









Good Morning All,



In my last entry here, I apologized (once again!) for the lack of time I have right now for creating more writing or hosting further episodes of my podcast. There are more than a few guests lined up, and I do have several pieces commissioned off this platform, and a couple of majors to put down here that have been rolling around in my head for awhile. Alas, the Time Bandits are merciless, and this is a passion project that almost nobody pays me for, other than about 28 paid subscribers, and to you, I am in deep gratitude.



If there were more, perhaps my wife would be a little less nervous about any time I dedicate to writing about trucking. Hint hint.



In the meantime, however, since the release of the book, media interest has begun to sprout. I’ve been invited on a number of AM radio shows across this great land, and perhaps the high atmospheric fuzz that comes with those radio waves helped to tune out my own gravelly tones for you on an interstate recently; if not, I have a couple of pretty interesting pieces here for you.



John McCardle, the host of ‘Washington Journal’, a pretty popular call in talk show hosted on C-Span, of all places, had me on to discuss the book, the state of the trucking industry from a drivers perspective, and take calls from his nationwide audience. If I do say so myself, I think this was probably one of the better interviews I’ve ever given, and as I understand it, C-Span is on the big screen in many a Congresscritter’s office and in the War Rooms of various agencies. Hopefully those representatives and servants of the Polity were paying attention.



Here is a five minute clip posted to YouTube, and a link to the full one hour presentation is below.









https://www.c-span.org/program/washington-journal/gord-magill-on-end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/677222







The Laurentian Elite in Canada, who are not interested in letting Canadians decide what they may watch or read for themselves and have a long running fight with American social media companies, are preventing Canadian users from sharing the interview on their platforms.



If you are in Canada, do what you can to pass this link around back channel.











In the written format, I sat down for a few beers and bourbons with River Page of The Free Press, who had driven all the way to Ithaca from NYC to interview me for a regular column called ‘Two Drinks With …’



We chatted for three and a half hours, which was distilled down to this mostly good but short piece. I take some issue with the title, which was out of River’s hands - yes, I’m angry about what has become of the trucker and the industry he or she serves, but generally speaking I like to think I’m pretty pleasant in person, and I hope the title doesn’t give you the opposite perception.



Thanks again to River Page for making the trip and the very engaging conversation - River’s Dad is a trucker and he came into the discussion with some understanding, and he asked some really good questions.













And from one of my colleagues of the highway, Mr Graham Bradley of the ‘Trucker Man Reads’ YouTube channel, a review of the audiobook.



It sounds like Mr Bradley and I are sympatico about quite a few things, including our mutual admiration for Matthew B. Crawford and Danielle Chaffin. Likewise, we agree on the very obvious reality that the imposition of automatic transmissions into the industry was the ultimate barrier blow out, allowing not quite sentient mewling cabbages to get behind the wheel and cause the chaos that they do.











While we are here, I would like to highlight another piece of media, this one featuring the work of my colleague Rob Carpenter, on 60 Minutes, of all places. They have been working on a piece about a notorious bad actor in the trucking industry, less a trucking company and more of a trans-national criminal enterprise called SuperEgo, run by a bunch of Serbian gangsters out of Chicagoland with connections to their government back home in Belgrade. SuperEgo are mentioned in my book, as there is ongoing litigation against them in court, as well as an active Federal investigation into their fraudulent abuse of the drivers under their employ, and involvement in many fatal collisions.



As I understand it, this is part one of a number of segments 60 Minutes has in the holster, and I hope you can watch the rest of them.













Alright, that’s all for now, and I hope to find the time to get back to writing here soon.





If you have yet to purchase the book, you can do so right now directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture, in hardcover, E-Reader, or Audiobook formats -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



There are a number of other purchasing options listed at the end of my previous article here on Substack -



https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/end-of-the-road-officially-released







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



