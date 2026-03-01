Insurance, Liability, and other dissolved barriers to entry in Trucking with Rob Carpenter

Voice Of GO(r)D welcomes back to the show Mr Rob Carpenter, trucker, consultant, software developer, expert witness, and industry researcher and reporter, amongst so many other hats he wears.



A question I am often asked by friends and followers is “How do these small companies employing people with no experience and no training in the trucking industry get insurance?” Rob has delved into that question, and has written a series of articles for his own Substack, The Tea , as well as on Twitter/X, and over at FreightWaves, and joins the show to tell us what is going on here.



His work is so deep and detailed and explains so much of what is going on that he has had several meetings with FMCSA head Derek Barrs and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.











The first of a seven part series by Rob looking into the insurance side of the equation can be read at FreightWaves, and they are all worth your time.





https://www.freightwaves.com/news/the-dumping-ground-insuring-americas-most-dangerous-truckers-no-questions-asked





Rob’s writings have been so revealing about the dysfunction in the insurance market that various entities have asked FreightWaves to take his articles down.



Clearly he is over some targets.









https://x.com/Thewhitesmoke/status/2025184999821971527







Rob has also written extensively on the utter lack of accountability enforcement throughout all levels of regulation in the business, including the fact that those who have murdered others by truck are still out their in business on our highways.















https://www.freightwaves.com/news/the-driver-involved-in-the-10-fatality-alabama-crash-is-back-in-business-and-still-crashing

And for those of you into other types of Murder, or Murder Mysteries, if you will, Rob has written about FBI investigations into serial killers who happen to have CDLs.









https://x.com/Thewhitesmoke/status/2013764452244455806





I reference some of Rob’s voluminous output in my book coming out on March 24, which I am told by my publisher has already sold over 1000 copies on pre-order.











Secure your copy today!



In The US, you can order it directly from my publisher, Creed and Culture -





https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





In Canada, you can pre-order from Chapters/Indigo





https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html





And if you must order from Amazon, make sure you go back and leave a review for me there after you read it; that greatly helps with the algorithm.





https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028/







