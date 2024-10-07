A flag which flew in large numbers at Ottawa, and strangely unreported on by the media. Collaborator Paul McNeil on the left, myself on the right.





My honored fellow dissident

recently started a new online magazine,

, whose tagline, “A Magazine against The New Normal” is the best descriptor in the business, invited me to contribute an essay which compares the treatment of the Coutts Men with other western governments and their inability to deal with populist protest, particularly when it comes from the working class.

Read it here -

(you may need to sign up for a first month free account to bypass the paywall)

Some snippets -

On September 9, 2024, 31 months after being arrested at that protest, held in pre-trial detention, denied bail despite having no criminal record nor history of violence, and having spent a startling amount of time in solitary confinement, Tony Olienick was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for the charges of “possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose” and “mischief”, along with his co-accused, Chris Carbert, who likewise was innocent of anything other than exercizing his right to protest government policies. Both men had also been found “Not Guilty” of charges that they were “conspiring to murder police officers”, although those charges were the rationale behind their extended pre-trial detention.



If all this sounds unusually harsh or absurd, you may not have been paying attention to Canada under the “leadership” of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, or that of recently elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, or that of the currently AWOL and unofficially incapacitated President of the United States, Joe Biden.



————



Many others involved with the Ottawa Freedom Convoy demonstrations were still being persecuted years after the fact. Trucker Guy Meister, has had to travel over 2,800 km round trip from his home in Nova Scotia to Ottawa for multiple court appearances, because he parked his rig on a street in Ottawa. His trial will not end until 2025.



The Crown’s case against Olienick and Carbert was built almost exclusively around what they are alleged to have said according to reports by undercover officers who were casing the Coutts protest site (and conveniently made no recordings of the alleged communications), as well as text communications, phone calls, and police interrogations. The Crown constructed a fantasy around these communications, effectively accusing the participants of wrongthink. And though they were found not guilty of the most heinous charge against them, the wrongthink was cited heavily by Justice David Labrenz in his sentencing on the minor charges. This in effect allowed him to inflict harsh punishment despite the Not Guilty verdict from the jury on the most serious and salacious charge.

I heartily suggest you go and read the whole thing, and if you can, become a subscriber; Cáfe Américain is doing some great work in examining the damage inflicted on society by our ruling class during, and after, the Covid Overreaction.



Many thanks to Elena and fellow editor Daniel Hadas for having me, and on the excellent editing process.





I have also contributed a chapter to an anthology of sorts, compiled by Elena and Compact Magazine editor Geoff Shullenberger, called ‘The Tyranny of Fear : Covid-19 and The Left’. This contribution, much like most of my work, examines government persecution of Covid dissent in Canada, and how the Canadian media filled their roles as regime stenographers in their encouragement of this persecution.



The rest of the anthology examines how the left, broadly speaking, abandoned its principles and oft stated priors in favor of enforcing the worldwide Covid Regime. I’m working on a review of this anthology, and will get it out to you eventually.



Thanks for reading, and feel free to pass this around - word of mouth is my only marketing strategy.








