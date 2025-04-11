







I wrote the following piece with one outlet and a particular co-author in mind, to perhaps stretch into a longer examination of roads as technical, yet also social architecture, which appear under threat from the same forces which are rapidly making our built world far uglier than seen in what remains of past architecture. That outlet and author were both busy, so I am on my own with this short piece, which I may expand in some way in the future, or incorporate whatever this ought have become into the book.



I’ve written a couple of articles for various other outlets in the past week on this story in Austin and how it relates to a legislative fight in Arkansas, which, as of Wednesday, is experiencing a pause in battle. There will be more discussion about that at a later time.

Links to those pieces are down at the bottom.



In the meantime, please enjoy this little riff. - GM





Roads and highways are just as much a part of the vital architecture which make up our civilization as Churches, Cathedrals, and the gleaming steel and glass towers of our cities. Roads likewise serve as testaments to modernity, and embody much of what it means to be a human in 21st century civilization, as we have always traveled and moved about the earth; for better or for worse, most of us today do that by some form of car. Though many decry the problems associated with traffic, noise, and the pollution that comes with them, roads have been with us since before Roman times. Once the cart was invented, man began hauling material around, and highway trade has been with us ever since.



The word itinerary comes to us from the latin itinerarium, a sort of distance and location registry for roads in the Roman Empire. The Itinerarium Antonini Augusti, thought to be published in the 3rd century, may have been the Rand McNally Truckers Atlas of its day, and had a section called the Iter Britanniarum, which mapped out Rome’s most northwesterly territory.



Section 7 of The Laws of The Twelve Tables, which date back to 450 BC and made the foundation of Roman Law, even dictated rules around roads, stipulating that any road built be 8 feet wide. Until changes were made to US DOT rules in the 1980s, the trailers loaded with cargo that American trucks criss-crossed the country with were likewise built to a 96” wide standard. There are even widely held theories which draw a line directly from the dimensions of Roman roads to the rockets used by NASA to help the Space Shuttle escape our worldly plane.





Life for many in Western Civilization revolves around our roads, and the economies which sustain our society are utterly dependent on the trade which travels upon them. Commuting for workers is still a fact of life for many, despite the advances in remote work that accelerated under Covid, and have been made possible by those other arteries which sustain us, the internet. American cities, whether we like or not, are now encircled and bisected by interstates, and survive by the goods and people they carry.



Traveling upon them in cars and trucks has always carried an element of risk, and vast bureaucracies have arisen to mitigate that risk via regulation around all aspects of their use - standards of engineering for vehicles large and small, road design, basic training requirements for drivers, and rules which manage the co-operation necessary for us all to get along and arrive at our destinations safely. Despite these rules and standards, however, collisions and other incident still take place; such is life with human fallibility behind the wheel. The driving culture that has evolved, specifically in America, has also helped to mitigate ‘accidents’; we would all rather avoid crumpled messes and injury, so the evolution of this culture is only natural. Certain norms of behavior around speed, lane selection, passing, or settling the ambiguity often found at intersections, are not only rules enforced by the state, whom are entrusted with building and maintaining our highways and byways, but also ingrained social technologies, taught to us not only through drivers education programs for teenagers and young people, but learned through osmosis as passengers of others driving, often our relatives and friends, before we ourselves are competent enough to take the wheel.



A particular threat to the social order of our highways that has emerged as of late involves an intersection not of pavement, connecting different directions of travel, rather, the clash of cultures inherent when large numbers of people from widely different societies interact in these public zones.



Recently, a horrific collision took place along Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, where a commercial transport traveling at high speed crashed into a number of stopped vehicles along a stretch of the interstate that was under construction. 5 people were killed, including an infant and very young child, and another eleven people were sent to hospital, many with critical injuries. It turns out that the driver of the truck, a gentleman by the name of Solomun Weldekeal Araya, was a very recent migrant from Ethiopia that only had his commercial drivers license a scant four months. Officers investigating the crash found that Mr Araya had some difficulty communicating in English, and had racked up numerous Hours of Service violations and a previous speeding ticket. When arrested, Araya was delirious, possibly from overwork, and seemed to not understand what he had just done, nor did he express any empathy.



In March of 2024, another deadly incident took place in Nevada, where a man named Claude Rafiki was driving a commercial transport truck, crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic, and hit three motorcyclists head on, killing all of them, instantly. Mr Rafiki, though he had a Michigan issued CDL, hailed from the central African country of Rwanda. Court proceedings for this incident were delayed due to Mr Rafiki’s inability to speak English, and the difficulty in locating a translator who spoke his native tongue, Kinyarwanda.



There have been numerous incidents such as this on American roads over the past few years, and the statistics are stark. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show a 49% increase in fatal crashes in the decade leading up to 2022. Other data collected and analyzed by an organization called American Truckers United shows a similar pattern, with a noticeable increase in collisions and fatalities starting in 2016, and which grows to this day.



What changed?



During the waning days of the Obama Administration, in 2016, a curious memorandum was issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) which waived enforcement of the federally mandated requirement that truck drivers be proficient in English. Why would they do this? English, whether one likes it or not, is the Lingua Franca of American Roads. All road signs are in English, weather reports are in English, temporary traffic control signage and electronic boards are in English, and English is the language spoken by all of our police and DOT enforcement officials. President Trump has even decreed, all these 249 years since the founding, English to be the official language of the United States of America.



Another interesting change took place in 2021, when the Biden Administration put out a document called “The Biden Harris Administration Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America’s Trucking Workforce.” that claimed, no doubt at the behest of corporate lobbyists, that there was a shortage of truck drivers in America. Language in this plan, and its updates in the following years, included commitments to ‘streamline paths to …. access good driving jobs’ and ‘cut red tape’ where it concerns the licensure required to drive commercial vehicles.



