I don’t get that much. Maybe a couple of emails a week; usually less.



Of the email I do get, though, a significant portion of it comes from those of you looking for assistance or more information about dealing with Freight Fraud. I can safely assume some of you or companies you work for have been ripped off, and given that there’s not really anyone to turn to when a load disappears or some dodgy broker makes off with the money meant to go to a carrier, I understand why frustration would lead you to ask for help from just about anyone on what to do. I wish I had the answers for rectifying these situations, and, like yourselves, I find it frustrating that the government is not doing very much about it.



I have some very definitive advice on how to avoid being caught up with scammers, as the vast, vast majority of it is coming from overseas or from communities of people who are, shall we say, not exactly heritage Americans or Canadians. I likewise have some advice for regulators, though the likelihood they will listen to me is nearly zero, and I may have to go straight to President Trump who …. just signed an executive order last week regards English Proficiency for truckers based on information sent to Transportation Secretary Duffy by yours truly and various others. More on that advice at the end of this piece.



Enough of this fraudulent activity is going on now that mainstream media are looking into it, and I want to highlight some specific work regarding freight fraud and cargo theft from Tanya Eiserer of WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Fort Worth, Texas, who has likewise investigated some major truck crashes in her neck of the woods.



Last week WFAA released two great pieces from Eiserer, and you ought take the time to watch/read them both.





https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/investigates/new-wave-of-cargo-theft-hitting-trucking-industry-and-texas-is-getting-hit-the-hardest/287-bdafe4d3-b012-4465-b8b0-fc46ca4f85c8







The call was recorded by Tanager Logistics, a San Antonio-based freight broker whose identity had been hijacked by scammers operating from overseas. "They stole our identity and were then brokering loads to unsuspecting, legitimate motor carriers," said Adam Blanchard, owner of Tanager Logistics. In 2023, criminals used a fake email address and Tanager’s logo to pose as the company. They booked real trucking companies to haul loads, then redirected some of those shipments straight into the hands of thieves. "These criminals would call them and say, instead of delivering it where the paperwork says, deliver it to this warehouse," Blanchard said. That’s when the cargo would vanish. "Cargo theft in the United States fundamentally changed somewhere between 2020 and 2022," said Scott Cornell, who leads a cargo theft investigation unit at Travelers Insurance. "Post-COVID, cargo thieves became aware of the fact that, hey, I can be anywhere and steal freight anywhere," Cornell said. "I can basically use all sorts of trickery and nefarious methods to trick people into believing that I’m somebody I’m not." It's called strategic cargo theft, and it’s jumped nearly 1,500% over the last three years, according to data from CargoNet. The average loss tops $200,000 per incident — and Texas ranks among the hardest-hit states. The agency that issues motor carrier numbers is the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. They said in a statement that they do “not regulate the sale of assets” such as motor carrier numbers. A 1995 law removed the agency’s power to approve when trucking or freight companies sell or transfer their motor carrier numbers, also known as their “operating authority.” But according to federal guidelines, they can still oversee it, get information about it, and take action if something doesn’t seem right. In fact, the Federal Register states the 1995 law did not eliminate the agency’s “inherent authority to oversee transfers nor prohibit FMCSA from recording or monitoring the ownership or commercial and operational safety consequences of the transfer transaction.” “You don’t have to regulate the sale, but you have to know who bought it to see if they’re authorized to have it because they’re engaged in interstate commerce,” said Dale Prax, owner of FreightValidate, a company that tracks fraud and identity theft in the trucking industry. Adam Blanchard says he approached state and federal law enforcement agencies about the scammers impersonating his company. “It was just dead end after dead end,” he said.

‘Fundamentally changed between 2020 and 2022’ - huh. Wouldn’t have anything to do with Biden’s ‘Trucking Action Plan’, would it?









https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/investigates/why-one-dallas-building-houses-20-different-trucking-companies-and-is-that-legal/287-9e6dcdcd-deb4-422e-baa2-ee97ea01f9b6







When a company registers with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, it must list its principal place of business — a real, physical location where safety and driver records are kept and where federal inspectors can conduct onsite reviews. “It's a red flag,” said Dale Prax, who owns Freight Validate, a company that tracks fraud and identity theft in the trucking industry. Prax said hidden carriers often use virtual addresses or P.O. boxes to avoid scrutiny, making it harder for regulators to keep tabs on them. “The bad guys are less apt to register properly,” Prax said. He pointed to one example: a quiet office in Signal Hill, California. There’s a sign out front that says, “No Trucks Allowed.” Yet federal records show nearly 700 trucking companies linked to that single location — roughly 500 of which list the same phone number and email: WTFFMCSA@aol.com. When you dial the number, you reach a voicemail system that asks for a code—there’s no option to leave a message. Prax said he flagged that exact address for federal regulators two years ago. “If we all know about it, and we reported it, why is something not being done?” he said. In a statement, FMSCA said it was “familiar with complaints related to the Signal Hill... address.” FMCSA Registration Director Ken Riddle discussed the issue last fall on the industry podcast, "Life, Lessons and Logistics." “How do we prevent bad actors from getting into the system? ... How do we prevent them from falsifying registration?” Riddle asked. He said the agency has started using facial recognition technology to verify new applicants, but so far, it only applies to those just entering the system. “We don't need to know who's behind the webcam,” he said. “We need to know who's behind the operation of that company.”







