Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wanderer's avatar
wanderer
3d

Thanks so much for putting this news out. These guys are canadian heros! It is sickening how they are being treated!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
1d

Thanks Gord for the update!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Autonomous Truck(er)s
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture