Greetings, readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast. Some quick announcements for you here, one of them way behind because I’ve been back to work full time, rather than the part time work/full time writing scramble that has been the go around here all year.



Tomorrow, Sunday, November 16, if you are anywhere near Grand Prairie, Alberta, Robin Lisa and Beth Shoemaker, fellow supporters of the Coutts Four men, have organized a fundraiser for Tony Olienick’s legal bills, details of which are contained in this flyer -









The fundraiser will be held at the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Grande Prairie, more details of which are available here -



https://veteransmemorialgardens.com/

I’m told that Tessie Olienick, Tony’s mother, will be in attendance.





Tony, along with Chris Carbert, continue to face massive legal bills after their nearly four year long journey as punished political prisoners in Canada. An appeal on the convictions for the lessor charges in their case is before the Courts, which we may see a ruling on in February. Tony would like to apply for ‘Bail on Appeal’ to get out of the Drumheller Institution, as Chris Carbert has, but legal costs for such things, like everything else in Canada, astronomically high. As you all know, their parole was denied back in April, a decision that was baked into the cake, given every other component of this atrocity of a case.



If you can’t be in GP tomorrow, and aren’t completely tapped out and feeling donor fatigue like so many others and have a few bucks left to spare, you can donate in Canada via Interac E-transfer to



helptony@protonmail.com

Or send a cheque to -



Tony Olienick c/o Nikki Thom

Box 1331, Claresholm, Alberta

T0L 0T0



Those outside of Canada can donate to this GiveSendGo -





https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners





If you want to write Tony a letter and help keep his spirits up -



Inmate “Anthony Olienick”

Drumheller Penitentiary

PO Box 3000,

Highway 9

Drumheller, Alberta

T0J 0Y0







For those inclined to find out more about the procession of the appeal, and details from transcripts of the court proceedings which I have recently acquired (but have had no time to write about it in a substantial manner as yet) I will be appearing on the new livestream show of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, appropriately and cheekily titled ‘House Arrest’, this coming Thursday, November 20 at 8pm eastern, along with fellow writer Ray McGinnis.

If you can’t make it then it will be up for later viewing on YouTube.





https://www.youtube.com/@HouseArrest-18





Hope to see you there!





