





Today is Saturday, February 1, Foul Year of Our Lord 2025, and tariffs have just been put in place by President Trump on Canadian and Mexican goods entering the United States.



In particular to Canada, Trump had been trolling Justin Trudeau hard on social media for weeks before Trudeau ‘resigned’, engaging the ‘51st’ state meme and referring to Trudeau as its governor, rather than the Prime Minister. Beneath the bluster, though, Trump has serious concerns, and started making noise about imposing tariffs.



Setting trade and economic arguments aside, one of Trump’s numerous complaints about Canada has been Canada’s wide open door policy to immigration, which has caused a massive increase in illegal migrants crossing the border from Canada into the United States. These lax policies were shared by the Democrats in the US, and opposition to these policies were a major component of Trump’s mandate. Another problem Trump has with Canada is drug smuggling, as the United States has been suffering under a major opioid crisis for decades, amongst other despair inducing addictive substances.



These two issues overlap, and they also overlap with the Canadian trucking industry.











https://web.archive.org/web/20250123230602/https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/number-of-crime-groups-involved-in-fentanyl-doubled-last-year-intel-report-5797761

Canadian organized crime groups are increasingly involved in the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl as the cocaine market has become more saturated, according to a federal policing organization.

The Criminal Intelligence Service Canada (CISC) released its public report for 2024, which outlines the criminal landscape in the country while providing details on the growing fentanyl problem.

The involvement of organized crime groups in the fentanyl trade has risen by 42 percent since 2019 and the number of groups involved in manufacturing the drug has nearly doubled, going from 51 in 2023 to 99 in 2024, the CISC report said. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid linked to the increase in Canadian overdose deaths, has come into the spotlight since U.S. President Donald Trump singled out the drug in his threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” Trump wrote on social media in late November when he first made the tariff threat.

A third of the Canadian groups engaged in manufacturing are also involved in importing, “highlighting the dependence of acquiring precursor chemicals from other source countries (primarily China) to domestically produce fentanyl and methamphetamine,” CISC said. The intelligence service also noted a steady increase since 2021 of the number of organized crime groups involved in the export of fentanyl. Thirty-five such groups are exporting the drug and expanding their operations internationally. In general, Canada-based crime groups have connections with 48 countries, the report said. Overall, 235 different criminal organizations have a hand in the fentanyl trade, with the majority located in B.C. and Ontario, where the main focus is manufacturing and importation.

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2024/10/31/federal-rcmp-interior-bc-superlab/





Federal RCMP investigators say they’ve taken down the “largest, most sophisticated [illicit] drug superlab in Canada,” seizing what police say amounts to 95 million doses of fentanyl. Last week, investigators conducted a series of coordinated raids across Metro Vancouver and on the lab in Falkland, B.C. — a community between Kamloops and Vernon. Mounties say they seized over half a ton of drugs and dozens of firearms, though only one person has been arrested and charged. The main suspect faces multiple charges in connection to the bust and remains in police custody. Standing behind a huge display of items, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, says the bust represents a $485 million seizure from organized crime. “The investigators seized approximately half a ton of hard drugs, including fifty four kilograms of fentanyl, three ninety kilograms of methamphetamine, thirty five kilograms of cocaine, fifteen kilograms of MDMA, and six kilograms of cannabis,” Teboul claimed.

https://edmontonjournal.com/news/crime/merchants-of-death-top-player-in-albertas-largest-ever-fentanyl-lab-case-sentenced-to-16-years-in-prison





Loyie was one of 10 people charged after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation uncovered what was described as a fentanyl “super lab” in the Calgary-area hamlet of Aldersyde. At the time, police said they seized 31 kilograms of fentanyl and its precursors, as well as 7,600 kilograms of chemicals used in fentanyl production. The estimated street value was calculated at $300 million.

