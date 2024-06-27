





There’s a first for everything, and this coming Monday, July 1st, at 10am Eastern, I will be hosting and broadcasting my very first LiveStream, with a very special guest.



When Voice Of GO(r)D was first conceived, Steve Viscelli was one of the original dozen or so people I needed an excuse to speak with, thus the creation of this podcast.



Viscelli, a sociologist at The University of Pennsylvania, wrote what is considered one of the deepest dive academic studies into trucking labor market economics ever put to paper, and a book every driver should read before they decide to make the leap from company employee to lease operator or owner operator - The Big Rig : Trucking and The Decline of The American Dream.



If you have been reading my work here or at other publications, you will know that I often quote Viscelli’s work, and if you ever hear a radio program at a joint like NPR, you’ve probably heard him there, too - whenever the trucking business comes up, he’s their go-to expert.



The conversation will be recorded and released as an audio podcast as per usual, so if you can’t make the livestream, no problem. And if any of you have questions for Professor Viscelli, please leave them below in the comments, or send me an email, which I always list at the bottom of each post.





Where to watch?



I am told that I will be able to simultaneously broadcast to multiple platforms, so if everything works out correctly, you will be able to watch on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



(You will note that I barely interact with LinkedIn or YouTube - LinkedIn is chock full of nerds, and I only used it as a backup, given my troubles with MuskWorld. And I only send my show via RSS to YouTube because why not? A listener is a listener, and I shouldn’t judge them for using CommieTube.)





For those who would like to learn a little more about Steve -



Steve's own website.



Steve, like myself, is a critic of the driver shortage narrative - here is his latest study

which looks at how that narrative is not helping the state of California find agricultural truckers. It’s a very interesting read.





See you Monday!





