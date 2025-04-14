Friend and collaborator of this Substack, Will Cook, has really been cooking with the editorials and suggested solutions for the trucking industry over on his Facebook Page, so much so that I haven’t had the time to keep up with it all.



Will is still out there on the road and it’s impressive how much content he puts out every night after parking it and “shuttin’ er down” for the night.

Please enjoy his latest missive.





*I’m not a fan of AI slop imagery but this is a guest post so cut me some slack for using Will’s.





———————

AMERICA-FIRST ( Can You Handle The Truth? )

Professional Truckers. Patriotic Values. American Revival.

How to Rebuild the American Trucker — and Save the Nation Doing It

By Will Cook | A Drivers Perspective

April 14, 2025

Trucking Isn’t Just a Job—It’s a Calling.

It’s one of America’s greatest strengths—right up there with our military. And just like the military, trucking once stood as a symbol of pride, professionalism, and purpose. But somewhere along the line, that began to change.

The last three decades haven’t just brought policy shifts—they’ve revealed a full-blown agenda to tear down the very fabric that made this country the most powerful and respected nation on earth. And the proof is sitting right in our truck stops, training programs, and Department of Transportation.

Let’s start where this country started—with truth.

This Nation Was Built on the Bible and the Constitution

Whether or not you personally believe in God, history is clear: the United States was founded on biblical values and built by people who lived with faith, sacrifice, and grit. Our ancestors didn’t just defend this country—they built it. With their hands. With their sweat. And with a deep understanding of honor, respect, and hard work.

The Bible says, “To whom much is given, much will be required.”

We weren’t just built on independence—we were built on responsibility. To help yourself so you can help others. To stand up when others sit down. To give back more than you take.

That mindset has been dismantled—from the top down.

Greed Has Replaced Purpose

While we were busy working, our so-called leaders were busy lining their pockets with global profits. They sold off our manufacturing. They flooded our military and transportation industries with unskilled, undertrained, and underqualified people—all in the name of diversity, cost-cutting, and “helping others.”

They’ve lowered the bar at every level—not to lift up struggling Americans, but to profit from cheap labor.

And now they’re putting all this new technology in trucks—not to support drivers or make highways safer—but to dumb down the skill required to operate them. Why? To open the door for lower-paid labor and bigger profits. It’s clear as day in the declining safety standards, poor training, and stagnant wages we see today.

Our highways aren’t getting safer—they’re getting more dangerous. And it’s not because drivers are worse people—it’s because the system is being built to function without real skill, without real communication, and without real accountability.

Let me be clear:

I want to see other nations prosper.

But you don’t drag your own people down to lift someone else up.

That’s not leadership.

That’s not safety.

That’s not the America I grew up in.

Trucking Is the Clearest Example of This Agenda

If you don’t believe me, go visit any major truck stop outside a big city. Out of 20 drivers, you’ll hear five different languages—and half won’t speak English.

That’s not judgment.

It’s reality.

How can we claim to be safe, compliant, and professional when we can’t even speak the same language?

The Bible describes Babylon as a place where people were scattered and confused—because they no longer spoke the same language.

Sound familiar?

This Isn’t About Race. It’s About Respect.

Respect for the job, for the country, and for each other.

We’ve let global corporations dominate U.S. trucking while pretending to promote “diversity” and “opportunity.” But they’re not lifting anyone up—they’re using both Americans and foreign drivers to squeeze out as much profit as possible, hiding it behind feel-good slogans.

This is how you destabilize a nation:

• Lower the standard

• Divide the workforce

• Keep people confused and replaceable

• Control the industry from the top

They know exactly what they’re doing.

Transportation is one of the most powerful tools in the world. Without trucks, America shuts down. And the globalists running these mega-carriers know it. That’s why they’ve invested in overseas operations, foreign labor pipelines, and automation—all while silencing real American truckers.

We Need Patriots in Power at the FMCSA & DOT

Let me say it plainly:

• Driverless trucks haven’t proved a thing.

• Cheap labor hasn’t made us stronger.

• And Washington hasn’t fixed anything—because the wrong people are still in charge.

Trump and other leaders may have started speaking the truth, but in trucking, the battle is just beginning. You can’t fix this without removing the people who profit from the mess.

These agency heads, lobbyists, and boardroom executives don’t speak for working-class America. They speak for shareholders.

And they’ve built a system designed to destroy professional drivers—not develop them.

So What’s the Solution?

1. Raise the Standard—Don’t Lower It

America was built by men and women who rose to the challenge. We need to stop accepting mediocrity.

• Require real training and road tests (in English)

• Enforce basic communication standards for safety

• Promote veterans, tradesmen, and disciplined workers who want a career—not just a job

2. Rebuild with American Values

Trucking is a skilled trade. Let’s treat it that way.

• CDL programs should teach more than just backing up. Teach professionalism, finance, safety, and responsibility

• Schools and government programs should promote trucking like they do the trades and military

• Respect should be earned and taught—starting with discipline, accountability, and work ethic

3. Demand Leadership That Puts America First

We need America-First patriots—not bureaucrats—at the FMCSA and DOT. Leaders who:

• Understand the working class

• Listen to real drivers

• Refuse to sell us out for automation or cheap labor

4. Protect the Industry from Global Exploitation

• Ban foreign carriers from dominating our domestic freight lanes

• End visa abuse and hold carriers accountable for every unqualified or unsafe hire

• Promote homegrown business owners—fleet owners, lease-ops, and small independents—who follow the rules and build local jobs

5. Return to Faith, Family, and Freedom

When trucking was strong, America was strong. That’s not a coincidence.

We didn’t just haul freight—we hauled values:

• Honesty

• Hard work

• Faith in God

• Pride in country

We need those values now more than ever.

Final Word

This isn’t just about trucks—it’s about the soul of America.

It’s about restoring honor, pride, and professionalism in the people who keep this country running.

It’s about calling out the lies, exposing the greed, and lifting up the next generation of men and women who want to build—not just consume.

And it starts with us—the drivers who still remember what trucking used to be.

We’re not conspiracy theorists. We’re witnesses. And we’re done staying quiet.

It’s time to fight for the industry that built this country.

It’s time to raise up professional American truckers again.

And it’s time to put patriots in power—before there’s no industry left to save.

—Will Cook

A Driver’s Perspective

April 14, 2025







As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com