https://www.thebureau.news/p/prc-narcos-in-toronto-are-command





In an explosive interview regarding U.S. government investigations into billions of dollars of fentanyl-cash laundering through Toronto-Dominion Bank and other major U.S. banks, David Asher, a former senior investigator working with the State Department, CIA, and DEA Special Operations Division, stated that transnational mafias co-opted by the Chinese Communist Party run North American money laundering networks through a “command and control” structure centered in Toronto and linked to the notorious Markham, Ontario-based narco-kingpin known as Tse Chi Lop, a.k.a. 'Brother Number 3.' Asher said the U.S. government has irrefutable evidence that Chinese Triad leaders such as Tse Chi Lop are working with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to facilitate global money laundering and drug trafficking operations that involve Mexican cartels. Asher described these criminal organizations as integral components of the CCP's strategy, effectively weaponizing them against Western nations, particularly the U.S. and Canada.



You get the picture - Canada has a major problem with being a producer of the drugs decimating parts of the American population, and is also a trafficking route for those produced in other countries, as well as supplying the precursors necessary for their domestic production.



Trump and his people know this, and all of the dissembling and last minute policy changes from Trudeau and his loyal bootlickers in the media are not going to solve the problem. Perhaps this is part of the reason why Trump has made good on his tariff threats.



Something else that Trump and his people ought to be aware of is just who is doing the physical smuggling of all of these substances, either into the US from Canada, or back north from Mexico.

Let’s have a look at who.





https://www.cp24.com/news/canada/2024/12/03/2-ontario-men-charged-after-police-seize-us40m-in-suspected-cocaine-from-tractor-trailer-in-illinois/





Police said at around 2:10 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on a Volvo tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County. “During the commercial motor vehicle inspection, the trooper observed numerous indicators of criminal activity,” the news release read. “A subsequent search revealed suspected cocaine. The total approximate weight of the cocaine located was 1,146 pounds and has an approximate street value of more than $40 million dollars.” The accused, who police said are both residents of Ontario, have been identified as 27-year-old Vanshpreet Singh and 36-year-old Manpreet Singh.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2024/12/19/1000-pounds-cocaine-blue-water-bridge/77082536007/

Investigators found 397 bricks of cocaine among 13 boxes, five suitcases and four bags, according to the affidavit. Officials arrested the two drivers of the truck, Abhishek Jain and Satwant Singh Kaler, who were taken to the St. Clair County Jail. They face charges of possessing with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of a substance containing cocaine. The U.S. Attorney's Office said they had an initial court appearance Wednesday and have detention hearings scheduled for Friday. Officials have intercepted other illegal hauls around the international crossing. In October, St. Clair County sheriff's officials found more than 370 pounds of cocaine in a semi-truck during a traffic stop on Pine Grove Avenue. More than two months earlier, federal officials seized 266 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge.

https://www.trucknews.com/security/canadian-trucker-arrested-after-123-9-kg-cocaine-bust-in-indiana/1003189449/

During the traffic stop, a State Police K9 did a free air sniff of the semi and alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the trailer revealed 123.9 kg of a white powder. The substance was field tested and was positive for cocaine. The driver, Naseeb Chisty, 49, was taken into custody without incident and later incarcerated at the Porter County Jail, according to the release. He is preliminarily charged with dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.

https://torontosun.com/news/world/canadian-trucker-nabbed-with-16-5m-cocaine-load-at-border-cops





The bust — more than 370 lbs. of cocaine with a street value of $16.5 million — is just the latest takedown at the Canadian-U.S. border involving truck drivers. Cops say Sukjindr Singh, 29, of the Peel Region, was nabbed on Oct. 15 when he was pulled over during a traffic stop on Pine Grove Ave. in Port Huron across the St. Clair River from Sarnia.

