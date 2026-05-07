On Trucking in New York State, with Zach Miller and Mark Stone of the Trucking Association of New York







Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you a conversation with two representatives from the Trucking Association of New York, the state level affiliate of the American Trucking Associations.



WHAT?

I’ve recently become acquainted with Mr Mark Stone, a lobbyist with TANY, and thought to myself, well, why not hear from someone on that side of the ledger? Mark brought along his colleague Zach, vice president of government affairs at TANY, and I think we had a very interesting and enlightening discussion on issues in trucking specific to the state of New York, and more specifically, issues facing carriers having to deal with climate zealots and the mandates which plague all of our equipment. My listeners will thoroughly enjoy hearing about the higher level discussions which go on in attempting to mitigate the effects of such mandates; Mark and Zach go into great length on the details.



We also discuss issues peculiar to operating in New York City, such as managing traffic flows, or at least trying to, hauling trash out of the city, and the delicate dance of co-operating with everyone else on the roads of the Big Apple.











Later in the show, we touch on Mark’s gig at a Volvo dealer not far from me, and some of the peculiarities of their equipment, and its seeming preparation for autonomous operations.









Mark and Zach are great and you should follow them on LinkedIn -



https://www.linkedin.com/in/zach-miller-356a7813/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/markstone54ab/



TANY website - https://nytrucks.org/









As mentioned in the intro and near the end of the show, I was recently invited to give a presentation on my book and issues facing the American trucker in 2026 at the hallowed halls of Cornell University.



It was recorded for your benefit, check it out -



https://law-cornell.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Viewer.aspx?id=3efee1ae-5175-460a-b123-b43a00e31c5a





If you haven’t yet, you can pick up a copy of my book directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture, in hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook format -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/











As always, you can get a hold of me with questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail here - gordilocks@protonmail.com



