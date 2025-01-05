



Good Morning all, and Happy Sunday



A quick note to share two recent podcast appearances with you, both of which explain and build on my recent Truckers Tikka Masala essay which is part of my ongoing writings about why the trucking industry is being subverted from within, and without.



Speaking of that essay, it is now my second most read piece I’ve ever published here - it seems to have resonated with a lot of people, and has generated a great deal of positive replies in the comments section, and also a good chunk of hate mail from people. Interesting that the hate mail never addresses any of the facts or points I make in the article, but only insinuates I’m some kind of bad person or secret racist.



, had me on his show Year Zero to talk about the abuse of visas and insourced labor in the trucking industry.





You can find Tommy on Twitter - https://x.com/TDSalmons



, released our discussion about many of the same issues, specifically in how they are affecting Canada.





You can find Trish on Twitter - https://x.com/WoodReporting



I forgot to mention a couple of critical nuances on Trish’s show, one being that the fake driver shortage begets a real one of legitimately skilled and experience operators who are never produced because of the retention problem. I hear about that a lot from small fleet owners, and thought I better apologize in advance; truckers can be like dogs with a bone, and get hung up on a point real quick.

If you aren’t a fan of Spotify, Substack, or Apple, you can get both shows on the wonderful, free to use and totally free speech PodCasting 2.0 platform, PodVerse.





Appearance with Tommy - https://podverse.fm/episode/6sLQx3uO3



and with Trish - https://podverse.fm/episode/Y00tcnRcT

While we are here, you ought to check out the trailer for the documentary film Trish is working on - The Trials of Tamara Lich









If you have any funds to spare, her project is a worthwhile investigation into how the Canadian Government blew millions of dollars and a great deal of its support by persecuting the lead participants of the largest peaceful protest in the history of the country.



https://www.givesendgo.com/convoydoc





