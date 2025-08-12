



, released a detailed report on Sunday about a group of people associated with the Coutts Four story who have been mostly overlooked and almost completely forgotten about by everyone.

Those who have been following this slow moving tragedy will remember that over the course of February 13 and 14, 2022, when the RCMP raided the Coutts, Alberta Freedom Convoy protest site, they arrested 13 people in total, four of whom became Canada’s infamous political prisoners. What about those other nine people?

Roxanne has been chasing down that question for some time now, and in this report she released on Sunday, which all of you should go and read, immediately, we find out a little bit about every one of them, the charges laid (and mostly eventually dropped or stayed) against them, how they were used to bolster the government’s bogus claims of terrorist insurrection, and ultimately the completely unjustified invocation of The Emergencies Act. This report is the kind of thorough investigative journalism we used to expect from institutions like the CBC, who have since been reduced to the status of Regime Fellators and Stenographers, and the report takes on Oxygen Lance to what little, if anything, remains of the governments story about what went on in Coutts.

As I have said before, the treatment of the Coutts Four men ought to make every Canadian ashamed to be one, and I am very pleased that Roxanne has given the other people involved their due. Please click on the story below, pass this around, and subscribe to her Substack; Roxanne is one of a tiny handful of writers in this country to ask any questions about this travesty of injustice at all, and I am proud to bring her work to you and call her a colleague.













Some snippets -





Those four men came to be known as the Coutts Four, and while conspiracy charges were not laid against the Coutts Nine, it was implied, at the time of their arrests, by the RCMP and the government and the media, that they were involved in that plot. To that end they were all charged with mischief and weapons possession offences, and we have heard little of their fate since. — These thirteen people, who had been participating in the Coutts protest, were, according to Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, part of a ‘criminal organization’ plotting to kill police and overthrow the government. — Seemingly wanting to prop up Mendicino’s statements, Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Trevor Daroux said the threat posed at Coutts was “very serious,” and that RCMP were looking at the investigation from a number of angles, which could, according to Daroux, include organized crime and terrorism laws. Yet, no such charges in that regard were ever laid against any of those arrested. — This brings us back to the Coutts nine, those nine other people, all of whom were arrested and charged with mischief and weapons offences and apparently tied to this ‘plot’. The RCMP provided very little information on the circumstances of their arrests. Nothing about where they were arrested, no explanation regarding their involvement in this plot or their relationship, if any, to the four men charged with conspiring to murder police (RCMP). We’ve heard virtually nothing of their fates with respect to the charges they were facing. Did they have court appearances? Were they ever tried and/or convicted of the offences with which they were charged? Did any of them testify at the trial of the remaining two men of the Coutts Four – Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick? CBC’s Fifth Estate produced an hour-long documentary ‘investigating’ the “Conspiracy in Coutts” – which was the title of the program – and not a single mention was made of these people who were supposedly part of this mythical ‘criminal organization’ Mendocino had dreamed up. — Given what is now known about those that were arrested and the fact that they bore no resemblance to a ‘criminal organization’ is it much wonder that the RCMP and Mendicino were so circumspect and tight-lipped about who these people were and their backgrounds. As their cases progressed through the courts only to be dismissed or reach plea deals that involved dropping the more serious charges, more and more of this monumental fabrication by the Trudeau government and the RCMP was exposed for the spurious and contrived nonsense it was to prop up Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. A decision that has since been found to have been illegal and unconstitutional by a Federal Court. Regarding the Coutts matter the judge in this ruling, Justice Richard Mosley said: "In my view, it did not satisfy the test required to invoke the Act, particularly as there was no evidence of a similar 'hardened cell' elsewhere in the country, only speculation, and the situation at Coutts had been resolved without violence." Despite all of this no media seemed interested in asking questions about what can only be described as a complete debacle on the part of the government and the RCMP.







Roxanne goes through each of the nine people who were arrested and the particulars of their cases, who they are, why they were at Coutts, and why the governments cases against them, and the narrative their manufactured collective nature was turned into, is a monumental steaming pile of bullshit.



One of the most evil, pernicious and effective pieces of propaganda ever deployed in Canada was that infamous staged photo of all the guns collected after RCMP raided various places around Coutts and elsewhere. Not only did many of those guns not belong to The Four, almost none of them belonged to the nine, either, over and above the fact its not illegal to own shotguns and rifles, and in Alberta, like many other places, they are a common tool found in most households. That photo was used to convict everyone involved in the court of public opinion, even though the conspiracy the government created out of the ether around that photo was proven to be the fantasy that it was and thrown out of a court of law.

With regards to The Four, Chris Carbert has now been out of prison for almost a month, and is slowly beginning the process of rebuilding his life, and will be appealing the bogus and trumped up charges against him. Remember, the original ‘conspiracy to murder police officers’ charge that the government dreamt up to throw these guys away was dropped against Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak, and thrown out by a jury against Carbert and Tony Olienick. Justice David Labrenz, a spineless coward and gimp who ought be pulled off the bench and out of polite society by his robes, who was afraid of dealing with the mendacious Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston and an immediate appeal if Labrenz didn’t throw the book at these guys, sentenced Carbert and Olienick to 6-1/2 years for ‘mischief’ and ‘possession’; meanwhile, gangsters, thieves, murderers and arsonists run free across the rest of The Great White North.

And that’s just the people you get to vote for, nevermind street criminals.



Johnston stands legitimately accused of setting these guys up, and criminally directing the RCMP to break the law in doing so - and Labrenz sealed the evidence which would prove that. More on this another time in far greater detail.

Tony Olienick remains in Drumheller Institution, and due to the fact he is completely sapped of funds, has been unable to engage in the process to be released under ‘bail on appeal’ like Carbert. The both of them continue to labor under monumental legal bills, and if you have any scratch available to help -

You should write Tony a letter, they really help keep his spirits up -



Thanks again for reading, and if you can, show a little appreciation to Roxanne for her efforts - The Liberal Government of Canada spends well over a billion dollars a year on paying the worst people in this country to lie and deceive you, meanwhile, Roxanne has brought you the truth - on her own dime, and her own time. Saying ‘thank you’ in her comments section costs nothing but a few seconds of typing.





