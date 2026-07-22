On Punjabi Narcotrafficking in Canada with Sam Cooper of The Bureau

The Voice of GO(r)D podcast is very happy to bring you a discussion with one of Canada’s finest investigative journalists, an endangered species if there ever was one, Mr Sam Cooper. His reporting at The Bureau often highlights the dark undersides of many issues which are dragging Canada down, including the penetration of Chinese Communist Party operations into many facets of the black market in Canada, and how the results of those operations are detrimental to the lives of Canadians. One of those operations is the trafficking of narcotics in, out, and through Canada, and on today’s show, Sam and I discuss this problem, and bad actors in the trucking industry who are moving all of that gear.



We recorded this episode on July 1, and in the three weeks since, Sam has released a couple of excellent pieces on the subject over at The Bureau. Other media platforms in Canada are also finally catching up with the rest of us on this subject, and you can read a number of articles below.



Sam can be found on Twitter - https://x.com/scoopercooper







LINKS -





In February of last year, I wrote this piece on how President Trump could help put a dent in the trafficking problem by enforcing English Language Proficiency regulations on truckers. Unfortunately, I was not aware at that time of the enormity of the problem, or the fact that once Trump re-enforced the ELP, a number of states would not co-operate, especially the home state of so many of the culprits, California.











Sam’s great work on this topic -













These two pieces came out after Sam and I recorded this discussion - what timing!













We briefly touched on Sam’s book on CCP involvement in Canada, Willful Blindness -





https://www.amazon.ca/Wilful-Blindness-Criminal-network-infiltrated











I mentioned that I heard about Sam from my man Jason James of the Brave New Normal Podcast, and you can catch Sam as very frequent guest on that wonderful program. Jason is a real one and one of Canada’s best podcasters.



Jason and Sam’s latest discussion -



One of the only mainstream media reporters who has been brave enough to discuss problems associated with Punjabi parasitization of the Canadian trucking industry is Jamie Sarkonak over at The National Post, and this is a good related read -





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jamie-sarkonak-truckers





The Globe and Mail have also resumed asking questions after putting out a great piece on the problem in 2019, which they have remained silent on ever since.





https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-trucking-companies-temporary-foreign-workers-safety-labour





And even Rebel News is getting in on it -





https://www.rebelnews.com/ontario_trucking_industry_under_scrutiny_over_increasing_illegal_and_dangerous_activity



My own deep dive two part (and possibly ongoing) series on Punjabis in trucking, and the growing problems associated with them around the Anglosphere -







Truckers Tikka Masala Autonomous Truck(er)s · December 28, 2024 - Before we begin, it ought to be noted by my readers that this essay has been in the works for quite some time, and significant portions had been written before the Christmas H-1B Twitter War of 2024. The timing of this epic online conflagration was beyond my ken, but its certainly fortuitous. Given the subject matter explored here, and the resonances … Read full story











Sam and I could have discussed this subject for days, but he only had time for one hour, and a storm was also threatening his internet service and power while we recorded. Perhaps we will get together again at some point in the future, for this well goes deep, and it is definitely poisoned.



As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



If you are a Twitter/X user, I am over there as well - https://x.com/GordMagill



And if you haven’t yet, you ought avail yourself of a copy of my book -





Get a hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook version (narrated by me!) directly from my publishers -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





Thanks again for listening and having some consideration for truckers and the industry which feeds all of us and keeps our economy moving.