Somehow, within less than one year, the United States managed to double its normal output of such commercial licenses, according to a proud announcement from Biden. How did they pull this off without any fundamental change or increase to the normal training capacity of such drivers, the truck driving schools often derided as ‘CDL Mills’ by more experienced truckers in the know about how the industry really operates? Where did those ‘drivers’ come from? American Truckers United started investigating this question, and found that 10 states accounted for most of these licenses, issuing three and a half times as many as the other 40 states, combined. ATU have also discovered that a number of states may have taken Biden’s plan to mean abandoning normal vetting standards, removing requirements that drivers live in the state issuing the license, that they meet the Federal English Proficiency rule, and in some cases, re-wrote statutes to allow the issue of a CDL based on nothing but having a work permit such as an Employment Authorization Document and a learner’s permit from another country.



It seems producing a 100% increase in the annual pool of entrants to America’s trucking industry was made quite easily by removing most of the requirements to be a trucker.



Cui Bono?

One of the primary beneficiaries of this arrangement is Jeff Bezos, and the shareholders of Amazon.



Mr Araya, the ‘truck driver’ who crashed and killed all of those innocent people in Austin, was found to be working for a small subcontractor, the likes of which Amazon employs to great effect. The contractors who employ such recent arrivals are often not paying them very much, and Amazon gets the added bonus of distance from any potential lawsuits. Attorneys who specialize in truck involved incidents are a particularly profitable cottage industry in America, especially when ‘nuclear verdicts’ numbering in the 9 fingers are on the line.



Though Amazon is an easy target, being one of the biggest corporations on Earth, their desire for bottom of the barrel cheap freight has earned them a reputation for a cavalier approach to the vetting of their contractors. A recent CBS investigation found that over a two year span, trucking contractors hauling their freight were involved in enough fatal collisions to kill 57 people, and that these contractors had double the safety problems of other carriers per government inspections and statistics. A previous investigation in 2022 by the Wall Street Journal going back to 2015 found over 75 dead from Amazon contractor involved collisions, and totaling it all to now inclusive of recent incidents, at least 140 lives have been lost while your packages were in transit.



*Just this morning this came across my feed -









Amazon are not the only company doing this, and given that homegrown American trucking companies have been closing at an alarming rate since the beginning of what the trucking industry has termed a ‘freight recession’ in 2022, one has to ask what’s going on here.





Is the ‘social contract’ which governs our co-operation on the roads to be dissolved, like so many others as of late, in the name of corporate profits, of line going up? Are our highways to resemble a nationwide version of Springfield or Charleroi, where the NGO-Foundation-Non Profit complex furthers the aims of their social engineering under the cover of social justice for migrants? It appears that these groups are implicated in replacing America’s truckers as well.



It seems beyond obvious that the safety of American motorists, and the continued existence of a stable trucking industry, ought to be priorities of the Federal Government. Truckers, who provide so much value to our economy and make huge sacrifices in time away from home, and who have had something of a war waged on them for years, ought to be protected from replacement by untrained and dangerous illiterates. The EPA under the Trump administration has signaled it will be easing up on the onerous regulations which have already placed yet more unnecessary adversity on our supply chains; will they do anything to ensure the safety of American motorists, and prevent America’s uniquely co-operative driving culture and relatively and traditionally incident free roads from the curse of the Tower of Babel?



The American Interstate System is one of the crowning achievements of the nation, a piece of architecture and public works which has been serving us since construction on them began in 1956. We spend billions on expanding, maintaining, and upgrading this system every single year, a legitimate expenditure which is accepted by nearly everyone as part of our shared infrastructure. Do we have the same will to expend far, far less cost in resources and effort to remove from that infrastructure those parties guilty of turning it into a death trap?







Many of you will have read my piece here on The Battle in Arkansas, about the legislative fight my friends at American Truckers United are in to save the lives of American motorists, and the jobs of American Truckers, from a vicious program of insourcing labor from other countries. Often enough the migrants brought here are themselves abused, over and above being grossly unqualified for the job and a legitimate risk to everyone’s safety.



That legislative fight is now on hold due to developments that I will update you on soon, but in the meantime, I have written about that fight and why it is happening for two fairly big publications.



I made my debut at ZeroHedge in a piece that went live last Friday night, and took certain parts of the Internet by storm - retweeted by many heavy hitters and eventually republished by ….. InfoWars. Make of that what you will, but I think this, over and above interactions I’ve had with other media, tells us that the mainstream are absolutely unwilling to discuss anything about immigration outside of a very narrow Democratic Party aligned framing. As this story, true as it is, with all of the facts and statistics on our side, paints a negative picture of immigration policies from the previous administration, we can expect to receive continued radio silence and no attention to the matter.

My fellow Truckers - you, as always, are on your own.





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-handed-out-cdls-candy-now-us-highways-are-public-national-security-nightmare





Yesterday I told this story for The American Conservative, with extra imploring towards the Trump Administration to do something about it - the solutions are there and require no extra legislation. Enforce the laws as written, overturn waivers, get it done, and have the will to tell nerds like the ACLU that the feelings of their donors and their insatiable Xenophillic fetish for migrants are not more important than the lives of innocent American motorists being scammed by systems driving through all of these loopholes. Nor are those feelings more important than the economic standing of millions of truckers families whose wages are being scraped out of North America and sent abroad in remittances.







https://www.theamericanconservative.com/trucking-has-an-immigrant-problem-and-trump-can-fix-it/







I hope you all have a great weekend, and for those of you going for a drive anywhere, please be careful.







