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Voice Of GO(r)D
On Punjabi Narcotrafficking in Canada with Sam Cooper of The Bureau
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On Punjabi Narcotrafficking in Canada with Sam Cooper of The Bureau

Canada's leading investigative journalist joins the show to discuss the intersection of the drug trade, bad actors operating in Canada, and the truckers who move the gear.
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Autonomous Truck(er)s

The Voice of GO(r)D podcast is very happy to bring you a discussion with one of Canada’s finest investigative journalists, an endangered species if there ever was one, Mr Sam Cooper. His reporting at The Bureau often highlights the dark undersides of many issues which are dragging Canada down, including the penetration of Chinese Communist Party operations into many facets of the black market in Canada, and how the results of those operations are detrimental to the lives of Canadians. One of those operations is the trafficking of narcotics in, out, and through Canada, and on today’s show, Sam and I discuss this problem, and bad actors in the trucking industry who are moving all of that gear.

We recorded this episode on July 1, and in the three weeks since, Sam has released a couple of excellent pieces on the subject over at The Bureau. Other media platforms in Canada are also finally catching up with the rest of us on this subject, and you can read a number of articles below.

Sam can be found on Twitter - https://x.com/scoopercooper



LINKS -


In February of last year, I wrote this piece on how President Trump could help put a dent in the trafficking problem by enforcing English Language Proficiency regulations on truckers. Unfortunately, I was not aware at that time of the enormity of the problem, or the fact that once Trump re-enforced the ELP, a number of states would not co-operate, especially the home state of so many of the culprits, California.


Fix Trucking and Put up a Roadblock to Drug Smugglers with this One Weird Trick

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
February 1, 2025
Fix Trucking and Put up a Roadblock to Drug Smugglers with this One Weird Trick

Today is Saturday, February 1, Foul Year of Our Lord 2025, and tariffs have just been put in place by President Trump on Canadian and Mexican goods entering the United States.

Read full story



Sam’s great work on this topic -


The Bureau
Stonewalled: RCMP Rejected U.S. Bid to Target Cartel–Indo-Canadian Trucking Routes as Cocaine and Meth Surged North
TORONTO — Canada’s federal police stonewalled a U.S. government request six years ago to jointly investigate a surge of Canadian commercial trucks traveling into the southern United States to pick up staggering amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexican cartels and drive it back into Canada for consumption and onward shipment overseas, a U.S. official told…
Read more
a year ago · 222 likes · 40 comments · Sam Cooper


The Bureau
Brampton man pleads guilty to leading narco trucking scheme used by Ryan Wedding to flood Ontario with cocaine and methamphetamine
LOS ANGELES — A Brampton man who served as the leader of an Indo-Canadian trucking network at the heart of Ryan Wedding’s narco empire pleaded guilty this week in federal court to running a continuin…
Read more
4 months ago · 154 likes · 18 comments · Sam Cooper


These two pieces came out after Sam and I recorded this discussion - what timing!


The Bureau
U.S. Indictment Alleges Canada Border Agency Insider Sold Inspection Schedules to Indo-Mexican Cartel Network Moving Hundreds of Kilograms Weekly Into British Columbia
VANCOUVER — A sweeping American investigation into transnational Indian narcotics traffickers — the same case that names the political assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Vancouver — alleges that a joined network of Indian and Mexican cartel operatives corrupted British Columbia’s border defenses, obtaining the Canada Border Services Agency’s truck-inspection schedules so that semi-loads of cocaine and methamphetamine collected in California could cross into Canada precisely where, and when, the inspectors were not…
Read more
24 days ago · 165 likes · 36 comments · Sam Cooper


The Bureau
British Columbia Moves to Seize White Rock and Surrey Homes From Alleged Cartel Trucking Broker Ravinder Dhanda, Days After U.S. Indictment Named Him a Corridor Kingpin
VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s civil forfeiture director has moved to seize two Lower Mainland homes from Ravinder Singh Dhanda, the Vancouver-area long-haul trucking broker charged in Los Angeles with running an industrial cocaine and methamphetamine pipeline from California into Canada — the second Operation Hard Ball forfeiture action the province filed last week, a fresh sign that the director is racing the American prosecutions into British Columbia’s own courts…
Read more
15 days ago · 126 likes · 12 comments


We briefly touched on Sam’s book on CCP involvement in Canada, Willful Blindness -


https://www.amazon.ca/Wilful-Blindness-Criminal-network-infiltrated




I mentioned that I heard about Sam from my man Jason James of the Brave New Normal Podcast, and you can catch Sam as very frequent guest on that wonderful program. Jason is a real one and one of Canada’s best podcasters.

Jason and Sam’s latest discussion -

Brave New Normal
Ep. 137 - Sam Cooper: Canada's Growing Culture of Silence
Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the firing of a senior defense architect after she expressed concerns over Canada’s deepening relationship with China, the culture of silence sweeping across Canada under the Carney Liberal government, and pressures on the Trump administration as China strengthens its pres…
Listen now
17 days ago · 31 likes · 8 comments · Jason James


One of the only mainstream media reporters who has been brave enough to discuss problems associated with Punjabi parasitization of the Canadian trucking industry is Jamie Sarkonak over at The National Post, and this is a good related read -


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jamie-sarkonak-truckers


The Globe and Mail have also resumed asking questions after putting out a great piece on the problem in 2019, which they have remained silent on ever since.


https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-trucking-companies-temporary-foreign-workers-safety-labour


And even Rebel News is getting in on it -


https://www.rebelnews.com/ontario_trucking_industry_under_scrutiny_over_increasing_illegal_and_dangerous_activity


My own deep dive two part (and possibly ongoing) series on Punjabis in trucking, and the growing problems associated with them around the Anglosphere -


Truckers Tikka Masala

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
December 28, 2024
Truckers Tikka Masala

- Before we begin, it ought to be noted by my readers that this essay has been in the works for quite some time, and significant portions had been written before the Christmas H-1B Twitter War of 2024. The timing of this epic online conflagration was beyond my ken, but its certainly fortuitous. Given the subject matter explored here, and the resonances …

Read full story


Truckers Tikka Masala, Part 2 - The Continuing Worldwide Highway Boogaloo

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
Feb 15
Truckers Tikka Masala, Part 2 - The Continuing Worldwide Highway Boogaloo

Read full story



Sam and I could have discussed this subject for days, but he only had time for one hour, and a storm was also threatening his internet service and power while we recorded. Perhaps we will get together again at some point in the future, for this well goes deep, and it is definitely poisoned.

As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

If you are a Twitter/X user, I am over there as well - https://x.com/GordMagill

And if you haven’t yet, you ought avail yourself of a copy of my book -


Get a hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook version (narrated by me!) directly from my publishers -

https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/


Thanks again for listening and having some consideration for truckers and the industry which feeds all of us and keeps our economy moving.


Autonomous Truck(er)s brings you the best discussions on issues in trucking - from a trucker’s perspective. Smash that subscribe button and never miss a podcast or any written work. Thanks, and Happy Trails.

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