Other busts include: In February, Canadian trucker Gagandeep Singh during a stop at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit where feds seized about 661 pounds of cocaine worth $8.7 million In May 2023, more than 132 pounds of cocaine was seized from a truck that entered Canada through Detroit over the Ambassador Bridge, and the truck’s driver, Jasbir Singh, 40, of Paris, Ont. was arrested. Months earlier, Canadian officials seized nearly 600 pounds of suspected heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines on a truck entering Canada from Port Huron over the Blue Water Bridge. The truck’s driver, Arshdeep Singh, 23, of Quebec City, was arrested.

https://apnews.com/article/canada-crime-british-columbia-bellingham-smuggling-9eb06508f92d35c529fc44ec230dc247

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Canadian trucker was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling more than $2.5 million of methamphetamine from the U.S. into Canada through a Whatcom County border crossing. Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, British Columbia, was arrested in 2018 at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine after a Canada Border Services Agency screening of his Canada-bound semi truck uncovered 33 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s cabin, B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday in a news release. The Bellingham Herald reported that Health Canada confirmed that the seizure was 100% pure methamphetamine, according to the release. Chahal was formerly charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/rcmp-near-swift-current-bust-calgarians-with-8-kgs-of-fentanyl/61756





Calgarians attempting to transport 8 kilograms of fentanyl were arrested following a traffic stop by the RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol near Swift Current, Saskatchewan. On Tuesday, officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) and the Province of Saskatchewan’s Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) were working together doing proactive patrols in the Swift Current area.

As a result of that continued investigation, 26-year-old Swati Narula and 28-year-old Kunwardeep Singh, both from Calgary, are each charged with one count, trafficking, Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. They appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on January 29, 2025

Are you noticing any patterns here with the names of the people involved?





A think-tank/research group calling itself the ‘Electronic Journal of Social and Strategic Studies’ sure has noticed a pattern, and put out a research paper digging into the history of Sikh and Khalistani separatists and their employ of narco trafficking to finance their movement.



Read it here -



https://www.ejsss.net.in/article_html.php?did=15390&issueno=0

The purpose of this paper is to explore and explain the link between narco-terrorism and Sikh secessionist movement called Khalistan. This study of Khalistani movement argues that narco-terrorism is no longer confined to drug-weapon smuggling and use of terrorist methods. The criminal-Khalistani nexuses in the Punjab and Sikh Diaspora shows that it has become a vast enterprise involving traditional activity of drug-weapon smuggling combined with ransom, kidnapping, extortions, human-smuggling, money-laundering, contract-killing, control of the music industry and professional sport. The enormous financial resources backed by gun-bomb terror and willingness to use this deadly force has created a vast kingdom of narco-terrorism … Scope of this study is confined to the Punjab and the Sikh Diaspora in Canada and the US.

A 1987 research paper by the CIA (declassified in May 2012) summed up the secessionist strategy: “contributions from Sikh temples and profits from narcotics trafficking” were used for terror by “the extremists to provoke Hindu migration from Punjab and reprisals against Sikhs elsewhere in India.” Criminal gangs operated with impunity indulging in every conceivable crime including rapes, murders and robberies. However, electric wires on the Indo-Pak border and an army-police coordinated strategy eliminated gangs operating in the name of Khalistan in 1993. Many gangsters/militants took the Indian state’s generous offer of immunity in exchange for abandoning violent struggle. Many more moved to the Western capitals as asylum seekers. Loaded with ill-acquired money, they became one of the most successful generations of Sikh immigrants in the West.

In the economic and political spheres, Canada was most hospitable. Almost non-existent money-laundering regime and the political system of nominations and leadership contests open to manipulation by organized groups with deep pockets offered haven to Sikh secessionists. They decided to penetrate the elected ranks of all parties but NDP (New Democratic Party) and the Liberals offered best opportunities.

