilled-foreign-labor-liv.html





https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1MYxNlrOwXLGw







Thanks for your continued interest in the industry, and if you want our roads to be safer, I would request that you demand your state DOT or provincial road authority clean up their acts, as well as increase the barriers to entry in getting a commercial drivers license - as it stands, that barrier may as well be non-existent, and contrary to whatever any mewling cabbage may have told you in the past, trucking is actually a skilled job than not just anyone can do. Our industry has become so parasitized and now accustomed to cheap shit carriers and unskilled drivers that it is nearly impossible for someone like me, with 28+ years of experience, to even get a job.



As the kids say, make it make sense.





Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and hate mail can be directed to -



gordilocks@protonmail.com