FreightX appears to be having a great time looking up the addresses of suspicious or dodgy characters and you might be forgiven for thinking they were looking up residential properties on Zillow.









Alright, let us move on from fraudulent companies and MC numbers to fraudulent CDLs.







https://www.oregonlive.com/watchdog/2025/05/cash-stuffed-envelopes-how-unqualified-truck-drivers-hit-pnw-roads-in-alleged-bribery-scheme.html







Investigators last year identified scores of unqualified drivers who received their commercial licenses in Washington after Skyline steered students from its branches in Vancouver and Auburn hours away to the contract tester in Arlington, north of Seattle, the reports say. Some of the individuals licensed never tested at all, according to state records, and 80% of drivers who were later forced to retest failed their exams. Washington regulators also determined that Skyline relied on unqualified instructors, falsified records, bypassed English proficiency standards, and failed to document training hours and students’ skills, documents show. The alleged scheme has gone publicly unreported until now and allowed an untold number of unqualified drivers to pilot big rigs on the nation’s highways and byways, posing a major risk to the general public. It raises fundamental questions about how closely Washington and Oregon regulate one of the most hazardous professions in the country – and if all the drivers who fraudulently passed their exams have been taken off the road. Skyline’s owner is listed as Pavlo Terpay, according to records from Washington’s Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board, which regulates training programs, while some records filed with Washington’s Secretary of State list the “governor” as Pavel Terpay. Oregon’s school is owned by Pavel Terpay and Vitaliy Velikiy, according to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Pavel Terpay and Vitaliy Velikiy, eh?







So-called “CDL mills” – trucking schools that churn out large numbers of students with minimal training – are nothing new. The trucking industry is perennially starved for drivers, and such outfits offer low tuition for condensed courses, promise job placement, and often cater to specific ethnic groups by offering training in multiple languages.

Driver shortage narrative, DRINK!



Insourced labor, DRINK!







Federal regulations require that commercial drivers demonstrate English proficiency in order to communicate with the public, understand highway traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries and make entries on reports and records. But most of the Washington students interviewed by investigators couldn’t speak or understand English, their report said.

Investigators also interviewed a witness who alleged Hodson was committing fraud, most of it involving Russian-speaking students at Skyline in Vancouver. The witness alleged the manager there, Velikiy, had been sending gold envelopes stuffed with cash to Hodson “for customers that will not actually be present for their exams” the report said. Meanwhile, regulators retested some of Skyline’s students. The results weren’t pretty. The Department of Licensing said it identified 877 drivers purportedly tested by Hodson between April 2023 and Sep. 15, 2024, 822 of them from Skyline. Only 143, or 16% of those drivers, were selected for retesting, including 134 Skyline students. Regulators said they focused on only a small subset because of the resources involved, their best estimate of when the alleged scheme ramped up, and the potential hardship on drivers. The first wave of tests was for the 13 Skyline students who didn’t show up for their scheduled tests when investigators were on site. The second was made up of 45 Skyline students who were named in witness reports or linked though payment records. And a third wave of 85 students was identified based on risk indicators such as recently obtaining a license, moving violations, driver fitness scores maintained by federal regulators and whether they trained with Skyline. Of the 74 drivers who were eventually retested, 80% failed the exam. Others simply didn’t schedule or take the test. In all, the state canceled 110 driver’s credentials, 102 of them for Skyline students.

Our friends over at FreightWaves asked some legitimate questions in a short piece today on the problem with fraudulent/undertrained/’non-domicile’ CDLs, and if you are a regular reader of this substack or you follow me on Twitter, you might hear some echo or maybe start nodding along as if you’ve heard this somewhere before.





https://www.freightwaves.com/news/the-freight-industry-has-a-cdl-issue-and-its-deeper-than-it-seems







The freight and logistics industry is facing a critical issue: Many drivers are under-qualified, skirting regulations and avoiding responsibility. Industry stakeholders are asking, “Are our roads less safe due to these drivers?” and conversation across various groups has raised additional questions about the validity of non-domiciled CDL holders. This issue is complex and multifaceted and comes down to a handful of points worthy of investigation: There has been a significant influx of non-domiciled CDL holders across multiple states in the past three years. What is driving that and why is it happening despite a weak freight market that has driven dozens of companies out of business? There are stark discrepancies among state regulation, federal regulation and enforcement: Why do states differ from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on guidance for road rules, and how do lawmakers find alignment on the regulations? Is it possible to truly enforce interstate regulation when the FMCSA is understaffed and underfunded? Transportation companies are not held accountable to a uniform standard for training and hiring drivers: How do so many unqualified drivers make it through training programs and behind the wheel of a truck? There are other forces at play, including things like black market CDL sales, identity fraud and loopholes.