Criminal underworld of Punjab’s connections with Sikh Diaspora gave them a global reach. As the criminal gangs proliferated in the Punjab, they managed to transfer manpower to Canada under the international student program. Private and public colleges and universities of Canada gave admission to anyone willing to pay fee four times more than Canadian students. International students paid “tens of billions of dollars into Canada's post-secondary system at a time when provincial governments were imposing austerity measures on public universities and colleges” (Oulett and Crawly, 2024). The heavy presence of Sikh émigré gangsters was depicted by a journalist as gangland war theatre in Canada where “money, drugs, and, in some cases, weapons have become the medium for these rivalries and killings” (Antonopoulos, 2024). Meanwhile, Sikh secessionists control over Sikh temples in Canada, the US and other Western countries has given them economic, social, cultural and political clout, beside financial resources. Criminals of the Punjab and Sikh Diaspora found secessionist Sikh connections profitable, from money-laundering to much needed political support for human smuggling operations. Of course, common commitment to the use of violence solidified these relations.

Khalistani narco-terrorism links were first exposed in the 1990s, when drug dealers Jimmy and Ron Dosanjh- both members of ISYF, were murdered by a rival gang in Vancouver (Gangster Profile, n.d.). New routes of cross-continental drug trades opened with the arrival of Khalistan émigré. These former “militants” were involved in murders, robberies and rapes. However, now they were able to coordinate their activities with Punjab criminals from safe havens of North America. The arrest of champion wrestler and Punjab police officer Jagdish Singh Bhola revealed “a billion-dollar network supplying heroin and methamphetamine to North America and Europe through Canadian contacts who smuggled drugs out of India” (Hussain, 2022). The drug trade mushroomed in North America as “war on drugs” intensified. As control over drug smuggling in North America shifted from Latin American Colombian mafia to Mexican drug cartels, ground transportation of drugs by long-haul trucks replaced the sea and air routes. This is also the time when Sikh trucking sector started emerging in North America. A report by Toronto Star estimated that 6% of Ontario’s long-haul truck drivers were Sikhs in 2012 (14 October 2012). By 2018, it was estimated that 30,000 Sikhs were involved in the US trucking industry. Taking note of trucking schools, truck companies, truck washes, trucker temples and trucker’s restaurants in California, Los Angeles Times reported that “Sikhs from the state of Punjab dominate the industry” (27 June 2019). Toronto Star investigation also reported the presence of broker system among the Sikhs drivers. The regulators found that “brokers worked with drug dealers and work to find “truckers from their own community…. They know these truckers won’t disappear with drugs worth millions of dollars because these coordinates know where these truckers are from in Punjab…right down to their villages” (14 October 2012).

Regular readers of this Substack will remember that the Sikh trucking community in Canada has a little problem with trafficking in their own peasants from the Punjab to Canada as ‘truck drivers’. One wonder if this operation isn’t merely a profit seeking operation that relies on indentured servants to suppress labor costs, but also an assembly line of unwitting mules.





In the Truckers Tikka Masala piece, I make note of several problems with the Sikh trucking community and the failure of the government to reign in their abuse of work visas, the dodgy ass ‘truck driving schools’, and in particular to British Columbia, the fact that you can take all of your written license tests in Punjabi, which effectively allows these people to obtain a Class 1 (Commercial Drivers License in Western Canada) with little to no understanding of English.



No, I’m not making that up.

https://truckstopcanada.ca/2024/10/22/ontario-trucker-who-hauled-cartels-cocaine-to-canada-quietly-pleads-guilty-in-the-u-s/

The Indian national was on a work permit in Canada when he started hauling loads of drugs, allegedly for a Mafia-linked Montrealer, Mexican cartels and American narcos An Ontario truck driver who shuttled cocaine and heroin into Canada for a high-volume drug ring has quietly waived his extradition and struck a plea deal in California, all while most of his co-accused are still fighting extradition from Canada or are fugitives in Mexico. The Indian national was on a work permit in Canada when he started hauling loads of drugs, allegedly for a Mafia-linked Montrealer, Mexican cartels and American narcos. Ayush Sharma, 25, was caught red-handed delivering 19 kilos of drugs to a garage in Montreal, a victim of an elaborate undercover operation. The smuggling ring moved large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin from Mexico to Los Angeles and then into Canada aboard transport trucks, with one branch feeding Ontario and another Quebec.

