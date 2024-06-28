



Greetings and Happy Friday to readers and listeners of Autonomous Truck(er)s and the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast.



A quick note to update you on some upcoming work, and to promote interviews I have given others.



Last week I appeared on the Video Blog of the irreverent and high energy Viva Frei, who asked me to weigh in on the situation with The Coutts Trial. In giving him a brief biography at the beginning, I piqued his curiosity about trucking, and later in the show we managed to discuss problems with the industry, the looming imposition of autonomous trucks, and I even managed to squeeze in a mention of and book shill for

You can watch at any of these links -

And just released yesterday, with albeit terrible timing, given the dog and pony show of US Presidential ‘debates’, is a discussion I had with Shaun Newman, the maestro of the wonderful and extremely productive Shaun Newman Podcast.

I’ve been having some trouble with my video feed as of late, so Shaun released this as an audio podcast, but we dug into the Coutts situation, as well as the much deeper problems Canada finds itself in of which the Coutts situation is merely a symptomatic expression.



A little earlier this morning I finally hit send on an essay for my friends at American Compass, which will attempt to answer the question of ‘What makes a good trucking job?’ via observations to be gleaned at the Mid-America Trucking Show.



Hopefully editing shouldn’t take too long, and we will see it published soon.



I have previously written two essays for Oren Cass and the gang at American Compass, and you can check them out here, if you haven’t already -



https://americancompass.org/how-essential-are-the-email-job-caste/



https://americancompass.org/crash-and-churn/





If I am blessed with any time in the near future, I am looking to write another criticism of the trucking industry here on Substack, about a major blind-spot those in the trucking media choose to ignore for various reasons.



I’ve also been published in a book that just came out recently.