While I am delighted to see all of these media outlets asking these questions, I want to shoot some credit to my friends over at American Truckers United who were way out ahead of everyone else in asking them first, and then putting resources to work in compiling data from the FMCSA and state DMVs so as to begin drawing patterns which lead to legitimate enquiry about what is going on here.



If you missed it, here is my interview with Shannon Everett from ATU from a couple of months ago - it has been downloaded nearly 2000 times now, which is a lot for my little podcast, and tells us that ATU has struck a nerve.





I started this short little news piece attempting to answer questions posed to me by readers. First off, if you have been affected by Freight Fraud, and happen to live in or near Texas, I have been in contact with Tanya Eiserer from WFAA and she tells me that she wants to hear your story and to help put an end to this nonsense.



You can email Tanya at - teiserer@wfaa.com



There are other resources for information, including from my friend Grace Sharkey, who is in charge of the new Fraud Watch newsletter over at FreightWaves, which you can sign up for here - https://www.freightwaves.com/news/freight-fraud-is-a-massive-problem-its-time-to-steal-an-idea-from-the-credit-card-industry



A gentleman by the name of Dale Prax, mentioned by Tanya in here WFAA pieces, is the proprietor of an organization called FreightValidate, and is an expert on Freight Fraud - his website has a number of resources for you to check out.



I have extended an invite to Mr Prax to come on my podcast.



https://www.freightvalidate.com/





As for my advice to avoid fraud, cargo theft, or otherwise being ripped off, I would advise that you start taking patterns seriously, and adjust whom you do business with.





You can avoid a great deal of this simply by being choosey about who you do business with. Given that the previous administration has flooded America with untold millions of illegal migrants, and appears to have worked with a number of states in giving many of those people CDLs with dubious vetting or training whatsoever, and that the companies who employ these folks don’t necessarily have the strictures of the Better Business Bureau in mind for their customers, perhaps you should ‘Truck American’ in addition to ‘Buying American’. Develop relationships with American (and Canadian) carriers who have been in business for a long time - it might cost you a couple of extra bucks, but you will have peace of mind knowing that you have just reduced your likelihood of being ripped off much closer to zero, that you will be employing someone who didn’t walk into the country illegally, and, you will have a clear conscience knowing that the driver hauling your load has much less chance of being involved in a collision, or taking your load to a dock controlled by gangsters.

Many American and Canadian companies have been suffering greatly at the hands of a government who has flooded the market with insourced labor while doing nothing to regulate the ethnic mafias and con artists who have otherwise parasitized the industry; these companies could use your business.





While I am happy to see President Trump making moves towards taking out the trash from our industry with the English Proficiency Executive Order, more needs to be done, especially on the business registration side of things. A suggestion made by friend and FreightX commentator Justin Martin, taken to heart by the FMCSA or Transportation Secretary Duffy, would go a long way towards fixing the problem.



TWIC Cards, or, Transportation Worker Identity Credential, are required of truckers and other workers entering US Marine Port facilities, and involve a substantial background check which includes criminal records, immigration status/right to work, as well as confirming your address and identity.



Justin’s idea, which grows more attractive by the day, is to make load brokers get TWIC cards, which would require them to live in the United States, and then make it much easier to locate the bad actors should they start defrauding customers. I would suggest that having a TWIC card required might not be a bad idea when applying for MC numbers as well, as it seems clear that the government is unable to keep track of all the fraudsters. Perhaps this additional hurdle, though a pain and seemingly unreasonable for a desk jockey, would help keep some of the offshore bad actors out of the game. If the drivers and dock workers have to, why can’t you?



Obviously I would prefer to live in a world where none of us had to submit to the surveillance panopticon or the spreadsheet brained administrative losers who are constantly demanding “Papierrin, bitte!”, but that ship sailed long ago, and its time to turn the bureaucrats around and have them work for us, and not against us by abdicating their responsibilities to look out for those who pay their wages.



I’m going to share a communication from a reader to re-iterate the point about how bad the fraud is getting.









”Freight fraud is insane. The new Canadians get MC numbers off a truck, get on a load board, book loads under that MC number, send the BOL to a factoring company to get paid in 24 hours and then send the money back to India.

This story is going through the courts in BC, if you use it only do so with your own research. A new Canadian became a _________ and created a bunch of fake customers using real company names, created fake orders which he then brokered to his friend’s fake trucking company. The friend factored the fake loads. The ________ collected his commissions. They made about $300,000 in a month before they got caught, then they disappeared.









Be careful out there.





If you were one of the readers who contacted me, thank you for doing so. I appreciate the contact, and your concerns. I wish I could do more - hopefully the above listed people and organizations can help you out, or further point you in the correct direction. I’d also see more willingness on the part of everyone paying attention to this to be a little more direct about the ‘who’ behind the fraud, and which of the lobbying organizations and their members have benefitted, and which political entities are directly responsible for this mess. It’s not necessarily about blame, but about avoidance and conserving resources.





I’m writing a book on what has become of the American Trucker in 2025 and the forces which are working overtime to make him extinct.