His plea for bail was rejected by Justice David E. Harris. Although Sharma has no previous criminal record, he also has few ties to Canada. He is not a Canadian citizen nor permanent resident. “The organization that Mr. Sharma allegedly worked for is far-flung and appears to be powerful and with substantial funds at its disposal. He is alleged — albeit without much in the way of specific evidence — to have imported drugs previously on behalf of the organization. Based on the present transaction and on the theory that he has completed other similar transactions, he likely has a good store of funds secreted away,” Harris said when denying Sharma’s bail.

I’m sure the Trump administration and the DEA are up to their eyeballs in trying to fix this problem, and have some very competent and capable people trying to take on the extremely powerful Mexican cartels, and their business partners in Canada, who include a substantial number of Punjabis.



I have one suggestion for them that will not completely solve the problem, but ought to slow it down considerably, and reduce the number of mules or willing 18 wheeled smugglers, and this suggestion requires no bills nor congressional approval nor any loss of political capital. In fact, as far as political capital goes, it will be nothing but gains for Trump, who, as we know, thoroughly enjoys the adoration of his supporters.

It also has numerous other benefits, which I will outline below.



As I noted in the Truckers Tikka Masala piece, the FMCSA, or Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in the waning days of the Obama Administration back in 2016, issued a very curious memorandum to DOT and other law enforcement officials.





Formal driver interviews to confirm ELP (English Language Proficiency) will not be conducted during roadside inspections.



If a non-English speaking driver acknowledges that he/she does not speak English, the driver should be cited for a violation of Section 391.11(b)(2). However, this is no longer an OOS (Out Of Service) violation.

In essence, this memorandum has created a massive loophole which allows people who cannot communicate in English to become commercial truck drivers, even though all road signs are in English, weather warning communications are in English, enforcement officials speak English, and English, wether one likes it or not, is the lingua franca of the American highway.



Over and above the safety considerations presented by commercial vehicle operators failing to communicate in English, and all of the fun situations this creates for the poor guys thrown out on the road who cannot read highway information signs but simply parrot “GPS! GPS! GPS!” when apprehended by the police, it appears that drug smugglers have an easier time of finding mules when the mules cannot read government warnings about anything, nevermind road information signage.



A somewhat related concern has been brought forward by my friends at American Truckers United, and that is of states allowing non-domiciled drivers to acquire CDLs.







I would submit to the Trump Administration that whomever they nominate to become head of FMCSA, along with newly appointed Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, that they overturn this memorandum immediately and empower law enforcement to park trucks driven by illiterates.



Over and above the safety concerns, or how the use of migrants to flood the trucking industry makes no sense whatsoever when 2024 has seen a massive amount of layoffs in the business, numbering in at least the tens of thousands, it appears that our drug smuggling friends in Canada are abusing a number of systems to put Indian truckers on America’s roads as drug smugglers, and as I have outlined above, it is not guaranteed that they are fluent in English.



Though using language as a filter may seem unfair to other truckers who are not smuggling drugs, let us be clear about the other issue here - it is a Federal Regulation that you must be proficient in English to operate a Commercial Vehicle in the United States.

The trucking industry has a number of major problems in 2025, from the great freight recession which isn’t over yet, to an uncomfortable increase in collisions and traffic fatalities which make ‘truck driver’ one of the most dangerous jobs in America, to truckings biggest corporate lobby group insisting on a shortage of truckers in the face of all evidence to the contrary in an effort to artificially suppress our rates.





It is clear that numerous bad actors are exploiting this loophole, and in addition to the drug mules, it is allowing for the insourcing of labor from outside of North America to suppress the wages of over 2 million truckers, as well as making our roads far less safe.



President Trump can help slow down the narco-traffickers, improve highway safety, bring truckers wages back to market rates, and further rub Justin Trudeau’s nose in the shit, with this one weird trick, and he can do it right now.









Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





