From The Gutter To The Stars, An International Grunge-Goth-Hustler Journey with Obsidian Blackbird

Voice Of GO(r)D welcomes back to the show Mr Wez, aka Obsidian Blackbird, who has adopted the Nom de plume Latimer Redlance for his autobiographical first crack at a book.









From the Amazon purchase link description -





Gutter to the Stars: Memories of a Post-Grunge Drifter is a raw and unflinching memoir that captures a life lived on the edge of three decades and three countries.



From the freezing Gulf Islands of 1980s Canada, to the rugged bush of 1990s rural New Zealand, and finally to the chaotic streets of early 2000s Sydney, these stories trace the restless journey of a Gen-X drifter searching for meaning, belonging, and fire.



Told with the grit of a bar-room confession and the honesty of a midnight conversation, this book is both a time capsule and a time machine. For those who came of age in the late twentieth century, it offers a nostalgic return to the music, the wild nights, and the restless energy of a generation caught between rebellion and survival. For younger readers, it is an invitation to witness the raw spirit of a life burned bright and lived without compromise.





The book has also been featured here on Substack’s very own book store -









Latimer has written something rare: a true underground memoir that feels like a cross between Fear and Loathing, On the Road, and the diary of a kid who survived the 80s and 90s with nothing but stubbornness, luck, and rage. This is the anti-Eat-Pray-Love, the antidote to polished, pseudo-philosophical memoir fluff. It’s messy, honest, grungy, real. And holy hell, it’s entertaining.





And just like Wez’ first time on the podcast, his second go round with me shows us the sense of humor he has developed over a life wildly lived by grabbing those short and curlies and giving it everything he’s got.





In case you missed his first appearance on Voice Of GO(r)D -







Post Grunge Drifting with Wez aka Obsidian Blackbird Autonomous Truck(er)s · Apr 26 In my time cruising around Substack, one of the more interesting personalities I’ve come across is a fellow named Wez, aka Obsidian Blackbird. who writes “Memories of a Post Grunge Drifter”, a sort of ongoing autobiographical project that winds its way across the end of Generation X and the turn of the new millennium through the eyes of a vagabond Kiwi. Along the way, We… Read full story





We went hard for a little over two hours, and Wez takes us back to the beginning, where we come to find out the early seed plantings of adversity, and certain types of deprivation at a very young and tender age, did sprout into the journey that is his life. He pulls no punches on the realities of that adversity, family dysfunction, a certain type of economic deprivation, and the salvation found on the road out of it all.





If you enjoy this conversation, you will LOVE the book - go get yourself a copy.



It appears to be outselling the sellout Dave Grohl on Amazon!









And don’t forget to Subscribe to the Obsidian Blackbird here on Substack -











Speaking of books - presales are open for my examination of the fate of the North American trucker in Foul Year of our Lord 2025 -

End of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers







Readers in America can pre-order a copy directly from my publisher





https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





And because governments and their postal services around the world are, like everyone else these days, busy keeping the working man poor, unfortunately your best bet outside of America is Amazon -



https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028/





For everyone in the Northern Hemisphere - we’ve just started another long cold winter, why not cozy up next to the fire with a hot cuppa and two brand new books from some of the best mouthpieces of Substack?







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and Strongly Encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com













