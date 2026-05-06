This coming Saturday, May 9, Margaret Mackay has organized a fundraiser for Chris and Tony, taking place near Olds, Alberta, at which both men will be present. She is calling it Faith-Family-Friends.



Details here - https://www.grannymackay.ca/







It would be great if any of my readers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, or Montana within reasonable driving distance could attend. I will not be there myself, unfortunately, as time and resources are extremely limited in my life at present. I’m writing this from my laptop on lunch break at a jobsite, to give you some idea where I am at right now.



That said, I have sent a box of copies of my book to Margaret to be sold at this shindig, with every penny going towards the boys legal defense; they have an outstanding challenge to the rulings on the minor charges they were found ‘guilty’ on, and enormous legal debts accrued from this four year long nightmare they have been put through. Every penny counts, and if you can’t be there to chip in at the fundraiser, my GiveSendGo for them remains open and accepting of your kind donations.





https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners





Those in Canada who would like to can donate via Interac Email Money Transfer -





chriscarbert77@gmail.com



helptony@protonmail.com

If I ever get some time away from work and family commitments, I might finally get around to writing about their legal challenge, something I haven’t been able to do since the appeal was filed in September. It’s not like we can ever count on the government’s press agents in Canada to write about this issue at all, given how poorly this sham trial and affront to justice was executed. God willing, somehow I will acquire a block of time in the near future to do that, or, perhaps, an angel investor will drop me enough money to justify taking a few days away from work.





It has recently come to my attention that Chris Lysak continues to struggle under the weight of his legal bills as well, and due to some mis (or lack of) communications, I didn’t know his fundraising was ongoing.



If you can -



https://www.givesendgo.com/lysakdefensefund





Jerry Morin has declined further assistance.





Thank all of you for your continued attention to the story of these men, and if you have donated already or plan to do so, thank you so much.





Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail can be sent here -



gordilocks@protonmail.com



